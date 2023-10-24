Arbroath can down Dundee United by frustrating Tannadice crowd, says ex-Tangerine in Lichties camp

Craig Slater has warned high-flying Dundee United that Arbroath can bring them crashing back down to earth – by quieting the Tannadice crowd.

Former United midfielder Slater is gearing up to return to Tannadice for Friday night’s tussle as Dick Campbell’s visitors bid to halt Jim Goodwin’s Championship pace setters.

Slater knows the Tangerines will still be on a high from Saturday’s emphatic 5-0 thumping of rivals Partick Thistle, but the 29-year-old insists the Angus outfit can stop the title-chasers in their stride.

Slater said: “They’ll be buzzing after that win over Thistle.

“Their fans will turn up in big numbers. They will be expecting to see another good performance under the lights.

“But our job is to go there and try to take the sting out of things and maybe quieten the home crowd.

“I know what it’s like playing at Tannadice for United when things don’t go your way and the crowd can get frustrated. That’s what we have to try and do.

“And we know whenever we get an opportunity at the other end we have to make sure we stick it away.”

Arbroath haven’t played a league game for a few weeks due to the weather, but Slater is sure gaffer Campbell will have them ready for Friday’s encounter.

He added: “It’s not been ideal but we’ll get a good week’s training under our belts and be raring to go.

“We’re a good team as well. We beat Thistle 3-0 at Firhill not so long ago so it shows what we’re capable of. We just need to believe in ourselves.”