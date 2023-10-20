Dundee and St Johnstone games OFF as Storm Babet also hits Arbroath v Raith Rovers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee and St Johnstone games OFF as Storm Babet also hits Arbroath v Raith Rovers

The league body has postponed a number of matches amid severe weather warnings.

By Craig Cairns
A host of games have been cancelled. Image: SNS
A host of games have been cancelled. Image: SNS

Scottish Premiership fixtures involving Dundee and St Johnstone are among those postponed due to Storm Babet.

The Dee’s trip to Aberdeen and the Saints against Motherwell have been postponed amid red, amber and yellow weather warnings across the country.

After talks with Police Scotland, the SPFL has also called off Raith Rovers’ visit to Arbroath, with Angus hit particularly badly by the deadly storm.

Cove Rangers against Montrose, Elgin City v Forfar and Stenhousemuir versus Peterhead are the other three SPFL fixtures to be postponed.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty was due to take his side to Aberdeen. Image: SNS

Calum Beattie, SPFL chief operating officer, said: “We have been in close contact with Police Scotland and our clubs and it’s clear that we continue to face very severe weather, particularly in the North East, in the coming days.

“We never postpone any matches lightly, but our discussions with the emergency services left us in no doubt that this was the correct decision.”

Postponed SPFL fixtures

Premiership
Aberdeen v Dundee
St Johnstone v Motherwell

Championship
Arbroath v Raith Rovers

League One
Cove Rangers v Montrose

League Two
Elgin City v Forfar Athletic
Stenhousemuir v Peterhead

Conversation