Dundee and St Johnstone games OFF as Storm Babet also hits Arbroath v Raith Rovers

Scottish Premiership fixtures involving Dundee and St Johnstone are among those postponed due to Storm Babet.

The Dee’s trip to Aberdeen and the Saints against Motherwell have been postponed amid red, amber and yellow weather warnings across the country.

After talks with Police Scotland, the SPFL has also called off Raith Rovers’ visit to Arbroath, with Angus hit particularly badly by the deadly storm.

Cove Rangers against Montrose, Elgin City v Forfar and Stenhousemuir versus Peterhead are the other three SPFL fixtures to be postponed.

Calum Beattie, SPFL chief operating officer, said: “We have been in close contact with Police Scotland and our clubs and it’s clear that we continue to face very severe weather, particularly in the North East, in the coming days.

“We never postpone any matches lightly, but our discussions with the emergency services left us in no doubt that this was the correct decision.”

Postponed SPFL fixtures

Premiership

Aberdeen v Dundee

St Johnstone v Motherwell

Championship

Arbroath v Raith Rovers

League One

Cove Rangers v Montrose

League Two

Elgin City v Forfar Athletic

Stenhousemuir v Peterhead