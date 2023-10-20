Residents evacuated and cars washed away after bridge collapses near Dundee

Local residents have been evacuated and cars submerged after a burn near Dundee burst its banks.
Coastguard rescue teams are currently at the scene after a bridge collapsed at Benvie.
It is not thought that there are any casualties.
One nearby householder said the Fowlie Burn burst its banks during a sudden and dramatic surge of water.
The woman said: “The burn burst its banks. Three cars were washed away in the massive surge of water.
“Several homes have had to be evacuated.
“It all happened so quickly. It’s awful.”
A spokesperson for HM Coastguard said: “We have coastguard teams at the scene currently.
“No further information is available at this stage.”
