Home News Dundee

VIDEO: Cheers as Dundee mum, daughter and cat rescued from flooded home

The trio were pulled to safety by firefighters using a boat.

By Joanna Bremner & Laura Devlin

There were some rare cheers for one Dundee family on Friday – as they were rescued from their flooded home.

Darlene Birse, daughter, Jenna, and cat Daisy were rescued by firefighters in a boat after being stranded in their Claverhouse property during Storm Babet.

Fellow residents cheered as the trio were pulled to safety on Heron Rise, which flooded when the Dighty Burn burst its banks.

Darlene Birse and daughter, Jenna, are all smiles after their rescue. Image: Laura Devlin/DC Thomson

However, the positivity did not last long, as Darlene told The Courier: “It can’t believe it, the house has gone – it’s gutted.

“The only saving grace is the second floor is not so bad.”

The family had been left without food or electricity until their rescue at around 1.30pm on Friday.

‘The street has flooded before – we need defences’

Darlene added: “The council have been saying for years they are going to put up some flood defences but it’s not happened.

“It has flooded on the street before but never in the house.

“The boat rescue was embarrassing, though.”

Joel Grant, 20, returned from work to help out his sister, mum and stepdad.

Joel Grant alongside rescued kitty Daisy. Image: Laura Devlin/DC Thomson

Other residents have been “trapped in their homes” after fast-flowing water flooded the street.

Darlene and her family are being put up in a Travelodge until it is safe to return home.

It comes after vehicles became stuck in floodwater on nearby Claverhouse Road – with severe flooding elsewhere in the city.

Dundee City Council has opened a rest centre at DISC on Mains Loan for anyone affected by the weather.

Dundee, Angus and Perth and Kinross continue to be battered by flooding as the Met Office has issued new weather warnings for the weekend.

