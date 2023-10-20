Dundee residents ‘trapped in their homes’ and others forced to flee after Storm Babet flooding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee residents ‘trapped in their homes’ and others forced to flee after Storm Babet flooding

Some properties on Heron Rise in Claverhouse have been completely cut off after the extreme rainfall.

By Laura Devlin and Joanna Bremner
Frank Smith, who has been forced to leave his Heron Rise home. Image: Laura Devlin/DC Thomson
Frank Smith, who has been forced to leave his Heron Rise home. Image: Laura Devlin/DC Thomson

Dundee residents have been left  “trapped in their houses” and other have been forced to flee after Storm Babet left a street flooded.

Firefighters have also helped others escape their stricken properties.

Frank Smith, 66, has been forced to leave his house on Heron Rise.

He told The Courier: “That could months, if not a year (away from the house).

Flooded road in Heron Rise, Dundee, during Storm Babet.
Flooding has left residents ‘marooned’ in Heron Rise, Dundee. Image: Euan Cameron.

“The fire brigade went along the road taking people out – one of the firies actually fell and it was up to his neck.

“My wife is awfully upset. We are staying with my sister at Piperdam for a few days.

“It horrendous, the flooding has happened twice before in the 10 years we’ve been here but never as bad as this.

“My nephew is in Ardler area and they are stuck upstairs.”

“We left around 9am.”

‘We’re all trapped in our houses’

Resident Euan Cameron, 68, told The Courier: “I’ve got water right up to my back door.

“Nobody is leaving their homes because they can’t walk out into the street without being taken by the water, because it’s flowing so fast.

“It’s a horrible situation here. We are literally all trapped in our houses.”

Another view of the flooding in Dundee.
Flooding at Heron Rise, Dundee. Image: Euan Cameron.

Euan says the Dighty Burn has burst its banks, causing the water levels to rise.

He added: “It wouldn’t be worth taking the chance trying to cross the road.

“My fence is at an angle at the moment with the pressure of the water.”

Euan says he and his wife are unable to go to the shops for food due to the flooding.

He added: “Some parts of Heron Rise are okay, but we’re marooned.”

Dundee flooding ‘scary’ for Heron Rise residents

Another local resident, Megan Gordon, said: “We heard the rain all through the night and it was loud.

“This morning we were completely shocked to see it.

“Thankfully it hasn’t reached us.

“We’ve heard nothing from the council or authorities.

“It’s quite scary, especially having a young child.

“It’s never been this bad – we’ve been here almost five years.”

Fellow resident Simon Goulding, 56, said: “This must be one of the worst streets in Dundee today.

“I’m on the first floor and my downstairs neighbour knocked the door around 5.45am.

“It came really quickly then it was around ankle deep.

“We wanted to move our cars but they are all flooded out now.”

Resident Simon Goulding in flooded Heron Rise, Dundee.
Simon Goulding in flooded Heron Rise, Dundee. Image: Laura Devlin.

“We’ve had flooding here but never anything like this,” Simon added.

“The bridge has gone at Trottick Ponds as well I think.

“The question is, when will it recede and what will the damage be?”

Dundee rest centre opened after flooding

It comes after vehicles became stuck in floodwater on nearby Claverhouse Road – with severe flooding elsewhere in the city.

Dundee City Council has opened a rest centre at DISC on Mains Loan for anyone affected by the weather.

More weather warnings are in place into the weekend for rain in the city and surrounding areas.

Conversation