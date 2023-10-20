Dundee residents ‘trapped in their homes’ and others forced to flee after Storm Babet flooding

Dundee residents have been left “trapped in their houses” and other have been forced to flee after Storm Babet left a street flooded.

Some properties on Heron Rise in Claverhouse have been completely cut off after the extreme rainfall.

Firefighters have also helped others escape their stricken properties.

Frank Smith, 66, has been forced to leave his house on Heron Rise.

He told The Courier: “That could months, if not a year (away from the house).

“The fire brigade went along the road taking people out – one of the firies actually fell and it was up to his neck.

“My wife is awfully upset. We are staying with my sister at Piperdam for a few days.

“It horrendous, the flooding has happened twice before in the 10 years we’ve been here but never as bad as this.

“My nephew is in Ardler area and they are stuck upstairs.”

“We left around 9am.”

‘We’re all trapped in our houses’

Resident Euan Cameron, 68, told The Courier: “I’ve got water right up to my back door.

“Nobody is leaving their homes because they can’t walk out into the street without being taken by the water, because it’s flowing so fast.

“It’s a horrible situation here. We are literally all trapped in our houses.”

Euan says the Dighty Burn has burst its banks, causing the water levels to rise.

He added: “It wouldn’t be worth taking the chance trying to cross the road.

“My fence is at an angle at the moment with the pressure of the water.”

Euan says he and his wife are unable to go to the shops for food due to the flooding.

He added: “Some parts of Heron Rise are okay, but we’re marooned.”

Dundee flooding ‘scary’ for Heron Rise residents

Another local resident, Megan Gordon, said: “We heard the rain all through the night and it was loud.

“This morning we were completely shocked to see it.

“Thankfully it hasn’t reached us.

“We’ve heard nothing from the council or authorities.

“It’s quite scary, especially having a young child.

“It’s never been this bad – we’ve been here almost five years.”

Fellow resident Simon Goulding, 56, said: “This must be one of the worst streets in Dundee today.

“I’m on the first floor and my downstairs neighbour knocked the door around 5.45am.

“It came really quickly then it was around ankle deep.

“We wanted to move our cars but they are all flooded out now.”

“We’ve had flooding here but never anything like this,” Simon added.

“The bridge has gone at Trottick Ponds as well I think.

“The question is, when will it recede and what will the damage be?”

Dundee rest centre opened after flooding

It comes after vehicles became stuck in floodwater on nearby Claverhouse Road – with severe flooding elsewhere in the city.

Dundee City Council has opened a rest centre at DISC on Mains Loan for anyone affected by the weather.

More weather warnings are in place into the weekend for rain in the city and surrounding areas.