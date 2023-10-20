ANOTHER red warning placed on Tayside as heavy rain to continue

Another red warning has been issued for Tayside as Storm Babet refuses to leave quietly.

And the Met Office has placed an additional amber alert over a large swathe of the region.

Extreme rainfall has caused disruption and flooding in the likes of Brechin, Dundee and Alyth on Thursday and Friday.

And those same areas are subject to more serious rain warnings for Saturday.

Met Office issues red alert for Angus

The red alert – the most severe issued by the Met Office – once again covers the Angus towns of Brechin, Forfar, Kirriemuir and Montrose.

It is in place for the whole of Saturday.

It warns of a danger to life from fast-flowing or deep floodwater and extensive flooding to homes and businesses.

Accumulations of 70mm to 100 mm are expected over a period of 18 to 24 hours, with the highest accumulations over the hills.

Coastal areas are expected to receive less rainfall, but impacts from the higher rainfall further west will extend towards the coast.

Storm Babet to continue into Saturday

The new amber alert covers Dundee and parts of Perthshire north and east of Perth.

This includes Alyth, Blairgowrie, Pitlochry and Coupar Angus.

Widely 30mm to 50 mm of rain is likely, but some upland areas may see as much as 70mm to 100 mm of rain.

The warning says: “The heaviest rainfall is most likely to occur over upland parts of Angus, Aberdeenshire and Grampian, although even lower-lying areas will see some heavy rain.

“These areas overlap those most affected by the prolonged rain on Thursday and early Friday, thus likely to prolong or renew impacts.”

The remainder of Tayside and Fife is covered by a yellow warning of rain until the end of Saturday.

Coastal regions are also covered by a yellow wind warning until noon Saturday.