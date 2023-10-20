ANOTHER red warning placed on Tayside as heavy rain to continue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

ANOTHER red warning placed on Tayside as heavy rain to continue

An additional amber alert also covers a large swathe of the region.

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
The area covered by the latest Met Office weather warning
A new red weather warning has been issued for Saturday. Image: Met Office

Another red warning has been issued for Tayside as Storm Babet refuses to leave quietly.

And the Met Office has placed an additional amber alert over a large swathe of the region.

Extreme rainfall has caused disruption and flooding in the likes of Brechin, Dundee and Alyth on Thursday and Friday.

And those same areas are subject to more serious rain warnings for Saturday.

Met Office issues red alert for Angus

The red alert – the most severe issued by the Met Office – once again covers the Angus towns of Brechin, Forfar, Kirriemuir and Montrose.

Brechin residents pulled to safety from the flooding caused by Storm Babet on Thursday.
Brechin residents pulled to safety on Thursday. Image: Paul Reid

It is in place for the whole of Saturday.

It warns of a danger to life from fast-flowing or deep floodwater and extensive flooding to homes and businesses.

Accumulations of 70mm to 100 mm are expected over a period of 18 to 24 hours, with the highest accumulations over the hills.

Coastal areas are expected to receive less rainfall, but impacts from the higher rainfall further west will extend towards the coast.

Storm Babet to continue into Saturday

The new amber alert covers Dundee and parts of Perthshire north and east of Perth.

This includes Alyth, Blairgowrie, Pitlochry and Coupar Angus.

Widely 30mm to 50 mm of rain is likely, but some upland areas may see as much as 70mm to 100 mm of rain.

Flood measures in Alyth on Friday.
Flood measures in Alyth on Friday. Image: Alyth Resilience Team

The warning says: “The heaviest rainfall is most likely to occur over upland parts of Angus, Aberdeenshire and Grampian, although even lower-lying areas will see some heavy rain.

“These areas overlap those most affected by the prolonged rain on Thursday and early Friday, thus likely to prolong or renew impacts.”

The remainder of Tayside and Fife is covered by a yellow warning of rain until the end of Saturday.

Coastal regions are also covered by a yellow wind warning until noon Saturday.

