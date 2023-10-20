Alyth situation escalates as flood defences breached on Friday morning

The flooding situation in Alyth has escalated overnight.

It is now being described as “dangerous” after the Alyth Burn burst its banks and breached flood defences around 2am as Storm Babet continues to batter the area.

The town hall is open for anyone who needs to take refuge.

A red “danger to life” warning for rain is in place for Perthshire, Dundee and Angus until noon on Friday, while a series of flood warnings are also in place for the area south of Alyth.

‘Situation is bad’

Alex Warrington, of Alyth Resilience team, says the situation had worsened overnight,

She said: “The burn breached the flood defences around 2am on Friday.

“The water is now pouring from the burn on to the streets. The situation is bad.”

The resilience team has also posted an update for locals.

It read: “The flooding situation has escalated.

“The water outside the burn is fast moving and dangerous. Please stay clear of the water unless you are responding with the Flood Team.

“The town hall has re-opened. If you feel unsafe, are stuck in Alyth or without power, please come along.

“If you require assistance from the flood team, please message us on this page or call our Comms Officer on 07741646356.”

A statement from Perth and Kinross Council added: “Anyone who needs to attend the rest centre should make their way there as soon as possible.”

Councillor Colin Stewart, whose ward covers Alyth, praised the community spirit in the area.

He told The Courier: “I’ve been following the situation on RiverTrack and it looks a pretty bad flood, and there’s a lot of water still to come.

“There’s a huge community spirit in Alyth and everyone is pulling together, which is to be commended.

“The weather where I am is wind and rain like I’ve seen once or twice in my 12 years living here.”