Dundee hit by flooding as rivers of water run down streets and Dighty bursts its banks

Dundee is being hit by severe flooding – with rivers of water running down streets and the Dighty bursting its banks.

Several streets to the north of the Kingsway have been left under water after extreme rainfall overnight.

It comes as a red “danger to life” rain warning is in place until noon.

In Ardler, residents have reported a torrent of water flowing down Turnberry Avenue with claims that some people have evacuated their homes.

Streets in nearby Downfield are also affected.

There are also reports of severe flooding at Heron Rise in Claverhouse and in fields to the north of Broughty Ferry.

The nearby Dighty Burn has burst its banks, with Emmock Road, heading out of Dundee at Trottick, also flooded.

One resident nearby said: “The burn has swelled so much, it’s like a river running through the north of Dundee.

“I just hope the water doesn’t rise any further because I fear for people’s properties if it does.

“I’ve already heard several sirens this morning so it seems like we are still in the grip of it.”

Further along the Dighty, the social club at Fairfield is said to be under 3ft of water.

The Kingsway at Myrekirk, and the A90 between Dundee and Stonehaven, are both closed due to flooding.

Stagecoach has suspended its buses in Dundee due to the weather.

Xplore Dundee is continuing to run its services but says many are being diverted due to road closures.

More to follow