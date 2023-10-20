Dundee hit by flooding as rivers of water run down streets and Dighty bursts its banks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee hit by flooding as rivers of water run down streets and Dighty bursts its banks

Several streets to the north of the Kingsway have been left under water after extreme rainfall overnight.

By Bryan Copland
Flooding in Ardler. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson
Flooding in Ardler. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

Dundee is being hit by severe flooding – with rivers of water running down streets and the Dighty bursting its banks.

Several streets to the north of the Kingsway have been left under water after extreme rainfall overnight.

It comes as a red “danger to life” rain warning is in place until noon.

Flooding on Macalpine Road. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson
Some streets are under water. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson
Camperdown Road in Downfield. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

In Ardler, residents have reported a torrent of water flowing down Turnberry Avenue with claims that some people have evacuated their homes.

Streets in nearby Downfield are also affected.

There are also reports of severe flooding at Heron Rise in Claverhouse and in fields to the north of Broughty Ferry.

Flooding on Emmock Road on the outskirts of Dundee. Image: Bryan Copland/DC Thomson
The Dighty Burn has burst its banks. Image: Bryan Copland/DC Thomson
Flooded fields at Clearwater Park, Broughty Ferry Image: Annette Thomson

The nearby Dighty Burn has burst its banks, with Emmock Road, heading out of Dundee at Trottick, also flooded.

One resident nearby said: “The burn has swelled so much, it’s like a river running through the north of Dundee.

“I just hope the water doesn’t rise any further because I fear for people’s properties if it does.

“I’ve already heard several sirens this morning so it seems like we are still in the grip of it.”

Further along the Dighty, the social club at Fairfield is said to be under 3ft of water.

The Kingsway at Myrekirk, and the A90 between Dundee and Stonehaven, are both closed due to flooding.

The scene on the Kingsway at Myrekirk. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson
The dual carriageway is shut. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

Stagecoach has suspended its buses in Dundee due to the weather.

Xplore Dundee is continuing to run its services but says many are being diverted due to road closures.

More to follow

More from Dundee

Road workers try to clear floodwater from Kingsway in Dundee in the midst of Storm Babet.
Kingsway in Dundee shut as Storm Babet causes travel chaos
Kirkton Community Centre and Library. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Kirkton Community Centre management react to proposed closure
Flooding on the A90 by Brechin
A90 closed between Dundee and Stonehaven as drivers urged to stay at home
Trees have blocked the road and take down powerlines at Almondbank.
Hundreds left without power overnight as Storm Babet batters Tayside and Fife
Multiple large trees have fallen in Baxter Park today whilst Storm Babet hits. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Storm Babet: Baxter Park trees blown down as extreme weather hits Dundee
Innoflate Dundee has announced it is to reopen.
Innoflate Dundee to reopen after two-week closure
A man battles the winds in Dundee city centre on Thursday during Storm Babet.
Storm Babet: Red 'danger to life' rain warning extended to Dundee and Perthshire
Woman still in hospital after fire at Dundee store
Dundee shop fire: Woman remains in hospital as police probe continues
(L-R) Mark Edwards, Graham Cameron and Andrew McCallum of Hofn Coffee
Trio set to open coffee shop with unique name in Dundee city centre
The Broughty Ferry lifeboat crew in a Rolls Royce with a coffin ahead of their spooky walking tours
Spooky walks and 'haunted' lifeboat station launching in Broughty Ferry

Conversation