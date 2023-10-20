Lucky escape for elderly man in Crieff as car crashes into house

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lucky escape for elderly man in Crieff as car crashes into house

A neighbour said her home shook as the car hit the property.

By Lindsey Hamilton
car crashes into house in Crieff
Car crashes into house in Crieff. Image: Kelly Strachan

An elderly man has had a lucky escape in Crieff after a car crashed into his home.

The pensioner was asleep in bed in his home in the Perthshire town’s Hebridean Gardens when the car struck his property on Thursday night.

Emergency services managed to get him to safety.

It is understood the driver of the car and a passenger were also unhurt.

Property left partially collapsed

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 10pm on Thursday to a report of a one car crash on Hebridean Gardens, Crieff.

“No one was injured. The road was closed and re-opened around 00.50am.”

A spokeswoman for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service added: “We received a call at 22.27pm reporting a car crashed into a property in Hebridean Gardens in Crieff.

“We sent appliances along with our search and rescue team.

“They were able to locate the occupier and he was handed over to Police Scotland.

“The property was partially collapsed by the impact.”

Neighbour: ‘I heard an almighty bang’

Next door neighbour Kelly Strachan told of the moment the car struck the house.

She said: “I didn’t see the crash but heard an almighty bang and my house shook.

“I opened my door and couldn’t believe what I saw.

“Two young boys jumped out the passenger door and said they were fine.

“There was a pedestrian who witnessed the crash and he called the police and and the fire brigade.”

Kelly added: “It is an elderly man’s house but thankfully he was in his bed when it happened, however he was unable to get out the house until the car had been removed and front of the house made more secure.”

