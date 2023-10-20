Lucky escape for elderly man in Crieff as car crashes into house

An elderly man has had a lucky escape in Crieff after a car crashed into his home.

The pensioner was asleep in bed in his home in the Perthshire town’s Hebridean Gardens when the car struck his property on Thursday night.

Emergency services managed to get him to safety.

It is understood the driver of the car and a passenger were also unhurt.

Property left partially collapsed

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 10pm on Thursday to a report of a one car crash on Hebridean Gardens, Crieff.

“No one was injured. The road was closed and re-opened around 00.50am.”

A spokeswoman for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service added: “We received a call at 22.27pm reporting a car crashed into a property in Hebridean Gardens in Crieff.

“We sent appliances along with our search and rescue team.

“They were able to locate the occupier and he was handed over to Police Scotland.

“The property was partially collapsed by the impact.”

Neighbour: ‘I heard an almighty bang’

Next door neighbour Kelly Strachan told of the moment the car struck the house.

She said: “I didn’t see the crash but heard an almighty bang and my house shook.

“I opened my door and couldn’t believe what I saw.

“Two young boys jumped out the passenger door and said they were fine.

“There was a pedestrian who witnessed the crash and he called the police and and the fire brigade.”

Kelly added: “It is an elderly man’s house but thankfully he was in his bed when it happened, however he was unable to get out the house until the car had been removed and front of the house made more secure.”