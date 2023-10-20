Kingsway in Dundee shut as Storm Babet causes travel chaos

A stretch of the Kingsway in Dundee has been shut as Storm Babet brings travel chaos to the region.

The A90 dual carriageway is closed both ways between the Myrekirk and Swallow roundabouts.

The closure was confirmed by Traffic Scotland just before 7am.

The agency said: “A90 between Myrekirk and Swallow roundabouts, Dundee is currently closed in both directions due to flooding affecting both carriageways.

A90 Kingsway shut: Drivers urged to follow local diversion

“Road users should follow the local diversion route and expect longer than normal journey times.”

No timescale has been confirmed for the road reopening.

The A90 is also shut between Dundee and Stonehaven, while Traffic Scotland also says the A9 is shut at Jubilee Bridge, Dunkeld.

It comes as a red weather warning for rain is in place until noon on Friday.

Storm Babet is causing major disruption across Tayside and Fife – follow our live updates HERE.