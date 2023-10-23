Mystic Kev: Unlikely Dundee United goal machine Kevin Holt reveals he PREDICTED Firhill hat-trick

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Mystic Kev: Unlikely Dundee United goal machine Kevin Holt reveals he PREDICTED Firhill hat-trick

Holt took his tally to seven goals in 14 games.

By Alan Temple
Dundee United defender Kevin Holt celebrates with Craig Sibbald
Delight: Kevin Holt celebrates with Craig Sibbald. Image: SNS

Kevin Holt has revealed that he predicted his stunning hat-trick against Partick Thistle.

And the Dundee United defender even came remarkably close to foretelling the exact method of the goals.

With United leading 1-0 through Craig Sibbald’s first-half effort, Holt settled nerves with a sensational strike from 30 yards before Scott McMann got in on the act.

Holt bundled home a Glenn Middleton corner-kick and then ensured he would be leaving with the match ball by slotting home a spot-kick after Tony Watt was clumsily felled inside the box.

When the penalty came up, I’m thinking: oh my God, here we go.

Kevin Holt

The big stopper has now rippled the net seven times in 14 games. And Holt insists he KNEW his return to Firhill would be a special one.

Declan Gallagher and Kevin Holt
Kevin Holt celebrates his treble. Image: SNS

“I actually said before the game: “I’m going to score a hat-trick today”,” laughed Holt.
“So when the penalty came up, I’m thinking: oh my God, here we go.

“I genuinely said it to a few of the boys. I just a had a good feeling about it — and I even called that it would be a long-range shot, a header and a penalty.”

As it was, his second goal was actually bundled over the line via his thigh rather than head. Still, not bad foresight from the prescient poacher.

He continued: “That was my first hat-trick in senior football. I made sure I got the match ball. Although I know the kitman, Macca (Paul McDonald), from my time here and he wasn’t too happy.

Kevin Holt of Dundee United with the match ball after scoring a hat-trick against Partick Thistle
Kevin Holt walked away with the match ball. Image: SNS

“I’ll need to get something made up with the top and the ball. That’ll be good for the kids to have.”

Lesser of two evils

Reflecting on his screamer from distance, Holt added: “I picked the ball up and Aero (Aaron Muirhead) was in front of me. He kept dropping back because he had Moulty (Louis Moult) beside him — he obviously thought I was the lesser of the two evils.

“Nine times out of ten, he’d have been right!

“It’s right up there with the best I’ve scored.”

Dream start

The comprehensive victory sees United complete the first quarter of Championship fixtures unbeaten, having travelled to title rivals Raith Rovers and Thistle.

Considering the massive upheaval and change of personnel following the club’s relegation from the Premiership, the speed with which the group has gelled is laudable — and sees them four points clear at the summit of the league.

“It’s a credit to the gaffer (Jim Goodwin) and the staff at the club for the recruitment, and the character of the boys,” added Holt.

“That has helped the group settle really quickly. All the boys have bought into it and it’s great to see the start we have had. A lot of hard work goes into it.”

More from Dundee United

Partick Thistle captain Brian Graham
Former Dundee United striker Brian Graham 'embarrassed' by Partick Thistle implosion
Scott Constable in action for Dundee United
Dundee United prospect unable to stop Scotland U17s defeat in Turkey
Jim Goodwin on the touchline of Partick Thistle v Dundee United
4 Dundee United talking points: Did Jim Goodwin praise hint at new deal for…
Kevin Holt of Dundee United with the match ball after scoring a hat-trick against Partick Thistle
Jim Goodwin hails Kevin Holt as one of the most underrated defenders in Scotland…
Declan Gallagher and Kevin Holt
Partick Thistle 0-5 Dundee United: Kevin Holt bags HAT-TRICK against former club as Tangerines…
Dundee United striker Tony Watt is all smiles at training.
'Holt and Doc have told us everything': Tony Watt insists there will be no…
Tony Watt, left, and Jack Stewart
Dundee United star Tony Watt opens up on tribute to Jack Stewart, 6, and…
Kevin McAlpine.
Kevin McAlpine – son of Dundee United legend Hamish – dies suddenly aged 39
Elite France striker Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring from the spot against Scotland.
JIM SPENCE: Scotland will soak up Euros party in Germany — but Kylian Mbappe…
Declan Gallagher in action for Dundee United at Raith Rovers.
Dundee United face major injury setbacks ahead of Partick Thistle clash — but Jim…

Conversation