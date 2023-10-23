Mystic Kev: Unlikely Dundee United goal machine Kevin Holt reveals he PREDICTED Firhill hat-trick

Kevin Holt has revealed that he predicted his stunning hat-trick against Partick Thistle.

And the Dundee United defender even came remarkably close to foretelling the exact method of the goals.

With United leading 1-0 through Craig Sibbald’s first-half effort, Holt settled nerves with a sensational strike from 30 yards before Scott McMann got in on the act.

Holt bundled home a Glenn Middleton corner-kick and then ensured he would be leaving with the match ball by slotting home a spot-kick after Tony Watt was clumsily felled inside the box.

The big stopper has now rippled the net seven times in 14 games. And Holt insists he KNEW his return to Firhill would be a special one.

“I actually said before the game: “I’m going to score a hat-trick today”,” laughed Holt.

“So when the penalty came up, I’m thinking: oh my God, here we go.

“I genuinely said it to a few of the boys. I just a had a good feeling about it — and I even called that it would be a long-range shot, a header and a penalty.”

As it was, his second goal was actually bundled over the line via his thigh rather than head. Still, not bad foresight from the prescient poacher.

He continued: “That was my first hat-trick in senior football. I made sure I got the match ball. Although I know the kitman, Macca (Paul McDonald), from my time here and he wasn’t too happy.

“I’ll need to get something made up with the top and the ball. That’ll be good for the kids to have.”

Lesser of two evils

Reflecting on his screamer from distance, Holt added: “I picked the ball up and Aero (Aaron Muirhead) was in front of me. He kept dropping back because he had Moulty (Louis Moult) beside him — he obviously thought I was the lesser of the two evils.

“Nine times out of ten, he’d have been right!

“It’s right up there with the best I’ve scored.”

Dream start

The comprehensive victory sees United complete the first quarter of Championship fixtures unbeaten, having travelled to title rivals Raith Rovers and Thistle.

Considering the massive upheaval and change of personnel following the club’s relegation from the Premiership, the speed with which the group has gelled is laudable — and sees them four points clear at the summit of the league.

“It’s a credit to the gaffer (Jim Goodwin) and the staff at the club for the recruitment, and the character of the boys,” added Holt.

“That has helped the group settle really quickly. All the boys have bought into it and it’s great to see the start we have had. A lot of hard work goes into it.”