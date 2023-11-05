Tribute song written for ‘inspirational’ Perth singer Gavin Munro

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Tribute song written for ‘inspirational’ Perth singer Gavin Munro

The track pays tribute to the influential Perth musician and has left his family feeling "touched".

By Kieran Webster
To go with story by Kieran Webster. Tribute song to be released for 'inspirational' Perth musician Gavin Munro Picture shows; Gavin Munro. Perth. Supplied by Stuart Blance Date; Unknown
To go with story by Kieran Webster. Tribute song to be released for 'inspirational' Perth musician Gavin Munro Picture shows; Gavin Munro. Perth. Supplied by Stuart Blance Date; Unknown

A tribute song will be released to celebrate the “inspirational” Perth musician Gavin Munro.

Gavin’s death in July last year sparked tributes from across the Fair City describing him as a big loss to the city’s music scene.

He was best known for being the frontman of Red Pine Timber Co – an Americana-styled band.

Speaking to The Courier, songwriter and friend, Stuart Blance, talked about why he wanted to compose a piece for Gaivn.

Tribute song for Perth singer Gavin Munro

The 55-year-old said: “Gavin was one of the first people I got to know when I moved to this area.

“Regardless of what was going on in his life, he’d always take time to ask how I was and how my music was doing.

“It means a lot when you don’t know many people – at the time I only really knew other musicians in Perth.

Perthshire musician Stuart Blance performing
Stuart Blance has written the song. Image: Supplied

“He was definitely an inspiration to me and so many other people in Perth – he would take musicians under his wing.

“His legacy is to get out there and enjoy life – his music just had something and still has.”

Gavin and his band Red Pine Timber Co.
Gavin and his band Red Pine Timber Co. Image: Supplied

The song titled “Mr Music Man” pays homage to his career as a musician and what he brought to the music scene in Perth.

It will also reflect Stuart’s relationship with Gavin and how he viewed the musician.

Stuart added: “Like most of the songs I write, I found myself playing something different and the words ‘music man’ came to my head.

Tribute song to raise money for Perth mental health charity

“Mr Music Man became the working title and the next thing I knew I had a song which isn’t sad but it covered what I thought Gav brought to the music scene and to me.

Gavin Munro when he was 18.
A younger Gavin when he was aged 18. Image: Supplied

“The family are touched by it and asked me if they could record it and release it for Andy Man’s Club – they do so much good work.”

Louisa Garratt, 47, who was Gavin’s partner, said: “We (Gavin’s family) are quite touched and moved by the song.

“We said we had the means to record the song and there would be musicians that would be willing to do it.

“He did quite a lot for people in the music community in Perth and really helped raise Stuart’s confidence.

“The song will reflect what many people felt about Gavin – he was so into his music.

“He always had time to teach guitar, getting people on open mics and raising people’s confidence.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Bonfire night and fireworks in Pitlochry. Image: Marieke McBean
Best pictures as Pitlochry fireworks display goes with a bang
Rachel Borthwick is fighting cancer for a fourth time
Wife of St Johnstone star Graham Carey opens up on fourth cancer fight
The roadworks causing long delays on the A9 near Dunkeld. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Controversial roadworks on A9 near Dunkeld to resume until Christmas
Calum, Jane, Brodie and Connor MacLellan at Taste Perthshire.
How Taste Perthshire family members run their business without falling out
Unison school staff striking in Dundee.
Tayside and Fife school strikes suspended as Unison considers new deal
Pete Wishart MP in July at public meeting to discuss Taymouth Castle concerns. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Reaction in full as Taymouth Castle tycoons hold talks with Kenmore residents
Kenmore Hotel and village shop timeline revealed as Taymouth tycoons meet locals
Diversity at Perth and Kinross Foodbank with project manager Lori Hughes (left) and volunteer Lynn-Marie Neil.
Dance act Diversity visit Perth foodbank ahead of Fair City show
From left to right: Craig Burnett, owner of The Bee's Flower Shop, and The Bee's Flower Shop.
Perth couple making just £150 a WEEK from gift shop make heartfelt plea for…
A9 overturn caravan Auchterarder
Overturned caravan causing delays on A9 in Perthshire

Conversation