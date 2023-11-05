Tribute song written for ‘inspirational’ Perth singer Gavin Munro

A tribute song will be released to celebrate the “inspirational” Perth musician Gavin Munro.

Gavin’s death in July last year sparked tributes from across the Fair City describing him as a big loss to the city’s music scene.

He was best known for being the frontman of Red Pine Timber Co – an Americana-styled band.

Speaking to The Courier, songwriter and friend, Stuart Blance, talked about why he wanted to compose a piece for Gaivn.

Tribute song for Perth singer Gavin Munro

The 55-year-old said: “Gavin was one of the first people I got to know when I moved to this area.

“Regardless of what was going on in his life, he’d always take time to ask how I was and how my music was doing.

“It means a lot when you don’t know many people – at the time I only really knew other musicians in Perth.

“He was definitely an inspiration to me and so many other people in Perth – he would take musicians under his wing.

“His legacy is to get out there and enjoy life – his music just had something and still has.”

The song titled “Mr Music Man” pays homage to his career as a musician and what he brought to the music scene in Perth.

It will also reflect Stuart’s relationship with Gavin and how he viewed the musician.

Stuart added: “Like most of the songs I write, I found myself playing something different and the words ‘music man’ came to my head.

Tribute song to raise money for Perth mental health charity

“Mr Music Man became the working title and the next thing I knew I had a song which isn’t sad but it covered what I thought Gav brought to the music scene and to me.

“The family are touched by it and asked me if they could record it and release it for Andy Man’s Club – they do so much good work.”

Louisa Garratt, 47, who was Gavin’s partner, said: “We (Gavin’s family) are quite touched and moved by the song.

“We said we had the means to record the song and there would be musicians that would be willing to do it.

“He did quite a lot for people in the music community in Perth and really helped raise Stuart’s confidence.

“The song will reflect what many people felt about Gavin – he was so into his music.

“He always had time to teach guitar, getting people on open mics and raising people’s confidence.”