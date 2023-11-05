Best pictures as Pitlochry fireworks display goes with a bang

Pitlochry fireworks display went with a bang on Saturday as hundreds gathered to enjoy the spectacle.

The community bonfire was lit at the Recreation Ground before the spectacular show.

This year’s event was sponsored by Edradour Distillery and included storytelling, competitions, burgers and entertainment from Heartland Radio.

It was one of several displays taking place across Tayside and Fife over the weekend.

Others take place in Perth and Crieff on Sunday evening.

And our photographer was in Pitlochry to capture the fun.