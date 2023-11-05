Best pictures as Pitlochry fireworks display goes with a bang

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Best pictures as Pitlochry fireworks display goes with a bang

Our photographer was there to capture all the fun.

Bonfire night and fireworks in Pitlochry. Image: Marieke McBean
Bonfire night and fireworks in Pitlochry. Image: Marieke McBean
By Claire Warrender & Emma Grady

Pitlochry fireworks display went with a bang on Saturday as hundreds gathered to enjoy the spectacle.

The community bonfire was lit at the Recreation Ground before the spectacular show.

This year’s event was sponsored by Edradour Distillery and included storytelling, competitions, burgers and entertainment from Heartland Radio.

It was one of several displays taking place across Tayside and Fife over the weekend.

Others take place in Perth and Crieff on Sunday evening.

And our photographer was in Pitlochry to capture the fun.

Family and friends enjoying the fireworks. Image: Marieke McBean
Youngster getting the best view. Image: Marieke McBean
Getting warmed up. Image: Marieke McBean
Crowds enjoying the fireworks. Image: Marieke McBean
Controlling the bonfire. Image: Marieke McBean
Having fun watching the fireworks. Image: Marieke McBean
Enjoying watching the display. Image: Marieke McBean
Bands play for the crowd. Image: Marieke McBean
Youngster enjoys holding a sparkler. Image: Marieke McBean
Youngsters enjoying the entertainment. Image: Marieke McBean
Youngsters watching the entertainment. Image: Marieke McBean
Youngster having fun. Image: Marieke McBean
Youngster holds a hamper full of treats. Image: Marieke McBean
Families having fun at the firework display. Image: Marieke McBean

