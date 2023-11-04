Jim Goodwin hails Dundee United fans for Inverness goal response and explains Liam Grimshaw absence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jim Goodwin hails Dundee United fans for Inverness goal response and explains Liam Grimshaw absence

The Tannadice boss believes the reaction of supporters gave his players a lift after falling behind.

By Alan Temple
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin shakes hands with on-loan Dundee midfielder Max Anderson
Jim Goodwin shakes hands with on-loan Dundee midfielder Max Anderson. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin heaped praise on Dundee United fans following their reaction to the Tangerines falling behind against Inverness — as he emphasised that a 1-1 draw is “not a disaster”.

Duncan Ferguson’s Highlanders claimed the lead through Nathan Shaw in the opening knockings of the second period, with the Caley Jags forward clinically converting a Cameron Harper cut-back.

However, the watching Arabs stuck with their favourites.

I thought the supporters’ reaction was really positive. That gave the boys a bit of a lift when they needed it.

Jim Goodwin

And United were level within six minutes, with Kevin Holt notching his eighth goal of the season with a spectacular diving header.

Kevin Holt's diving header sealed a draw for Dundee United against Inverness
Holt’s diving header was crucial. Image: SNS

Goodwin said: “The Inverness goal is a disappointing one for us because we had highlighted that they’d already scored two or three goals on the counter-attack like that. We spoke about ensuring we had enough bodies behind the ball.

“I felt that we’d be at our most vulnerable when we were attacking — and that proved to be the case.

“But we produced a good reaction.

“I thought the supporters’ reaction was really positive as well. That gave the boys a bit of a lift when they needed it.

“We score from a really good, well-worked corner — Kevin Holt again. The delivery all season from set-plays has been excellent and it was a massive goal.

“As much as we were disappointed not to win the game, the result is certainly not a disaster.”

Goodwin: This could be a very decent point

The result extends the Terrors’ unbeaten run in all competitions to 16 GAMES and sees them maintain a four-point lead over Raith Rovers, who also drew 1-1 at home to Airdrie.

Jim Goodwin, left, chats to Dundee United striker Tony Watt
Goodwin, left, chats to Dundee United striker Tony Watt. Image: SNS

“We had a great month of October — winning four and drawing one — and we’ve gone through three very difficult games in eight days,” added Goodwin.

“The Arbroath one had potential to be a banana skin, Airdrie will be a difficult place for a lot of teams to go and today, Inverness have been in a very decent run of form since Duncan (Ferguson) came in.

“I think this could be a very decent point come the end of the season.”

Liam Grimshaw absence addressed

The excellent Liam Grimshaw was a notable absentee from United’s squad.

Liam Grimshaw is pictured at Dundee United's training base in St Andrews
Grimshaw has been a solid performer for United. Image: Richard Wiseman / Dundee United FC

Goodwin added: “Unfortunately, Grimmy just had a really rough night, feeling sick. He had some sort of bug. He didn’t have the energy levels we needed, and we didn’t want to bring him around the group and risk passing it on.

“Kieran Freeman came in and did really well, I thought.”

Jordan Tillson limped off but Goodwin confirmed that was just due to the wear and tear of two games in five days after a period of playing very little football, rather than an injury.

Conversation