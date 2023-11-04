Jim Goodwin hails Dundee United fans for Inverness goal response and explains Liam Grimshaw absence

Jim Goodwin heaped praise on Dundee United fans following their reaction to the Tangerines falling behind against Inverness — as he emphasised that a 1-1 draw is “not a disaster”.

Duncan Ferguson’s Highlanders claimed the lead through Nathan Shaw in the opening knockings of the second period, with the Caley Jags forward clinically converting a Cameron Harper cut-back.

However, the watching Arabs stuck with their favourites.

I thought the supporters’ reaction was really positive. That gave the boys a bit of a lift when they needed it. Jim Goodwin

And United were level within six minutes, with Kevin Holt notching his eighth goal of the season with a spectacular diving header.

Goodwin said: “The Inverness goal is a disappointing one for us because we had highlighted that they’d already scored two or three goals on the counter-attack like that. We spoke about ensuring we had enough bodies behind the ball.

“I felt that we’d be at our most vulnerable when we were attacking — and that proved to be the case.

“But we produced a good reaction.

“I thought the supporters’ reaction was really positive as well. That gave the boys a bit of a lift when they needed it.

“We score from a really good, well-worked corner — Kevin Holt again. The delivery all season from set-plays has been excellent and it was a massive goal.

“As much as we were disappointed not to win the game, the result is certainly not a disaster.”

Goodwin: This could be a very decent point

The result extends the Terrors’ unbeaten run in all competitions to 16 GAMES and sees them maintain a four-point lead over Raith Rovers, who also drew 1-1 at home to Airdrie.

“We had a great month of October — winning four and drawing one — and we’ve gone through three very difficult games in eight days,” added Goodwin.

“The Arbroath one had potential to be a banana skin, Airdrie will be a difficult place for a lot of teams to go and today, Inverness have been in a very decent run of form since Duncan (Ferguson) came in.

“I think this could be a very decent point come the end of the season.”

Liam Grimshaw absence addressed

The excellent Liam Grimshaw was a notable absentee from United’s squad.

Goodwin added: “Unfortunately, Grimmy just had a really rough night, feeling sick. He had some sort of bug. He didn’t have the energy levels we needed, and we didn’t want to bring him around the group and risk passing it on.

“Kieran Freeman came in and did really well, I thought.”

Jordan Tillson limped off but Goodwin confirmed that was just due to the wear and tear of two games in five days after a period of playing very little football, rather than an injury.