Everyone at St Johnstone is ‘right behind’ Graham Carey and wife Rachel Borthwick in her cancer battle, says Craig Levein

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein knows that Graham Carey will have his wife’s cancer battle on his mind “every second of every day”.

And the Perth squad will continue to do whatever they can to show the Irishman, and Rachel Borthwick, that they’ll be there for them.

A GoFundMe page, set-up to raise funds to enable Rachel to get treatment abroad now that she is fighting cancer for a fourth time, has passed the £50,000 mark.

On the football pitch, Carey has somehow found a way to keep going, with the 34-year-old admitting it felt like his winning goal against Ross County on Saturday was “written in the stars”.

Back in the McDiarmid Park dressing room isn’t lacking emotional support.

“It’s something that football players are not immune from,” said Levein. “It’s the worst part of life.

“There are so many people out there now who are fighting cancer themselves or someone in their family is.

“You can’t get away from it.

“I imagine it is in Graham’s head every second of every day.

“Football has been able to give him a little release from it because it is a chance to focus on something else during matches.

“All we can do is support him. Everyone here is right behind him.

“His team-mates have been really good and the wider football community have also been keen to rally round.”