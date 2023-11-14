Everyone at St Johnstone is ‘right behind’ Graham Carey and wife Rachel Borthwick in her cancer battle, says Craig Levein

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Everyone at St Johnstone is ‘right behind’ Graham Carey and wife Rachel Borthwick in her cancer battle, says Craig Levein

Rachel is facing her fourth battle with cancer.

By Eric Nicolson
The St Johnstone players will keep giving Graham Carey their support.
The St Johnstone players will keep giving Graham Carey their support. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein knows that Graham Carey will have his wife’s cancer battle on his mind “every second of every day”.

And the Perth squad will continue to do whatever they can to show the Irishman, and Rachel Borthwick, that they’ll be there for them.

A GoFundMe page, set-up to raise funds to enable Rachel to get treatment abroad now that she is fighting cancer for a fourth time, has passed the £50,000 mark.

On the football pitch, Carey has somehow found a way to keep going, with the 34-year-old admitting it felt like his winning goal against Ross County on Saturday was “written in the stars”.

Back in the McDiarmid Park dressing room isn’t lacking emotional support.

“It’s something that football players are not immune from,” said Levein. “It’s the worst part of life.

“There are so many people out there now who are fighting cancer themselves or someone in their family is.

“You can’t get away from it.

“I imagine it is in Graham’s head every second of every day.

“Football has been able to give him a little release from it because it is a chance to focus on something else during matches.

“All we can do is support him. Everyone here is right behind him.

“His team-mates have been really good and the wider football community have also been keen to rally round.”

