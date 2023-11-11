Graham Carey: St Johnstone goal was ‘written in the stars’ on the day fans were raising money for wife of Perth star’s cancer treatment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Graham Carey: St Johnstone goal was ‘written in the stars’ on the day fans were raising money for wife of Perth star’s cancer treatment

The Irishman scored a stunning goal to beat Ross County.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone's Graham Carey applauds the fans at full-time.
Image: SNS.

St Johnstone match-winner Graham Carey believes it was “written in the stars” that he would score against Ross County.

The Perth playmaker found the top corner with a stunning long-range shot to secure three points for Craig Levein’s side.

Carey’s wife, Rachel Borthwick, is battling cancer for the fourth time.

And, after a GoFundMe Page was created by her sister to raise £50,000 for treatment abroad, Saints fans have got behind the campaign with bucket collections before Tuesday night’s clash with Motherwell and again before Saturday’s win over County.

“So many people said I’d score today and thankfully I did,” said Carey. “I think it was written in the stars I’d get a goal.

“Thankfully, it was the winner.

St Johnstone's Graham Carey and Liam Gordon celebrate the Irishman's winning goal.
Image: SNS.

“It has been really tough. The whole club, the team, the staff and the fans have really shown their support.

“It means a lot to me and my family.

“Rachel was overwhelmed with the support the other night at the Motherwell game.

“It hasn’t just been this club. The whole football community have been great sending messages and stuff.”

‘Draining’

Carey has played superbly of late, Saturday being the latest example of the Irishman contributing to a performance that yielded points for his team.

“Physically it has been a bit draining,” he said.

“When you’re playing in the games you can switch off a little bit, but at half-time and at full-time it’s been tough.

“I have said all season we have a great group in this dressing-room and they’ve really shown their support this week.

“It means a lot to us all.”

Conversation