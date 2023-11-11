Graham Carey: St Johnstone goal was ‘written in the stars’ on the day fans were raising money for wife of Perth star’s cancer treatment

St Johnstone match-winner Graham Carey believes it was “written in the stars” that he would score against Ross County.

The Perth playmaker found the top corner with a stunning long-range shot to secure three points for Craig Levein’s side.

Carey’s wife, Rachel Borthwick, is battling cancer for the fourth time.

And, after a GoFundMe Page was created by her sister to raise £50,000 for treatment abroad, Saints fans have got behind the campaign with bucket collections before Tuesday night’s clash with Motherwell and again before Saturday’s win over County.

“So many people said I’d score today and thankfully I did,” said Carey. “I think it was written in the stars I’d get a goal.

“Thankfully, it was the winner.

“It has been really tough. The whole club, the team, the staff and the fans have really shown their support.

“It means a lot to me and my family.

“Rachel was overwhelmed with the support the other night at the Motherwell game.

“It hasn’t just been this club. The whole football community have been great sending messages and stuff.”

‘Draining’

Carey has played superbly of late, Saturday being the latest example of the Irishman contributing to a performance that yielded points for his team.

“Physically it has been a bit draining,” he said.

“When you’re playing in the games you can switch off a little bit, but at half-time and at full-time it’s been tough.

“I have said all season we have a great group in this dressing-room and they’ve really shown their support this week.

“It means a lot to us all.”