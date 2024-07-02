Seven people charged in Dundee domestic abuse crackdown

Seven people have been charged in a domestic abuse crackdown in Dundee.

Six men and one woman, aged between 26 and 48, were arrested by police as part of the operation.

During a week of action, officers worked closely with partner agencies to provide support to the alleged victims.

Police have not confirmed exactly where the arrests happened but reports will be sent to prosecutors in all cases.

‘Tackling violent and sexual crime is a priority’

Inspector Graeme Templar said: “Tackling violent and sexual crime is a priority for Police Scotland and there is no hiding place for offenders.

“We know how difficult it is for people to report incidents of this nature, but it’s important they understand they are not alone.

“Help is available and they will be listened to.

“Anyone with any concerns should contact Police Scotland on 101 or 999 in an emergency.”