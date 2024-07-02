Seven people charged in Dundee domestic abuse crackdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Seven people charged in Dundee domestic abuse crackdown

Six men and one woman, aged between 26 and 48, were arrested in the operation.

By Kieran Webster
Police officers in Dundee.
Six men and one woman were charged following the Dundee operation. Image: Paul Reid

Seven people have been charged in a domestic abuse crackdown in Dundee.

Six men and one woman, aged between 26 and 48, were arrested by police as part of the operation.

During a week of action, officers worked closely with partner agencies to provide support to the alleged victims.

Police have not confirmed exactly where the arrests happened but reports will be sent to prosecutors in all cases.

‘Tackling violent and sexual crime is a priority’

Inspector Graeme Templar said: “Tackling violent and sexual crime is a priority for Police Scotland and there is no hiding place for offenders.

“We know how difficult it is for people to report incidents of this nature, but it’s important they understand they are not alone.

Help is available and they will be listened to.

“Anyone with any concerns should contact Police Scotland on 101 or 999 in an emergency.”

More from Dundee

Six men and one woman were charged following the Dundee operation. Image: Paul Reid
Hoos Out Tonight? Dundee medical student launches new app which reveals 'hot' pubs
2
Six men and one woman were charged following the Dundee operation. Image: Paul Reid
John Swinney in Dundee to fire up SNP activists – but what are locals…
5
Russell Gray
Fife rapist jailed for pursuing and sexually assaulting stranger in Dundee
A split image of Brian Wallace next to the litter and seagulls on Daniel Street in Dundee.
Dozens of gulls descend on Dundee street as rubbish leaves 'disgraceful mess'
15
Six men and one woman were charged following the Dundee operation. Image: Paul Reid
Dundee Gladiators star Sheli McCoy makes emotional return to her Fife primary school
Ryan Scott, also known as Coral Scott.
Dundee predator back behind bars for court order breach
Six men and one woman were charged following the Dundee operation. Image: Paul Reid
Pictures as crowds flock to start of Broughty Ferry gala week
Debbie Gallacher outside her Broughty Ferry shop.
Broughty Ferry zero waste shop for sale after five years
Six men and one woman were charged following the Dundee operation. Image: Paul Reid
Break-in at WH Smith in Dundee city centre
A 3D image of the plans next to the former school.
Bid to build nearly 40 new homes on former Dundee primary school site
3