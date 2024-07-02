Cannabis pair jailed after drug factories worth £500k found on Arbroath High Street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cannabis pair jailed after drug factories worth £500k found on Arbroath High Street

Demirel Buruti who claimed he had no idea about co-accused Petrit Shtyme's drugs operation next door, is allergic to cannabis plants, Dundee Sheriff Court heard.

By Ciaran Shanks
Police raid Arbroath High Street
Police raided the former Happit shop on Arbroath High Street. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson.

Two men who operated neighbouring cannabis factories in Arbroath High Street, producing drugs with a potential value of £500,000, have been jailed.

Demirel Buruti, 24, and Petrit Shtyme, 25, previously admitted producing cannabis plants in the adjoining units.

Buruti admitted growing the Class B drug in the former Happit store, which has been shut for around a decade.

Shtyme ran a cultivation in the former bridal store next door.

However, Dundee Sheriff Court heard claims that Buruti – who is allergic to cannabis plants – had no idea a similar operation was being carried out.

Punched through a false wall

The Albanian duo’s crimes were uncovered when police forced entry on the morning of September 26 last year.

Officers obtained a warrant and raided Arbroath’s old Happit premises at 8am, forcing entry through the front door.

Fiscal depute Christine Allan told Dundee Sheriff Court: “Weeks prior, police received information regarding a strong smell of cannabis emanating from the locus.”

Police at the former Happit store on High Street, Arbroath. Image: DCT Media

They found a seemingly newly-built plasterboard wall, partitioning the former shop floor.

Officers punched through the false wall and found a large number of cannabis plants.

They had to force their way through a false door to get upstairs, where they were met with another false door.

Forcing this open revealed a large growing area, with 120 plants and living quarters.

At 9.15am, police gained entry through a back door and found another door reinforced with metal sheeting.

Beyond this were stairs with another door at the top, which had to be forced.

Behind that was another growing area with between 70 and 80 fully grown plants and between 80 and 90 more in a neighbouring room.

Accused were ‘captive’ and ‘trafficked’

Police then gained entry to adjoining 154 High Street, where they found another growing area spread over three floors and the attic space.

The two men, both prisoners at HMP Perth, pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of the Class B drug.

Dundee Sheriff Court.

Calum Weir, representing Buruti, said: “He had no knowledge of this operation next door and no knowledge of the other individual.

“He sacrificed his own education to assist his family and that’s part of the reason for being over here working.

“He’s not suggesting he was trafficked but was, to some extent, captive in the locus and there was fairly heightened security.

“The working conditions were deeply unpleasant.

“Not only did he find the conditions cramped and very restrictive, he was allergic to the plants also.”

Shtyme’s solicitor Nick Whelan said his client indicated he had been trafficked to Scotland with the promise of work but did not have prior knowledge of the cultivation.

Mr Whelan said Shtyme was effectively a ‘gardener’ in the operation.

Sheriff David Hall sentenced each of the men to 20 months in prison.

