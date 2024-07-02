Broughty Ferry Esplanade to close for more roadworks just weeks after completion of active travel route

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Broughty Ferry Esplanade to close for more roadworks just weeks after completion of active travel route

The project will run for 14 weeks from the end of August.

By Ellidh Aitken
The Esplanade in Broughty Ferry. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The Esplanade in Broughty Ferry. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Broughty Ferry Esplanade is to shut for more roadworks just weeks after the completion of an £18 million active travel route.

A series of closures will be put in place during the 14-week project from August 26.

Junction improvement works will be carried out with the Esplanade closed to vehicles between Brook Street and Bridge Street at times.

It comes after months of closures while a fully segregated cycle path and new walkway was built.

The work will be carried out in four phases, with a diversion via Brook Street, St Vincent Street, Monifieth Road and Bridge Street.

The project will also see the carriageway resurfaced and more crossing points installed for pedestrians, though no parts of the newly laid actively travel route will be dug up.

Locals question timing of latest Broughty Ferry Esplanade roadworks

Residents have questioned the timing of the work.

Commenting on a post on Facebook by Councillor Pete Shears, Sheila De Ciantis said: “Why is this being done in the holiday season (when) Dundee/Broughty Ferry is trying to attract visitors?”

John Cobb wrote: “Not really the brightest of ideas to disrupt a thriving business holiday centre during the holiday season.”

Joan Kennedy questioned why the work had not been completed while the route was closed previously.

The completed cycle and foot path at the Esplanade. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

She said: “Why was whatever this is not done when Esplanade was closed or semi-closed for the cycle path work?

“There are only two junctions, Panmure Street and Rugby Terrace, so what can they possibly be doing?”

Brook Street resident Barrie Hunter wrote: “It’s frustrating that this work couldn’t have been carried out at the same time the Esplanade was severely disrupted during the years the Sustrans work was ongoing (which I’m a fan of, and enjoying now).

“It feels like we’ve just got it back though, and it’s going to be closed again.”

The works will span between Bridge Street and Brook Street. Image: Google Street View

He added: “It feels like we’ve been living in a building site for years now, and thus it continues.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “These works are to resurface the carriageway of the road and provide new crossing points for increased accessibility for pedestrians.

“These works have been phased last to minimise damage to the roads infrastructure that may have been caused by the significant plant movements throughout the main active travel works.

“Closures will be required for some of the works and will be carried on a phased basis.”

Conversation