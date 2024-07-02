Broughty Ferry Esplanade to close for more roadworks just weeks after completion of active travel route

Broughty Ferry Esplanade is to shut for more roadworks just weeks after the completion of an £18 million active travel route.

A series of closures will be put in place during the 14-week project from August 26.

Junction improvement works will be carried out with the Esplanade closed to vehicles between Brook Street and Bridge Street at times.

It comes after months of closures while a fully segregated cycle path and new walkway was built.

The work will be carried out in four phases, with a diversion via Brook Street, St Vincent Street, Monifieth Road and Bridge Street.

The project will also see the carriageway resurfaced and more crossing points installed for pedestrians, though no parts of the newly laid actively travel route will be dug up.

Locals question timing of latest Broughty Ferry Esplanade roadworks

Residents have questioned the timing of the work.

Commenting on a post on Facebook by Councillor Pete Shears, Sheila De Ciantis said: “Why is this being done in the holiday season (when) Dundee/Broughty Ferry is trying to attract visitors?”

John Cobb wrote: “Not really the brightest of ideas to disrupt a thriving business holiday centre during the holiday season.”

Joan Kennedy questioned why the work had not been completed while the route was closed previously.

She said: “Why was whatever this is not done when Esplanade was closed or semi-closed for the cycle path work?

“There are only two junctions, Panmure Street and Rugby Terrace, so what can they possibly be doing?”

Brook Street resident Barrie Hunter wrote: “It’s frustrating that this work couldn’t have been carried out at the same time the Esplanade was severely disrupted during the years the Sustrans work was ongoing (which I’m a fan of, and enjoying now).

“It feels like we’ve just got it back though, and it’s going to be closed again.”

He added: “It feels like we’ve been living in a building site for years now, and thus it continues.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “These works are to resurface the carriageway of the road and provide new crossing points for increased accessibility for pedestrians.

“These works have been phased last to minimise damage to the roads infrastructure that may have been caused by the significant plant movements throughout the main active travel works.

“Closures will be required for some of the works and will be carried on a phased basis.”