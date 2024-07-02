Leisure and Culture Dundee chief handed rise on six-figure salary as senior council staff pay revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Leisure and Culture Dundee chief handed rise on six-figure salary as senior council staff pay revealed

Judy Dobbie was among the council staff who took home more than £100k last year.

By Laura Devlin
Judy Dobbie. Image: DC Thomson.
Judy Dobbie. Image: DC Thomson.

The head of Leisure and Culture Dundee was among senior council employees earning over £100k who received a pay rise last year.

Judy Dobbie, who is the director of the service responsible for facilities including the beleaguered Olympia Centre, was paid £120,850 over the course of the 2023/24 financial year.

This is a six per cent increase on the £113,969 she was paid in the previous 12 months.

The salary was revealed in a new report which has gone before the council’s scrutiny committee.

It was published during the same week a public consultation on plans to shut three visitor attractions run by Leisure and Culture Dundee came to an end.

The Caird Park golf courses, Broughty Castle, and the Mills Observatory are all facing closure under plans to save around half-a-million pounds each year.

Falling visitor numbers and rising costs are among the reasons behind the closure proposals.

Olympia plagued by closures

LACD is also responsible for the running of the Dundee’s flagship leisure facility, the Olympia.

Between April 6 2023 and April 5 2024 – the last financial year – the pools at the centre were out of operation for a total of 347 days.

The entire facility had been shut since October 2021 for essential repairs to be carried out and eventually reopened in December 2023.

Rust affects diving boards at Olympia
The centre re-opened after two years in December. Image: LACD.

But less than two months later, the leisure and toddler pools were shut once more after fresh maintained problems arose.

The latest problems were not linked to the £6m maintenance.

What do other council employees earn?

The report which went before the scrutiny committee also detailed the salaries of other senior council employees.

The council is required to make the salaries of its most senior staff members and councillors public each year.

The highest paid council employee was chief executive Greg Colgan, who took home £170,049 in 2023/24. This includes a £1,642 remuneration for election duties.

Chief Executive of Dundee City Council, Greg Colgan. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Mr Colgan was paid £160,442 in 2022/23.

It was also detailed that four senior council officials earned £135,763 in 2023/24.

These were:

  • Robert Emmott – executive director of corporate services and S95 officer
  • Audrey May – executive director of children and families
  • Robin Presswood – executive director of city development
  • Elaine Zwirlein – executive director of neighbourhood services

This is also a rise on the previous year’s salary.

More from Dundee

New fish and chips restaurant opening in Dundee
New fish and chips restaurant set to open at Dundee Waterfront
Judy Dobbie. Image: DC Thomson.
Broughty Ferry Esplanade to close for more roadworks just weeks after completion of active…
Police officers in Dundee.
Seven people charged in Dundee domestic abuse crackdown
Judy Dobbie. Image: DC Thomson.
Hoos Out Tonight? Dundee medical student launches new app which reveals 'hot' pubs
3
Judy Dobbie. Image: DC Thomson.
John Swinney in Dundee to fire up SNP activists – but what are locals…
Russell Gray
Fife rapist jailed for pursuing and sexually assaulting stranger in Dundee
A split image of Brian Wallace next to the litter and seagulls on Daniel Street in Dundee.
Dozens of gulls descend on Dundee street as rubbish leaves 'disgraceful mess'
15
Judy Dobbie. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee Gladiators star Sheli McCoy makes emotional return to her Fife primary school
Ryan Scott, also known as Coral Scott.
Dundee predator back behind bars for court order breach
Judy Dobbie. Image: DC Thomson.
Pictures as crowds flock to start of Broughty Ferry gala week

Conversation