The numbers behind Dundee Olympia scandal

Dundee’s beleaguered Olympia Centre was hit by a fresh closure this week after a “technical issue” drained the 50m training pool of water.

It’s the second time this year that pools at the Olympia have been forced to shut.

In February, the leisure and toddler pools were closed after a metal rod fell from a flume and almost hit swimmers below.

This came less than two months after the centre had reopened following a two year closure for essential repairs to be carried out.

The Olympia Leisure Centre is run by Leisure and Culture Dundee (LACD), an arms-length body of Dundee City Council.

So how long exactly has the Dundee Olympia been shut and how much has the continuing problems cost the taxpayer?

The Courier looks at the numbers behind the scandal.

Cost: £32m+

Dundee City Council awarded the contract for the construction of the Olympia to Mansell, now owned by Balfour Beatty, in 2010.

The initial contract was worth £24m – the lowest of six bids put forward and some £4.5m cheaper than the dearest.

The final construction cost totalled more than £32m.

Days opened before issues: 42

Dundee Olympia opened to the public in June 2013.

However, it took just 42 days before major problems emerged.

This included a water leak in the plant room, where the boilers and electrics are.

Steel fitting repairs: £14,000

In 2016, just three years after the Olympia opened, Dundee City Council had to spend £14,000 of taxpayers’ cash to repair steel fittings that were deteriorating.

Plans were also drawn up to place benches and other features in areas hit by condensation in a bid to navigate people away from slip-risk areas.

Repair costs in last three years: £6m

The leisure facility was closed suddenly in October 2021 after an issue with a light fitting was discovered.

However, more problems were found – including corrosion on the flumes – forcing the centre into a prolonged closure.

It was initially estimated the repairs would cost £4.5m but this eventually rose to £6m.

Dundee City Council blamed Brexit, Covid and Ukraine war for the rising costs.

Consecutive days closed after 2021 issues: 796

After the Olympia shut on Tuesday, October 13 2021, it was hoped the repairs would take 45 weeks to complete.

But it would prove to be two years before the facility would open its doors again – eventually welcoming swimmers back in December 2023.

It was closed for a total of 796 days.

Days closed in 2024: 94

Less than two months after the Olympia reopened, the leisure and toddler pools were shut once more fresh maintained problems arose.

The latest problems were not linked to the £6m maintenance.

Leisure and Culture Dundee, who run the facility, initially refused to say the reasons behind the closure and no timeline for reopening was given.

The pools subsequently remained shut for 91 days, only reopening on May 6.

However, on May 28 the training pool at the Olympia was shut after swimmers arrived to find it emptied of water.

It eventually reopened after a three day closure on Friday.

Chief’s salary: £113k+

The chief executive of Leisure and Culture Dundee (LACD) is one of the highest paid council employees.

Judy Dobbie earned £108,739, according to council papers relating to the 2021/22 financial year.

In 2022/23, a year in which the Olympia did not open at all, the chief executive’s salary rose to £113,969.

Public documents on Olympia problems: 800

There are nearly 800 pages of public documents that shine a light on the continuing problems at the crisis-hit centre.

An investigation into what they say, carried out by The Courier earlier this year, revealed a myriad of problems.

These included a major leak that put staff safety at risk was due to the showers not being built right and a £65,000 repair bill was down to builders using the wrong glue.

The papers also paint a picture of faults risking public safety, and key figures failing to take drastic action because they were afraid of losing revenue and being criticised by the public and press.