Dundee City Council’s highest paid councillors revealed

The salaries of Dundee City Council’s most senior councillors have been revealed in a new report.

Councillors agreed to a revised scheme of pay last month after the committee structure of the local authority was changed to “align” it with its priorities.

The agreed wages, which have been set out in a report published online by Dundee City Council, came into effect on Monday.

How much are senior councillors paid?

Under the new committee structure, council leader John Alexander will draw an annual salary of £40,205 – up from the £37,359 he was paid in the 2022/2023 financial year.

He remains the best-paid councillor on the local authority.

Dundee’s Lord Provost, West End councillor Bill Campbell, will earn £30,154. In addition to this, he is also entitled to a civic allowance of up to £3,000.

The following councillors will each receive a salary of £26,697 as convener of a council committee:

Mark Flynn,

Stewart Hunter

Heather Anderson

Will Dawson

Steven Rome

In the 2022/23 financial year, committee conveners were paid a salary of £24,808.

Depute conveners will each be paid £22,613. These councillors are:

Roisin Smith

Nadia El-Nakla

Siobhan Tolland

Lynne Short

Christina Roberts

In the 2022/23 financial year, committee depute conveners took home £21,012.

Elected members who are not part of the SNP administration – and do not have direct responsibility for delivering public services – will earn a basic salary of £20,099.

What about senior council employees?

A report which went before Dundee City Council’s scrutiny committee last month revealed the top earners at the local authority in the past financial year.

The council is required to make the salaries of its most senior staff members and councillors public each year.

The highest paid council employee was chief executive Greg Colgan, who took home £158,800 in 2022/23.

This is down from the £160,087 he earned in 2021/22.

Other officials at the council earning more than £100,000 include Leisure and Culture Dundee director Judy Dobbie, who was paid £113,969 last year.

Ms Dobbie, who oversees services in the city including the beleaguered Olympia swimming pool, was paid £108,739 the previous year.