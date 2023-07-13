Dundee City Council’s highest paid councillors revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee City Council’s highest paid councillors revealed

Councillors agreed to a revise scheme of salaries last month after the committee structure of the local authority was changed.

By Laura Devlin
Council leader John Alexander Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
The salaries of Dundee City Council’s most senior councillors have been revealed in a new report.

Councillors agreed to a revised scheme of pay last month after the committee structure of the local authority was changed to “align” it with its priorities.

The agreed wages, which have been set out in a report published online by Dundee City Council, came into effect on Monday.

How much are senior councillors paid?

Dundee House, headquarters of Dundee City Council Image: Kris Miller

Under the new committee structure, council leader John Alexander will draw an annual salary of £40,205 – up from the £37,359 he was paid in the 2022/2023 financial year.

He remains the best-paid councillor on the local authority.

Dundee’s Lord Provost, West End councillor Bill Campbell, will earn £30,154. In addition to this, he is also entitled to a civic allowance of up to £3,000.

The following councillors will each receive a salary of £26,697 as convener of a council committee:

  • Mark Flynn,
  • Stewart Hunter
  • Heather Anderson
  • Will Dawson
  • Steven Rome

In the 2022/23 financial year, committee conveners were paid a salary of £24,808.

Depute conveners will each be paid £22,613. These councillors are:

  • Roisin Smith
  • Nadia El-Nakla
  • Siobhan Tolland
  • Lynne Short
  • Christina Roberts

In the 2022/23 financial year, committee depute conveners took home £21,012.

Councillor Nadia El-Nakla, who is also the wife of First Minister Humza Yousaf, is among those with a depute convener position. Image:  Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

Elected members who are not part of the SNP administration – and do not have direct responsibility for delivering public services – will earn a basic salary of £20,099.

What about senior council employees?

A report which went before Dundee City Council’s scrutiny committee last month revealed the top earners at the local authority in the past financial year.

The council is required to make the salaries of its most senior staff members and councillors public each year.

The highest paid council employee was chief executive Greg Colgan, who took home £158,800 in 2022/23.

This is down from the £160,087 he earned in 2021/22.

Chief Executive of Dundee City Council, Greg Colgan. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Other officials at the council earning more than £100,000 include Leisure and Culture Dundee director Judy Dobbie, who was paid £113,969 last year.

Ms Dobbie, who oversees services in the city including the beleaguered Olympia swimming pool, was paid £108,739 the previous year.

