ANDREW LIDDLE: Today’s protests are wanton destruction masquerading as demonstration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion

ANDREW LIDDLE: Today’s protests are wanton destruction masquerading as demonstration

From Just Stop Oil at Wimbledon to anti-monarchists at King Charles' 'Scottish coronation', it's shaping up to be the year of protest, says Andrew Liddle

An older woman with arms outstretched speaks to police officers while Just Stop Oil protesters carrying placards with slogans such as 'Give our kids hope' and 'mums we love you, please join us' crowd around them.
Scenes from a Just Stop Oil 'mothers' march' in London this week. Image: Guy Bell/Shutterstock.
By Andrew Liddle

Technically we are in the Year of the Rabbit, but it may well become known as the Year of the Protest.

Wimbledon is the latest major event to be hit with a Just Stop Oil demonstration, but there have been many others.

Few who witnessed it will forget the spectre of Johnny Bairstow, England’s wicketkeeper, hauling a hippy off the square at Lords cricket ground.

The hallowed felt of The Crucible was desecrated with orange dust, as was the Chelsea Flower Show – hardly a classic spectator sport.

Even the wedding of former Chancellor George Osborne was celebrated with a shower of orange confetti.

The writer Andrew Liddle next to a quote: "Whatever our irritation, we should be wary of dismissing these protests out of hand."

Scotland has had its own share of protest as well. Although, perhaps due to its geographical proximity to the North Sea versus Buckingham Palace, demonstrators have generally chosen to target the monarchy rather than ExxonMobil.

Earlier this month, four people were arrested outside St Giles’ Cathedral during a service of thanksgiving for King Charles.

It is tempting to view this age of protest as some kind of new phenomenon, spurred on by social media and a generation of woke activists.

A grey haired woman in a floral dress throws orange confetti over former chancellor George Osborne and his new wife Thea Rogers as they leave church following their wedding.
Just Stop Oil later denied responsibility for a protester who threw orange confetti over former chancellor George Osborne and his new wife Thea Rogers. Image: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.
Ground staff in Wimbledon green shorts and shirts clear orange confetti from a tennis court during the 2023 Wimbledon Championships
More confetti – this time thrown by a Just Stop Oil protester – on day three at Wimbledon. Image: Adam Davy/PA Wire.

This may be true in part. But it is absolutely not the case that protest – particularly dramatic and disruptive protest – is in any way novel on these isles.

Parallels in Churchill’s Dundee

Winston Churchill’s experience in Dundee is a case in point.

During his successful 1908 by-election campaign in the city, he was famously pursued by a suffragette activist, Mary Molony, wielding a giant dinner bell.

Every time Churchill tried to make his stump speech, Molony would drown out his words with the ringing of the bell.

Churchill, meeting Molony’s eyes with a wry smile, eventually gave up and abandoned the meeting.

Black and white photo of Winston Churchill in long dark overcoat and hat on a busy street in Dundee in the early part of the 1900s.
Winston Churchill and his entourage in his Dundee parliamentary constituency.

This was far from a one off, either.

In the December 1910 election, an Italian journalist, Luigi Barzini, was sent to cover Churchill’s campaign in Dundee.

After the count, he spotted Churchill’s motorcar surrounded by wary police.

“Are there terrorists about?,” an intrigued Barzini asked one of the officers.

“No,” the policeman replied, “worse, there are suffragettes”.

The question thrown up by these dramatic protests was the same then as it is today. Namely, to what extent is the disruption justified?

A man in a Just Stop Oil T shirt kneeling on a snooker table in a cloud of orange power, during a match at the World Snooker Championship at the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield,
A Just Stop Oil protest at the World Snooker Championship at the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield, in April. Image: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

Often, the answer to this question depends not just on who you ask, but when you ask it.

Protests can’t be dismissed

No one today would quibble for a second that women should have the right to vote, or that the suffragettes were correct in their protests to pursue that right.

But back in the early 20th century, the issue was far more contentious and consequential.

Churchill, for instance, was privately supportive of the principle of women’s right to vote. Indeed, his wife Clementine – whose family came from near Kirriemuir – was a suffragette herself.

Newspaper cartoon depicting Churchill patting a woman on the head and holding a doll with the word 'vote' on its skirt. The caption reads: 'Winnie (patronisingly' - 'Come on now, don't cry. be a good little girl and when you grow up you'll get the doll right enough.'
Churchill was also a target of newspaper cartoonists. Image: University of Dundee Archive Services.

But Churchill would not publicly support votes for women because he believed the new female electorate would overwhelmingly vote for the Conservative Party over his own Liberal Party.

Similar nuances are currently at play when it comes to Just Stop Oil and, to an extent, anti-monarchy protesters.

Put simply, the balance of energy security and skilled jobs is pitted against the need to dramatically reduce emissions.

There are strong points on both sides of that debate today but looking back in 100 years our grandchildren may not see the same nuance.

Protesters in Edinburgh, holding placards with slogans such as 'Not my king', on the Royal Mile ahead of the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication for King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Protesters in Edinburgh, ahead of the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication for King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Image: Jamie Williamson/Daily Mail/PA Wire.

With that thought in mind, and whatever our irritation, we should be wary of dismissing these protests out of hand.

Just Stop Oil protests lack impact of sugragettes

Another area where there is a historic parallel is the question of safety.

While many people will have been relieved that Bairstow finally caught something in this Ashes Test Series, it cannot be safe or sensible to have a situation where sports stars are hauling people off a pitch (perhaps why Just Stop Oil has, thus far, avoided targeting rugby or, indeed, ice hockey matches).

More serious still is the penchant for blocking roads.

We all know, of course, the awful spectre of suffragette Emily Davison, killed after throwing herself in front of King George V’s horse in 1913.

While no one would want a repeat of such an incident, the risk itself is not new.

England's Jonny Bairstow removes a Just Stop Oil protester who has thrown orange dust onto the pitch during an Ashes test match at Lord's, London.
England’s Jonny Bairstow removes a Just Stop Oil protester from the pitch at Lord’s. Image: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

There is, however, an issue with this current movement that separates it from its historical roots – and that is the manner of the protests.

The subtle and destructive beauty of Molony’s protest against Churchill was that she drowned out the voice of someone who was denying her a voice.

Throwing orange paint over a priceless and irreplaceable Van Gogh, or some orange powder on the wicket at Lords, does not have the same impact. It is wanton destruction masquerading as demonstration.

Perhaps then, while there is a historical basis for protest, there is not a historical basis for this kind of protest.

Either way, it is clear the Year of the Protest still has many more months to run.

More from Opinion

Scottish Conservative Party leader Douglas Ross in the Scottish Parliament building.
STUART NICOLSON: Block, delay, obstruct - why the Scottish Tories' tactics won't halt Holyrood
Martel Maxwell grimacing for the TV cameras inside a house with walls covered in green mould while filming for TV's Under the Hammer show.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Neglectful Dundee landlords are unforgiveable
Design team image featuring a person cowering from people holding placards which read '£80M investment', 'Dundee City Council' and 'shhhhh'.
STEVE FINAN: Why are Dundee councillors acting like cowards over £80M investment snub?
Smiling Mhairi Black in white short sleeved shirt on the set of the Lorraine TV show.
JIM SPENCE: Mhairi Black is a working class hero? Don't make me laugh
BBC sign outside BBC headquarters in London.
JIM SPENCE: BBC presenter witch hunt is a sign of dangerous times
Andrew Batchelor with nurses at the Tayside Children's Hospital. They are standing in front of a colourful mural and holding a large cheque made out to the Archie Foundation for £1,700.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Sunny Dundee fundraiser is my way of saying thanks to Tayside Children's…
SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn with arms folded in front of a grey sky.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Stephen Flynn looks a lot like the next SNP leader
SNP MSP Mhairi Black giving an interview in a TV studio.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Our politics ARE toxic - and we need to fix more than…
spoon, heroin, syringe against a black background.
COURIER OPINION: Scotland's drugs deaths crisis requires Westminster to be as bold as Holyrood
Women in pink wigs and Race for Life T shirts waving at the finish line of Race for Life Dundee in 2022.
LYNNE HOGGAN: Why I'm proud to be a part of Dundee Race for Life