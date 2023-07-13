Dundee shopper horrified after spotting man ‘using extendable mirror to spy on people changing’ in H&M

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee shopper horrified after spotting man ‘using extendable mirror to spy on people changing’ in H&M

A man was removed from the Overgate store following the concerning incident.

By Kieran Webster
A shopper claims to have witnessed a man using an extendable mirror to spy on people using the changing rooms in H&M's Dundee store.
A shopper claims to have witnessed a man using an extendable mirror to spy on people using the changing rooms in H&M's Dundee store.

A Dundee shopper has told of the chilling moment he spotted a man ‘using an extendable mirror to spy on people’ in the changing rooms of H&M.

Police have launched an investigation into ‘possible voyeurism’ following the incident at the fashion chain’s Overgate store on Tuesday.

The man was promptly removed by security at the shopping centre after his behaviour was reported to the shop’s manager.

The shopper, who wished to remain anonymous, believes he was using the mirror to spy on people while they were changing.

Shopper noticed something ‘odd’ in H&M changing room

He said: “Me and my friend were standing outside the changing rooms while she was trying a dress on.

“I looked up and saw this thing in the corner, I immediately noticed it was odd but didn’t know what it was.

A mirror potentially used to spy on people in the H&M changing room
The mirror allegedly used to spy on people while they were changing. Image: Supplied

“I asked her what she thought it was and she said ‘it looks like a mirror’ and it clocked to me that’s what it was.

“My friend was two stalls over so I quickly said to her what was going on and I told a member of staff.

“I got her over and confirmed it was odd, she managed to get the manager – security ended up coming and I ushered my friends away so we didn’t block them.

“The incident hit me as there were also children queuing to use the changing rooms who had no idea what happened.”

The Overgate Shopping Centre.
Overgate security responded to the incident.

Security staff escorted the man out the building, but were unable to detain him or take any of his details.

The shopper added: “The response was unfortunate because I expected they’d be able to do more but at the end of the day they couldn’t.

“I’m happy that they’ve done everything they can – they’ve assured me they’ve got him on CCTV.

“They managed to catch his face and it can be sent to the police.

“My friend was none the wiser this was happening two stalls over – it’s put us all on edge.”

Overgate security aware of H&M incident

The manager of the Overgate, Malcolm Angus, said security staff did all they could and have taken the incident seriously.

He said: “Overgate is aware of the incident on July 11 after being informed by H&M.

“Our Security attended the store, escorted the individual from the centre and reported the incident to Police Scotland.

“Our officers have no powers to detain or search individuals personal property.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report relating to possible voyeurism within a unit at the Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee shortly after 1.25pm on Tuesday.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

More from Dundee

Ninewells Hospital
Ninewells Hospital in Dundee ordered to make seven improvements following surprise inspection
Council leader John Alexander Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Dundee City Council's highest paid councillors revealed
Dog dressed up in Harry Potter costume.
Harry Potter-themed 'Dogwarts' event to take place in Dundee
The vandalised 4x4 in Broughty Ferry and the letter left on the car.
Range Rover vandalised in Broughty Ferry with neighbours threatened 'will it be your Suv…
Most powerful electric vehicle chargers in Scotland are coming to Dundee. An artist impression of the Myrekirk EV charging site. Image: SSE.
Most powerful electric vehicle chargers in Scotland coming to Dundee
Did the Chairman of the Board enjoy a pint in the Phoenix back in 1953? Image: DC Thomson/Shutterstock.
Did Frank Sinatra enjoy pint in The Phoenix bar in Dundee ahead of Caird…
William Abbott appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court
Dundee car repairs boss clashed with cops in Broughty Ferry after being arrested 'for…
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Rapist Picture shows; Logan Doig. Dundee. Supplied by Twitter/Police Scotland Date; 11/07/2023
Mum whose daughter helped cage victim-blaming Angus rapist Logan Doig hails bravery of women…
Martel Maxwell grimacing for the TV cameras inside a house with walls covered in green mould while filming for TV's Under the Hammer show.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Neglectful Dundee landlords are unforgiveable
Two photographs of Andrew Duff beside the Meadowside building of DC Thomson.
Andrew Duff of Dundee: Retired newspaper compositor who also covered football matches dies