Dundee shopper horrified after spotting man ‘using extendable mirror to spy on people changing’ in H&M

A Dundee shopper has told of the chilling moment he spotted a man ‘using an extendable mirror to spy on people’ in the changing rooms of H&M.

Police have launched an investigation into ‘possible voyeurism’ following the incident at the fashion chain’s Overgate store on Tuesday.

The man was promptly removed by security at the shopping centre after his behaviour was reported to the shop’s manager.

The shopper, who wished to remain anonymous, believes he was using the mirror to spy on people while they were changing.

Shopper noticed something ‘odd’ in H&M changing room

He said: “Me and my friend were standing outside the changing rooms while she was trying a dress on.

“I looked up and saw this thing in the corner, I immediately noticed it was odd but didn’t know what it was.

“I asked her what she thought it was and she said ‘it looks like a mirror’ and it clocked to me that’s what it was.

“My friend was two stalls over so I quickly said to her what was going on and I told a member of staff.

“I got her over and confirmed it was odd, she managed to get the manager – security ended up coming and I ushered my friends away so we didn’t block them.

“The incident hit me as there were also children queuing to use the changing rooms who had no idea what happened.”

Security staff escorted the man out the building, but were unable to detain him or take any of his details.

The shopper added: “The response was unfortunate because I expected they’d be able to do more but at the end of the day they couldn’t.

“I’m happy that they’ve done everything they can – they’ve assured me they’ve got him on CCTV.

“They managed to catch his face and it can be sent to the police.

“My friend was none the wiser this was happening two stalls over – it’s put us all on edge.”

Overgate security aware of H&M incident

The manager of the Overgate, Malcolm Angus, said security staff did all they could and have taken the incident seriously.

He said: “Overgate is aware of the incident on July 11 after being informed by H&M.

“Our Security attended the store, escorted the individual from the centre and reported the incident to Police Scotland.

“Our officers have no powers to detain or search individuals personal property.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report relating to possible voyeurism within a unit at the Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee shortly after 1.25pm on Tuesday.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”