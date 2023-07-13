Not words but actions: Xplore Dundee bus firm unveils plans to level up

The Xplore Dundee bus company is upbeat about the future as it vows to improve its services for its customers and its working environment for its employees.

It’s onwards and upwards for Xplore Dundee as the bus company reveals exciting plans both for its customers and its employees.

Xplore Dundee is renewing its commitment to improve its services, with plans to come out with newer, more environment-friendly buses, upgraded booking systems and better ways to communicate with its customers.

It also promises to enhance its working environment, including better pay for its drivers.

Xplore Dundee’s Pledges

We spoke to Stephen Riggans, Director and General Manager at Xplore Dundee, and he said:

“Thanks for bearing with us over the last few weeks.

“It’s fair to say that it’s been difficult for us all but especially for you – our customers. We are sorry if you were caught up in any disruption. Now, we look forward to a better future as we focus on what we are here to do: the best possible job we can for the people of Dundee.

“We are excited to build a better Xplore Dundee – not just as an employer, but as your service provider too. This isn’t about words, it’s about actions.

Xplore Dundee’s plans for improvement

“So here’s a summary of our plans and commitments going forward.

Six newer, double deckers introduced on route 1 to St Mary’s which will mean higher, consistent standards and more seats on this busy route.

Lower emissions across the fleet. The newer buses on route 1, along with a further two, will mean older vehicles can be withdrawn. These newer buses are to Euro VI standard, with 96% less NOx pollutants than the vehicles they replace. Xplore was one of the first bus operators in Scotland to introduce electric double deckers to their fleet.

A more consistent approach to how we plan and allocate our double deck and single deck buses, meaning we provide the right capacity at the right times.

We’ll begin to progress improvements to our shop at Commercial Street in the city centre to make buying tickets and getting information as easy as possible.

Improving our Fly coach connection to Edinburgh Airport – we know there is a need for an improved booking system and keeping you posted of any disruption.

A new commitment to enhanced information at busy stops and on buses, with paper maps and timetables more widely distributed.

We will progress through a network development plan as we consider step-by-step increases to frequencies to drive more people to use the bus.

We’re recruiting for a Route Manager, who will support our team of drivers to deliver a quality, punctual bus service to our customers.

A long-term wage deal that will pay up to £31,000 a year to drivers from 2024.

Continued improvements to our working environment and fresh commitments now made between ourselves and Unite, our trade union.

And, finally, a new identity that will be gradually introduced across our fleet, which sums up the continual journey of improvement we are on in a city we love to serve.

“We hope this illustrates our passion for making things better for you. As ever, we don’t always necessarily have all the best ideas, which is why we want to hear any of your views and suggestions too.”

Email Xplore Dundee: yourjourney@xploredundee.co.uk

For more information on Xplore Dundee buses, log on to Xplore Dundee’s website.

