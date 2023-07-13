Not words but actions: Xplore Dundee bus firm unveils plans to level up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Not words but actions: Xplore Dundee bus firm unveils plans to level up

Xplore Dundee's plans to improve as employer & service provider

The Xplore Dundee bus company is upbeat about the future as it vows to improve its services for its customers and its working environment for its employees.

It’s onwards and upwards for Xplore Dundee as the bus company reveals exciting plans both for its customers and its employees.

Xplore Dundee is renewing its commitment to improve its services, with plans to come out with newer, more environment-friendly buses, upgraded booking systems and better ways to communicate with its customers.

It also promises to enhance its working environment, including better pay for its drivers.

Xplore Dundee’s Pledges

We spoke to Stephen Riggans, Director and General Manager at Xplore Dundee, and he said:

“Thanks for bearing with us over the last few weeks.

“It’s fair to say that it’s been difficult for us all but especially for you – our customers. We are sorry if you were caught up in any disruption. Now, we look forward to a better future as we focus on what we are here to do: the best possible job we can for the people of Dundee.

“We are excited to build a better Xplore Dundee – not just as an employer, but as your service provider too. This isn’t about words, it’s about actions.

Xplore Dundee’s plans for improvement

green Xplore Dundee graphic with a thumbs up sign reads "making your buses better"“So here’s a summary of our plans and commitments going forward.

  • Six newer, double deckers introduced on route 1 to St Mary’s which will mean higher, consistent standards and more seats on this busy route.
  • Lower emissions across the fleet. The newer buses on route 1, along with a further two, will mean older vehicles can be withdrawn. These newer buses are to Euro VI standard, with 96% less NOx pollutants than the vehicles they replace. Xplore was one of the first bus operators in Scotland to introduce electric double deckers to their fleet.
  • A more consistent approach to how we plan and allocate our double deck and single deck buses, meaning we provide the right capacity at the right times.
  • We’ll begin to progress improvements to our shop at Commercial Street in the city centre to make buying tickets and getting information as easy as possible.
  • Improving our Fly coach connection to Edinburgh Airport – we know there is a need for an improved booking system and keeping you posted of any disruption.
  • A new commitment to enhanced information at busy stops and on buses, with paper maps and timetables more widely distributed.
  • We will progress through a network development plan as we consider step-by-step increases to frequencies to drive more people to use the bus.
  • We’re recruiting for a Route Manager, who will support our team of drivers to deliver a quality, punctual bus service to our customers.
  • A long-term wage deal that will pay up to £31,000 a year to drivers from 2024.
  • Continued improvements to our working environment and fresh commitments now made between ourselves and Unite, our trade union.
  • And, finally, a new identity that will be gradually introduced across our fleet, which sums up the continual journey of improvement we are on in a city we love to serve.

“We hope this illustrates our passion for making things better for you. As ever, we don’t always necessarily have all the best ideas, which is why we want to hear any of your views and suggestions too.”

Email Xplore Dundee: yourjourney@xploredundee.co.uk

For more information on Xplore Dundee buses, log on to Xplore Dundee’s website.

Did you know Xplore Dundee’s open-top bus tour is back for 2023?

