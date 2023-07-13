Ninewells Hospital in Dundee ordered to make seven improvements following surprise inspection

NHS Tayside has been ordered to make seven improvements at Ninewells Hospital following a surprise inspection.

A new report released by Healthcare Improvement Scotland revealed the medical facility failed to meet required standards in seven areas after the unannounced visit over April 17 – 19.

However, inspectors noted five areas of good practice, including staff being responsive to patient care needs.

HIS inspected the ward and hospital environment and observed staff interactions with patients, including during mealtimes.

Inspectors also spoke with patients, visitors and ward staff as well as accessing health records, monitoring reports, policies and procedures.

What does NHS Tayside have to improve on?

The health board has been given a list of dates by which they have to make improvements. According to Healthcare Improvement Scotland, NHS Tayside must ensure:

The systems and processes for reporting staffing concerns is reviewed to ensure staff are clear on which system to use and they receive feedback in relation to their concerns

The safe storage and administration of medicines at all times

All patient care and comfort documentation is accurately and consistently completed with actions recorded

Staff comply with hand hygiene and personal protective equipment in line with current guidance.

Roles and responsibilities with regards to domestic cleaning are understood and effective. Senior charge nurses must be provided with the information required to ensure they can easily access domestic supervisor support

The environment is in a good state of repair and maintained to support effective cleaning

When patients are cared for in mixed sex bays, this is regularly risk assessed and suitable mitigations are put in place to maintain patient dignity, respect and choice

Were there any positives in the report?

NHS Tayside was commended in five different areas in the report. They include:

Good levels of care being delivered in the majority of areas inspected. Patients spoke highly of the staff delivering their care.

Patients were treated with kindness and compassion in how they were supported and cared for.

Staff were responsive to patient care needs and mealtimes were well

managed with staff helping patients with their meals.

Staff safety huddles were inclusive of all departments and gave a whole site overview in real time

overview in real time

Positive, respectful and person-centred care interactions were observed between staff and patients in all areas inspected.

between staff and patients in all areas inspected.

Hospital experiencing ‘significant’ range of pressures

Donna Maclean, Healthcare Improvement Scotland‘s chief executive said: “At the time of the inspection, Ninewells Hospital, like much of NHS Scotland, was experiencing a significant range of pressures.

“These include increased admissions in the emergency department and admission units and reduced staff availability.

“They have worked to achieve the government’s guidance on the redesign of urgent care by developing their emergency department and hospital-wide services to ensure that people are seen in the right place at the right time, and to support effective patient flow throughout the hospital.

“We observed good levels of care being delivered in the majority of areas inspected and patients spoke highly of the staff.

“They were treated with kindness and compassion, and we saw many positive interactions between staff and patients.

“Despite the significant staff shortages, wards were well managed.

“There was good leadership and communication, and an open and supportive culture.”