Ninewells Hospital in Dundee ordered to make seven improvements following surprise inspection

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Ninewells Hospital in Dundee ordered to make seven improvements following surprise inspection

Healthcare Improvement Scotland has released an inspection report following an unannounced visit in April.

By Ben MacDonald
Ninewells Hospital
Ninewells Hospital has been given seven areas to improve. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

NHS Tayside has been ordered to make seven improvements at Ninewells Hospital following a surprise inspection.

A new report released by Healthcare Improvement Scotland revealed the medical facility failed to meet required standards in seven areas after the unannounced visit over April 17 – 19.

However, inspectors noted five areas of good practice, including staff being responsive to patient care needs.

HIS inspected the ward and hospital environment and observed staff interactions with patients, including during mealtimes.

Inspectors also spoke with patients, visitors and ward staff as well as accessing health records, monitoring reports, policies and procedures.

What does NHS Tayside have to improve on?

The health board has been given a list of dates by which they have to make improvements. According to Healthcare Improvement Scotland, NHS Tayside must ensure:

  • The systems and processes for reporting staffing concerns is reviewed to ensure staff are clear on which system to use and they receive feedback in relation to their concerns
  • The safe storage and administration of medicines at all times
  • All patient care and comfort documentation is accurately and consistently completed with actions recorded
  • Staff comply with hand hygiene and personal protective equipment in line with current guidance.
  • Roles and responsibilities with regards to domestic cleaning are understood and effective. Senior charge nurses must be provided with the information required to ensure they can easily access domestic supervisor support
  • The environment is in a good state of repair and maintained to support effective cleaning
  • When patients are cared for in mixed sex bays, this is regularly risk assessed and suitable mitigations are put in place to maintain patient dignity, respect and choice

Were there any positives in the report?

NHS Tayside was commended in five different areas in the report. They include:

  • Good levels of care being delivered in the majority of areas inspected. Patients spoke highly of the staff delivering their care.
  • Patients were treated with kindness and compassion in how they were supported and cared for.
  • Staff were responsive to patient care needs and mealtimes were well
    managed with staff helping patients with their meals.
  • Staff safety huddles were inclusive of all departments and gave a whole site
    overview in real time
  • Positive, respectful and person-centred care interactions were observed
    between staff and patients in all areas inspected.

Hospital experiencing ‘significant’ range of pressures

Donna Maclean, Healthcare Improvement Scotland‘s chief executive said: “At the time of the inspection, Ninewells Hospital, like much of NHS Scotland, was experiencing a significant range of pressures.

“These include increased admissions in the emergency department and admission units and reduced staff availability.

“They have worked to achieve the government’s guidance on the redesign of urgent care by developing their emergency department and hospital-wide services to ensure that people are seen in the right place at the right time, and to support effective patient flow throughout the hospital.

Ninewells Hospital entrance
Patients have praised the levels of care by hospital staff. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“We observed good levels of care being delivered in the majority of areas inspected and patients spoke highly of the staff.

“They were treated with kindness and compassion, and we saw many positive interactions between staff and patients.

“Despite the significant staff shortages, wards were well managed.

“There was good leadership and communication, and an open and supportive culture.”

More from Dundee

A shopper claims to have witnessed a man using an extendable mirror to spy on people using the changing rooms in H&M's Dundee store.
Dundee shopper horrified after spotting man 'using extendable mirror to spy on people changing'…
Council leader John Alexander Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Dundee City Council's highest paid councillors revealed
Dog dressed up in Harry Potter costume.
Harry Potter-themed 'Dogwarts' event to take place in Dundee
The vandalised 4x4 in Broughty Ferry and the letter left on the car.
Range Rover vandalised in Broughty Ferry with neighbours threatened 'will it be your Suv…
Most powerful electric vehicle chargers in Scotland are coming to Dundee. An artist impression of the Myrekirk EV charging site. Image: SSE.
Most powerful electric vehicle chargers in Scotland coming to Dundee
Did the Chairman of the Board enjoy a pint in the Phoenix back in 1953? Image: DC Thomson/Shutterstock.
Did Frank Sinatra enjoy pint in The Phoenix bar in Dundee ahead of Caird…
William Abbott appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court
Dundee car repairs boss clashed with cops in Broughty Ferry after being arrested 'for…
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Rapist Picture shows; Logan Doig. Dundee. Supplied by Twitter/Police Scotland Date; 11/07/2023
Mum whose daughter helped cage victim-blaming Angus rapist Logan Doig hails bravery of women…
Martel Maxwell grimacing for the TV cameras inside a house with walls covered in green mould while filming for TV's Under the Hammer show.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Neglectful Dundee landlords are unforgiveable
Two photographs of Andrew Duff beside the Meadowside building of DC Thomson.
Andrew Duff of Dundee: Retired newspaper compositor who also covered football matches dies