Vicko Sevelj reveals how Ukraine war wrecked Russia move as Dundee United star targets Croatia call-up

Vicko Sevelj has revealed how he endured the worst time of his career after a dream move to Russia turned into a nightmare.

The Croatian defender joined Dundee United last month on a two-year deal from NK Radomlje.

The 23-year-old moved to the Slovenian side in 2022 after calling time on a brief spell at Russian outfit Akron Tolyatti following the invasion of Ukraine.

Sevelj had been on a pre-season trip to Turkey with Akron when the club’s then sporting director – Scotsman Chris Docherty who had previously worked at United – insisted no foreign players would be going to Russia because of the conflict.

Sevelj said: “I started in a small club at Dubrovnik and GOŠK Dubrovnik. I then went to the Hajduk Split academy and from the B team to the first-team.

“I moved on to Saravjevo but I couldn’t get a work permit and I then went to the Russian club Akron Tolyatti.

“They offered me a contract but then the war between Ukraine and Russia started.

“By the time I had received my visa and was ready to go to Russia, the war had kicked off.

“I was in Turkey for two months for pre-season with Akron but I never played any official games for them. We were all getting prepared to go out to Russia.

“The sporting director Chris Docherty is Scottish and he said we weren’t travelling. All the players refused to go because of the war.

“I ended up staying in Zagreb – I think it was the right choice.”

Sevelj added: “The war started and a lot of the foreign players left. UEFA allowed us to terminate our contracts and move anywhere else apart from Russia and Ukraine.

“It was very difficult. When it came to March I was without a club. It was the most difficult time of my career.

“I never went to Russia. I have a visa but I haven’t been there.”

Now happily settling in at United, Croatian Sevelj has set his sights on making his mark for the club and hopefully his country.

He said: “It is everybody’s dream to play for their national team.

“I hope I can have a good season at Dundee United and I can get on a list for the national team.

“The Scottish Premiership is one of the best leagues in Europe and a good season can help me and give me good options.”