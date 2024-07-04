Vicko Sevelj reveals how Ukraine war wrecked Russia move as Dundee United star targets Croatia call-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Vicko Sevelj reveals how Ukraine war wrecked Russia move as Dundee United star targets Croatia call-up

Sevelj was allowed by Uefa to terminate his contract with a Russian side after the invasion of Ukraine.

New Dundee United man Vicko Sevelj at the Tangerines' St Andrews training base
New Dundee United man Vicko Sevelj at the Tangerines' St Andrews training base. Image: Richard Wiseman / Dundee United FC
By Neil Robertson

Vicko Sevelj has revealed how he endured the worst time of his career after a dream move to Russia turned into a nightmare.

The Croatian defender joined Dundee United last month on a two-year deal from NK Radomlje.

The 23-year-old moved to the Slovenian side in 2022 after calling time on a brief spell at Russian outfit Akron Tolyatti following the invasion of Ukraine.

Sevelj had been on a pre-season trip to Turkey with Akron when the club’s then sporting director – Scotsman Chris Docherty who had previously worked at United – insisted no foreign players would be going to Russia because of the conflict.

Sevelj said: “I started in a small club at Dubrovnik and GOŠK Dubrovnik. I then went to the Hajduk Split academy and from the B team to the first-team.

Dundee United new boy Vicko Sevelj
Vicko Sevelj stepped out from the back and was classy on the ball in his first United appearance against Brechin CIty. Image: SNS

“I moved on to Saravjevo but I couldn’t get a work permit and I then went to the Russian club Akron Tolyatti.

“They offered me a contract but then the war between Ukraine and Russia started.

“By the time I had received my visa and was ready to go to Russia, the war had kicked off.

“I was in Turkey for two months for pre-season with Akron but I never played any official games for them. We were all getting prepared to go out to Russia.

The sporting director Chris Docherty is Scottish and he said we weren’t travelling. All the players refused to go because of the war.

“I ended up staying in Zagreb – I think it was the right choice.”

Sevelj added: “The war started and a lot of the foreign players left. UEFA allowed us to terminate our contracts and move anywhere else apart from Russia and Ukraine.

Chris Docherty (right) welcomes former Dundee United boss Tam Courts to Budapest Honved, during his time with the Hungarian club. Image: Budapest Honved FC

“It was very difficult. When it came to March I was without a club. It was the most difficult time of my career.

“I never went to Russia. I have a visa but I haven’t been there.”

Now happily settling in at United, Croatian Sevelj has set his sights on making his mark for the club and hopefully his country.

He said: “It is everybody’s dream to play for their national team.

“I hope I can have a good season at Dundee United and I can get on a list for the national team.

“The Scottish Premiership is one of the best leagues in Europe and a good season can help me and give me good options.”

More from Dundee United

New Dunfermline Athletic F.C. signing David Wotherspoon.
David Wotherspoon sets out goals for Dunfermline and Canada as ex-St Johnstone and Dundee…
Marc McNulty, Luke Bolton, Florent Hoti and Jeando Fuchs were among United's 2020/21 signings ahead of their Premiership return
Where are 6 signings from Dundee United’s last promotion signing spree?
Dundee United recruit Kristijan Trapanovski (left) has designs on starring for his country, just like Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski (right). Images: Dundee United FC/SNS
Dundee United's Kristijan Trapanovski can follow Bojan Miovski from Premiership stardom to international stage,…
4
Ryan Gauld celebrates one of his nine goals this season
Ryan Gauld to rub shoulders with Messi, Suarez and Busquets as former Dundee United…
9
Archie Meekison during his time at Dundee United
Archie Meekison lands new club after Dundee United departure and promises 'arrogance'
Dundee United goalkeeper Jack Walton holds up a scarf at Tannadice Park
Jack Walton on Premiership clean sheets target, 'thriving' off derby atmosphere and ensuring Dundee…
Tony Watt, right, and Dundee United gaffer Jim Goodwin
LEE WILKIE: Jim Goodwin's '5 more attackers' summer shopping list should thrill Dundee United…
Tam Courts applauds Dundee United fans during his time in charge
EXCLUSIVE: Tam Courts set for shock Saudi Arabia move as former Dundee United boss…
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin
Jim Goodwin targets 5 more Dundee United signings
Dundee United new boy Vicko Sevelj. Image: Dundee United FC
Vicko Sevelj: Dundee United new boy reveals Aberdeen star's role in Tannadice move

Conversation