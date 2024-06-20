Who is Vicko Sevelj? Dundee United new boy played alongside Euro 2024 star and saw career stalled by war in Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Who is Vicko Sevelj? Dundee United new boy played alongside Euro 2024 star and saw career stalled by war in Ukraine

Sevelj arrives following an impressive campaign in the Slovenian top-flight.

Vicko Sevelj will bring versatility and aggression to Dundee United's ranks
Sevelj will bring versatility and aggression to United's ranks. Image: Yannis Marr / Dundee United FC
By Alan Temple

Dundee United made Vicko Sevelj their third summer signing as the Tangerines tool up for their return to the Premiership.

The 23-year-old Croatian is “the personification of a modern-day defender”, according to Tannadice boss Jim Goodwin.

However, he remains an unknown quantity to most Arabs, with Goodwin seeking to unearth a hidden gem from Eastern Europe – as he did with Bojan Miovski and Ylber Ramadani at Aberdeen and will hope to with Kristijan Trapanovski at United.

Vicko Sevelj gets down to work at Dundee United
Sevelj gets down to work. Image: Yannis Marr / Dundee United FC

Courier Sport analyses Sevelj’s story so far.

International teammate of Euro 2024 ace

Emerging through the youth ranks with Croatian giants Hadjuk Split, Sevelj’s promise was such that he received international recognition for his homeland at U/20 level.

He lined up in friendlies against Turkey U/21s and Qatar U/23s, emerging victorious from both of those outings.

Josip Sutalo, former international teammate of Dundee United's Vicko Sevelj, in action at Euro 2024
Josip Sutalo, former international teammate of Sevelj, in action at Euro 2024. Image: Shutterstock.

Sevelj, who has also been called up by Croatia at U/21 level but didn’t feature, was coached by ex-Croatia stalwart Ognjen Vukojevic in the national team youth ranks and played alongside Euro 2024 starting centre-back Josip Sutalo.

Career affected by the war in Ukraine

While this represents his maiden venture into western Europe, Sevelj is no stranger to embarking on a foreign adventure.

Vicko Sevelj pictured at Dundee United's St Andrew's training base
Sky’s the limit: Sevelj pictured at Dundee United’s St Andrew’s training base. Image: Yannis Marr / Dundee United FC

Having failed to cement a first-team place at Hadjuk, he made a switch to FK Sarajevo in 2021/22 – but again found his opportunities limited in Bosnia, sealing a move to Akron of Russia in February 2022.

However, the invasion of Ukraine just SEVEN DAYS after he arrived at the club swiftly altered matters. Sevelj quit Akron after just one month.

He subsequently joined NK Radomlje.

That would prove to be his big break, turning out 69 times in two seasons and – as well as impressing with his defensive capabilities – registering six assists. Radomlje avoided relegations in both of his seasons at Rumeni bojevniki.

Versatility key for Dundee United

With United unlikely to run with a huge squad in the top-flight – the excesses of the recent past are long gone, and they will prioritise quality over quantity – versatility is valued in the recruitment process.

Sevelj fits the bill in that regard.

New Dundee United man Vicko Sevelj at the Tangerines' St Andrews training base
New Dundee United man Vicko Sevelj at the Tangerines’ St Andrews training base. Image: Yannis Marr / Dundee United FC

He has most recently been deployed at the heart of defence but during his short career, has already played a healthy number of games at right-back.

Sevelj has also turned out for Radomlje and Sarajevo at the base of midfield, affording Jim Goodwin a different option if injuries of suspension start to bite over the course of the campaign.

He is considered aggressive in the tackle, decent in the air and, crucially, very comfortable on the ball and stepping out of the backline. That will be vital if United either decide to deploy a back-three or utilise him at full-back.

Age profile fits the bill for Jim Goodwin and United

Sevelj also continues United’s theme of targeting players who can develop and will ultimately have resale value.

Aside from Dave Richards – brought to the club partly for his experience and professionalism, given he is realistically likely to serve as an able deputy to United’s eventual No.1 – that has been the case with every target.

Dundee United defender Will Ferry
Will Ferry also boasts plenty of promise. Image: Dundee United FC

Will Ferry and Sevelj are both 23 years of age, while Trapanovski, who has agreed to join the Terrors on a two-year deal with a club-led option for a further season, is 24.

All have been secured on contracts that will ensure United are in a decent position to command a fee should they be a success but will not become an albatross the moves don’t work out.

