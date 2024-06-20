Who is Vicko Sevelj? Dundee United new boy played alongside Euro 2024 star and saw career stalled by war in Ukraine

Dundee United made Vicko Sevelj their third summer signing as the Tangerines tool up for their return to the Premiership.

The 23-year-old Croatian is “the personification of a modern-day defender”, according to Tannadice boss Jim Goodwin.

However, he remains an unknown quantity to most Arabs, with Goodwin seeking to unearth a hidden gem from Eastern Europe – as he did with Bojan Miovski and Ylber Ramadani at Aberdeen and will hope to with Kristijan Trapanovski at United.

Courier Sport analyses Sevelj’s story so far.

International teammate of Euro 2024 ace

Emerging through the youth ranks with Croatian giants Hadjuk Split, Sevelj’s promise was such that he received international recognition for his homeland at U/20 level.

He lined up in friendlies against Turkey U/21s and Qatar U/23s, emerging victorious from both of those outings.

Sevelj, who has also been called up by Croatia at U/21 level but didn’t feature, was coached by ex-Croatia stalwart Ognjen Vukojevic in the national team youth ranks and played alongside Euro 2024 starting centre-back Josip Sutalo.

Career affected by the war in Ukraine

While this represents his maiden venture into western Europe, Sevelj is no stranger to embarking on a foreign adventure.

Having failed to cement a first-team place at Hadjuk, he made a switch to FK Sarajevo in 2021/22 – but again found his opportunities limited in Bosnia, sealing a move to Akron of Russia in February 2022.

However, the invasion of Ukraine just SEVEN DAYS after he arrived at the club swiftly altered matters. Sevelj quit Akron after just one month.

He subsequently joined NK Radomlje.

That would prove to be his big break, turning out 69 times in two seasons and – as well as impressing with his defensive capabilities – registering six assists. Radomlje avoided relegations in both of his seasons at Rumeni bojevniki.

Versatility key for Dundee United

With United unlikely to run with a huge squad in the top-flight – the excesses of the recent past are long gone, and they will prioritise quality over quantity – versatility is valued in the recruitment process.

Sevelj fits the bill in that regard.

He has most recently been deployed at the heart of defence but during his short career, has already played a healthy number of games at right-back.

Sevelj has also turned out for Radomlje and Sarajevo at the base of midfield, affording Jim Goodwin a different option if injuries of suspension start to bite over the course of the campaign.

He is considered aggressive in the tackle, decent in the air and, crucially, very comfortable on the ball and stepping out of the backline. That will be vital if United either decide to deploy a back-three or utilise him at full-back.

Age profile fits the bill for Jim Goodwin and United

Sevelj also continues United’s theme of targeting players who can develop and will ultimately have resale value.

Aside from Dave Richards – brought to the club partly for his experience and professionalism, given he is realistically likely to serve as an able deputy to United’s eventual No.1 – that has been the case with every target.

Will Ferry and Sevelj are both 23 years of age, while Trapanovski, who has agreed to join the Terrors on a two-year deal with a club-led option for a further season, is 24.

All have been secured on contracts that will ensure United are in a decent position to command a fee should they be a success but will not become an albatross the moves don’t work out.