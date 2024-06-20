Schools Prom photos: Blairgowrie High School Class of 2024 A milestone night for the Perthshire school leavers. Getting the party started at Piperdam. Image: Ethan Williams. By Cheryl Peebles June 20 2024, 9:43am June 20 2024, 9:43am Share Prom photos: Blairgowrie High School Class of 2024 Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/education/schools/5015474/blairgowrie-high-prom-2024/ Copy Link 0 comment Blairgowrie High School’s Class of 2024 leavers made it a night to remember at their prom. The Perthshire teenagers marked the end of exams and their school days at Piperdam, Dundee. And they made the most of the special event before going their separate ways in the world. Our photographer was there to capture the grand occasion. Blairgowrie High School leavers’ prom features in our Class of ’24 series, in which we showcase pictures from some of the leavers’ proms and dances for secondary schools across Tayside and Fife. Blairgowrie High School prom 2024 All photographs by Ethan Williams. Marnie Williams and Mr Manion. Boys arriving. Jack Halliday, Peter Rutherford and Finlay Hogg. Alex and Ria. Suited, booted and kilted. Making an entrance. Selfie time. Girls glammed up. Posing for photographs. Let the fun commence. Fergus, Miss Mackie and Ollie. Miss Mackie and Finlay Gowrie. Head teacher Bev Leslie and pupil Izzie. Evan Kitchingman, Lewis Ireland and Myles Smith. Naihm Kelly and Miss Mackie. Mr Marshall and Honor Wood. Chloe McAnearney and Isla McLaren staging a proposal. The staff picture. The Class of 2024.
Conversation