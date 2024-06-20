Prom photos: Blairgowrie High School Class of 2024

Blairgowrie High School’s Class of 2024 leavers made it a night to remember at their prom.

The Perthshire teenagers marked the end of exams and their school days at Piperdam, Dundee.

And they made the most of the special event before going their separate ways in the world.

Our photographer was there to capture the grand occasion.

Blairgowrie High School leavers’ prom features in our Class of ’24 series, in which we showcase pictures from some of the leavers’ proms and dances for secondary schools across Tayside and Fife.

Blairgowrie High School prom 2024

All photographs by Ethan Williams.