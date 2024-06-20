Prom photos: Blairgowrie High School Class of 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Schools

Prom photos: Blairgowrie High School Class of 2024

A milestone night for the Perthshire school leavers.

Getting the party started at Piperdam. Image: Ethan Williams.
Getting the party started at Piperdam. Image: Ethan Williams.
By Cheryl Peebles

Blairgowrie High School’s Class of 2024 leavers made it a night to remember at their prom.

The Perthshire teenagers marked the end of exams and their school days at Piperdam, Dundee.

And they made the most of the special event before going their separate ways in the world.

Our photographer was there to capture the grand occasion.

Blairgowrie High School leavers’ prom features in our Class of ’24 series, in which we showcase pictures from some of the leavers’ proms and dances for secondary schools across Tayside and Fife.

Blairgowrie High School prom 2024

All photographs by Ethan Williams.

Marnie Williams and Mr Manion.
Boys arriving.
Jack Halliday, Peter Rutherford and Finlay Hogg.
Alex and Ria.
Suited, booted and kilted.
Making an entrance.
Selfie time.
Girls glammed up.
Posing for photographs.
Let the fun commence.
Fergus, Miss Mackie and Ollie.
Miss Mackie and Finlay Gowrie.
Head teacher Bev Leslie and pupil Izzie.
Evan Kitchingman, Lewis Ireland and Myles Smith.
Naihm Kelly and Miss Mackie.
Mr Marshall and Honor Wood.
Chloe McAnearney and Isla McLaren staging a proposal.
The staff picture.
The Class of 2024.

More from Schools

Getting the party started at Piperdam. Image: Ethan Williams.
How a schoolboy's heartache rewired Fife head teacher Jenn's view of 'challenging' behaviour
Getting the party started at Piperdam. Image: Ethan Williams.
Prom photos: Perth High School Class of 2024
Getting the party started at Piperdam. Image: Ethan Williams.
Prom photos: Auchmuty High School Class of 2024
Getting the party started at Piperdam. Image: Ethan Williams.
Kids repay kindness of Cowdenbeath lollipop man Tom on his 80th birthday
Getting the party started at Piperdam. Image: Ethan Williams.
Prom photos: Morgan Academy Class of 2024
Getting the party started at Piperdam. Image: Ethan Williams.
Prom photos: St John's Academy Class of 2024
Getting the party started at Piperdam. Image: Ethan Williams.
Prom photos: Carnoustie High School Class of 2024
Getting the party started at Piperdam. Image: Ethan Williams.
Prom photos: Madras College Class of 2024 leavers' ball
Getting the party started at Piperdam. Image: Ethan Williams.
School lunch menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife, Perth and Kinross and Stirling - updated…
Getting the party started at Piperdam. Image: Ethan Williams.
Prom photos: Kinross High School Class of 2024 leavers' prom

Conversation