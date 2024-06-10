Heavy rain could hit Dundee, Perth and Dunfermline Euro 2024 fan zones

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Heavy rain could hit Dundee, Perth and Dunfermline Euro 2024 fan zones

Thousands of fans are expected at outdoor events as Scotland face Germany on Friday.

By Ben MacDonald
Fan zones will operate across Tayside and Fife
Fan zones in Dundee, Perth and Dunfermline will be showing the match. Image: Wullie Marr

Football fans could be hit with a deluge when they head to fan zones across Dundee, Perth and Dunfermline for the start of Euro 2024 on Friday.

Thousands of supporters will turn out at events across the region as Scotland taken on Germany.

Several of the fan zones are outdoors, meaning revellers will need to prepare for the weather.

Heavy rain could be a feature at the events in all three cities.

We will update this article with the latest forecast as the week progresses.

Euro 2024: Dundee fan zone weather forecast

Dundee-based 22A Events is behind the Dundee Fan Park. Image: Vikki Clark

Up to 5,000 fans will flock to Dundee Fan Park at Riverside Park for one of the biggest fan zones in the country.

Unfortunately, it looks like revellers may need to get their raincoats on with the forecast suggesting plenty of the wet stuff throughout the day.

The Met Office forecast for Dundee shows there is likely to be rain from early in the morning, with heavy showers during the afternoon, and conditions could also be quite breezy.

Temperatures will reach just 13°C but it will feel like just 10°C as the game finishes.

A smaller fan zone is also planned just across the water at the David Anderson Marina in Newport, where there is also expected to be rain.

Euro 2024: Perth fan zone weather forecast

The Cherrybank Inn will welcome fans.  Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The Cherrybank Inn in Perth is hosting an outdoor fan zone in its beer garden.

The forecast for Perth is much the same as Dundee, with a mix of light rain and heavy showers on Friday.

Temperatures will be a touch milder with highs of 14°C though it may feel a couple of degrees cooler in the breeze.

Euro 2024: Dunfermline fan zone weather forecast

How the East End Park fan zone will look. Image: Dunfermline Athletic FC

East End Park in Dunfermline is being transformed into a fan zone with supporters able to sit in the stand and watch Scotland taking on Germany.

Similar to other parts of the region, a mix of light and heavy rain is also predicted in Dunfermline on Friday – though the chance of heavy showers is slightly lower here.

Temperatures will rise to highs of about 14°C but, as with Dundee and Perth, it will feel a couple of degrees cooler in the wind.

