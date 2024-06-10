Heavy rain could hit Dundee, Perth and Dunfermline Euro 2024 fan zones

Football fans could be hit with a deluge when they head to fan zones across Dundee, Perth and Dunfermline for the start of Euro 2024 on Friday.

Thousands of supporters will turn out at events across the region as Scotland taken on Germany.

Several of the fan zones are outdoors, meaning revellers will need to prepare for the weather.

Heavy rain could be a feature at the events in all three cities.

We will update this article with the latest forecast as the week progresses.

Euro 2024: Dundee fan zone weather forecast

Up to 5,000 fans will flock to Dundee Fan Park at Riverside Park for one of the biggest fan zones in the country.

Unfortunately, it looks like revellers may need to get their raincoats on with the forecast suggesting plenty of the wet stuff throughout the day.

The Met Office forecast for Dundee shows there is likely to be rain from early in the morning, with heavy showers during the afternoon, and conditions could also be quite breezy.

Temperatures will reach just 13°C but it will feel like just 10°C as the game finishes.

A smaller fan zone is also planned just across the water at the David Anderson Marina in Newport, where there is also expected to be rain.

Euro 2024: Perth fan zone weather forecast

The Cherrybank Inn in Perth is hosting an outdoor fan zone in its beer garden.

The forecast for Perth is much the same as Dundee, with a mix of light rain and heavy showers on Friday.

Temperatures will be a touch milder with highs of 14°C though it may feel a couple of degrees cooler in the breeze.

Euro 2024: Dunfermline fan zone weather forecast

East End Park in Dunfermline is being transformed into a fan zone with supporters able to sit in the stand and watch Scotland taking on Germany.

Similar to other parts of the region, a mix of light and heavy rain is also predicted in Dunfermline on Friday – though the chance of heavy showers is slightly lower here.

Temperatures will rise to highs of about 14°C but, as with Dundee and Perth, it will feel a couple of degrees cooler in the wind.