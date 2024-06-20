Man, 52, dies after crash near Dunfermline

A 52-year-old man has died after a crash on the B981 near Dunfermline.

Officers were called to the one-car collision between Crossgates and Inverkeithing shortly after 6pm on Wednesday.

The driver of the silver Volkswagen Golf was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment but died a short time later.

His family have been informed.

Police appeal after fatal Dunfermline crash

The road was closed for about four hours following the collision.

Sergeant Lee Walkingshaw said: “We are providing support to the family of the man who died as our enquiries continue to establish the full circumstances of this crash.

“This occurred during daylight hours on a busy road, and I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the collision or have dash-cam footage that could help our investigation, to please come forward as soon as possible.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland, quoting incident 3101 of Wednesday June 19.