Kristijan Trapanovski hails ‘perfect’ teammate and recalls derby heroics he wants to relive against Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Kristijan Trapanovski hails ‘perfect’ teammate and recalls derby heroics he wants to relive against Dundee

Trapanovski and David Babunski are already cultivating a fine understanding.

Dundee United's Kristijan Trapanovski wheels away after finding the net against Buckie Thistle
Trapanovski wheels away after finding the net against Buckie Thistle. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Kristijan Trapanovski described compatriot David Babunski as the “perfect” player as the Macedonian duo bid to light up the Dundee derby.

Trapanovski, 24, has enjoyed a superb start to life at Dundee United, thrilling fans with his direct running and determination to cut inside from the left flank and drive at goal. He has found the net three times and boasts a further two assists.

His acclimatisation has been made even easier by the arrival of countryman Babunski, who already looks an inspired capture by the Tangerines.

The former Barcelona youngster has scored in every match he has started for United, including a stunner against English Championship side Luton Town last Friday night, during which he donned the captain’s armband.

David Babunski has scored three goals in his three outings for Dundee United
Trapanovski, No.7,, celebrates a goal by David Babunski, far right. Image: SNS

“I think he (Babunski) is the perfect player,” said Trapanovski. “He was at Barcelona for 10 years and it is hard to describe how important that is; he played with some amazing players, and he is a great guy.

“I feel like we are already quite close, so I hope we can combine for some good moments on the pitch.

“I already knew a lot about David. His brother (Dorian) was at Real Madrid, too, so it is a well-known family. The whole country would talk about them! There was a lot of pressure on them, but David is such a brilliant guy.”

Trapanovski: I hope national coach is watching us closely

With Babunski boasting 15 caps for North Macedonia and Trapanovski a highly regarded former U/21 cap, one can safely assume national boss Blagoja Milevski will be keeping a close eye on Tannadice this season.

Indeed, with Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski and Motherwell midfielder Davor Zdravkovski also plying their trade in the SPFL, there could soon be a sizable Macedonian contingent reporting for international duty.

Blagoja Milevski, boss of North Macedonia
Blagoja Milevski, boss of North Macedonia, has plenty of cause to watch Premiership action. Image: Shutterstock,

Trapanovski added: “It’s my first time playing in the same team as David and I hope we can play together in the national team, too. I hope the national team coach is watching us closely!”

On his own flying start, the man dubbed “Trapadona” by Tony Watt added: “I am very happy to score three goals already.

“It is very good for my confidence, and it has made my life easier because every attacker wants to score goals for a new team as quickly as possible.

“I feel like I am settling well, and I want to continue this form in the Premiership.”

Dundee United's Kristijan Trapanovski skips away from Ayr United's Ben Dempsey
Trapanovski skips away from Ayr United’s Ben Dempsey. Image: Shutterstock.

Trapanovski eyes derby day déjà vu

The former Slavia Prague and FK Shkupi man has a golden opportunity to make himself an immediate United hero when the Tangerines host fierce foes Dundee on Sunday.

It is the first meeting between the sides in more than two years, with United unbeaten on home soil against the Dee in 20 YEARS.

Despite plenty of confidence emanating from fans of the Dark Blues, it didn’t stop the Arabs from selling out their entire allocation in the space of 90 minutes. It promises to be a fraught, electric start to the league season.

And Trapanovski is dreaming of replicating his man of the match showing in the last meeting of FK Shkupi and Vardar – the biggest derby in Skopje – when he scored one and teed up the other two goals in a 3-0 win.

Kristijan Trapanovski hopes to be a derby day hero
Trapanovski hopes to be a derby day hero. Image: SNS

“I saw that our supporters sold all the tickets in such a short time – that is incredible; that means something special,” he continued. “I can’t wait for the game to start and feel that atmosphere at our home.

I had some big derbies with many fans and a lot of passion. I played in the game between Shkupi and Vardar with a full stadium and we won 3-0 – I got one assist and one goal. I hope it is the same when we play Dundee!”

More from Dundee United

Dundee fans at Tannadice in 2022. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee derby SOLD OUT as final remaining tickets snapped up in just over 1…
Lewis Neilson has agreed to join St Johnstone on loan.
Lewis Neilson: St Johnstone agree one-year loan deal with Hearts to sign former Dundee…
Football restricted parking sign in Dundee near Dens Park and Tannadice
Dens Park and Tannadice parking: Full details as rules return for second season
3
Jim Goodwin, pictured walking across the Tannadice pitch, has been heartened by the ability and mentality of Jort van der Sande
Jim Goodwin predicts Dundee United fans will 'love' summer signing as Tannadice boss lays…
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin will go head to head with Dundee counterpart Tony Docherty on Sunday.
LEE WILKIE: Who is in better shape for Dundee derby showdown?
Ross Docherty's time at United has been hampered by fitness set-backs
Ross Docherty sets derby target as Dundee United skipper reveals major off-the-field switch
Dundee fans salute their side at Tannadice.
Dundee derby on course for sell-out as remaining away tickets ready to go on…
7
Van der Sande was unlucky not to find the net against the Hatters, denied by Thomas Kaminski
Jort van der Sande: Playing with a future Olympic hero, windsurfing in paradise and…
Dundee United, Dundee and St Johnstone are all in the last-16 of the Premier Sports Cup.
Premier Sports Cup draw: Dundee, St Johnstone and Dundee United learn last-16 fate
5
Richard Odada becomes the third Kenya international to play in Scotland after Wanyama and St Mirren's Jonah Ayunga
Richard Odada recalls schoolboy Victor Wanyama memories as former Celtic and Spurs ace is…

Conversation