Kristijan Trapanovski hails ‘perfect’ teammate and recalls derby heroics he wants to relive against Dundee

Kristijan Trapanovski described compatriot David Babunski as the “perfect” player as the Macedonian duo bid to light up the Dundee derby.

Trapanovski, 24, has enjoyed a superb start to life at Dundee United, thrilling fans with his direct running and determination to cut inside from the left flank and drive at goal. He has found the net three times and boasts a further two assists.

His acclimatisation has been made even easier by the arrival of countryman Babunski, who already looks an inspired capture by the Tangerines.

The former Barcelona youngster has scored in every match he has started for United, including a stunner against English Championship side Luton Town last Friday night, during which he donned the captain’s armband.

“I think he (Babunski) is the perfect player,” said Trapanovski. “He was at Barcelona for 10 years and it is hard to describe how important that is; he played with some amazing players, and he is a great guy.

“I feel like we are already quite close, so I hope we can combine for some good moments on the pitch.

“I already knew a lot about David. His brother (Dorian) was at Real Madrid, too, so it is a well-known family. The whole country would talk about them! There was a lot of pressure on them, but David is such a brilliant guy.”

Trapanovski: I hope national coach is watching us closely

With Babunski boasting 15 caps for North Macedonia and Trapanovski a highly regarded former U/21 cap, one can safely assume national boss Blagoja Milevski will be keeping a close eye on Tannadice this season.

Indeed, with Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski and Motherwell midfielder Davor Zdravkovski also plying their trade in the SPFL, there could soon be a sizable Macedonian contingent reporting for international duty.

Trapanovski added: “It’s my first time playing in the same team as David and I hope we can play together in the national team, too. I hope the national team coach is watching us closely!”

On his own flying start, the man dubbed “Trapadona” by Tony Watt added: “I am very happy to score three goals already.

“It is very good for my confidence, and it has made my life easier because every attacker wants to score goals for a new team as quickly as possible.

“I feel like I am settling well, and I want to continue this form in the Premiership.”

Trapanovski eyes derby day déjà vu

The former Slavia Prague and FK Shkupi man has a golden opportunity to make himself an immediate United hero when the Tangerines host fierce foes Dundee on Sunday.

It is the first meeting between the sides in more than two years, with United unbeaten on home soil against the Dee in 20 YEARS.

Despite plenty of confidence emanating from fans of the Dark Blues, it didn’t stop the Arabs from selling out their entire allocation in the space of 90 minutes. It promises to be a fraught, electric start to the league season.

And Trapanovski is dreaming of replicating his man of the match showing in the last meeting of FK Shkupi and Vardar – the biggest derby in Skopje – when he scored one and teed up the other two goals in a 3-0 win.

“I saw that our supporters sold all the tickets in such a short time – that is incredible; that means something special,” he continued. “I can’t wait for the game to start and feel that atmosphere at our home.

“I had some big derbies with many fans and a lot of passion. I played in the game between Shkupi and Vardar with a full stadium and we won 3-0 – I got one assist and one goal. I hope it is the same when we play Dundee!”