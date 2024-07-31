Dundee man recalls ‘nightmare’ of seeing fire that killed mum and ruined his home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee man recalls ‘nightmare’ of seeing fire that killed mum and ruined his home

Derek McEwan seeks damages from Jamie Shankland over repairs to the fire-hit Lochee property.

Elizabeth Bennett and son Derek McEwan.
Elizabeth Bennett was trapped in her fire-hit Lochee home as son Derek McEwan looked on, unable to help. Image: Derek McEwan
Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen

A Dundee man has spoken of the moment he saw his home going up in flames with his mother fatally trapped inside.

Derek McEwan, 59, has revisited the traumatic experience as he seeks damages from Dundee businessman Jamie Shankland over repairs to the fire-hit Lochee property in the aftermath of the blaze.

Derek says he was staying in the Edinburgh area for work when he was informed about the fire on Stewart Street in the early hours of Thursday January 7 2021.

He had lived in the home with his mother, 82-year-old Elizabeth Bennett, for the previous 15 years.

Derek McEwan has recalled the harrowing moments his Dundee home went up in flames. Image: Derek McEwan

“I jumped straight in my van and headed to Dundee,” he said.

“By the time I got there both of my sisters were there, as well as a friend of the family.

“It was an absolute nightmare.

“I felt I was going to wake up.

“I couldn’t believe it.

“You are standing there watching your home burning down with your mother inside of it, unable to do anything.”

Elizabeth lived in Lochee for 52 years

Elizabeth Hossick Bennett (nee McEwan) grew up in Clepington Road before moving to Lochee, where she lived for 52 years.

Previous jobs included caring and cooking at St Anne’s Care Home on Lawside Road, and cleaning part-time in Lochee banks Royal Bank of Scotland, TSB and Clydesdale.

With her second husband, John, she ran J and B Supplies, selling childen’s clothes, confectionery and other goods.

She continued in the role after they separated.

Elizabeth grew up in Clepington Road. Image: Derek McEwan

Elizabeth enjoyed playing bingo and spending time with children Derek, Angela Devine (55), Pamela Bennett McGurk (51) and grandchildren Sean, Laura, Euan and Joe.

“Mum was very pleasant and got on with loads of people,” Derek said.

“She liked pets – we had dogs and cats – and enjoyed taking the grandchildren out on day trips.

“She would take them to Broughty Ferry, Tentsmuir, Dunkeld, Pitlochry, Falls of Bruar.”

Dundee house fire came day before 83rd birthday

Elizabeth lived with osteoarthritis for the final eight years of her life.

This confined her to the house, meaning her children took turns to look after her.

While Derek, a leak detector for Scottish Water, was working in Edinburgh from Monday to Thursday she was being cared for by her daughters.

Derek stayed at a bed and breakfast in Broxburn, West Lothian on the first three nights of the week, then returned to Lochee on Thursday nights to spend the weekend with his mother.

“She struggled with mobility but she had her full faculties,” Derek said.

The fire took Elizabeth’s life one day before her 83rd birthday. Image: Derek McEwan

The fire that killed Elizabeth took place on a Thursday morning – one day before her 83rd birthday.

Derek recalled: “I would have been home just 12 hours after the house burnt down.

“The fire brigade had problems putting it out because the pipes were frozen and they couldn’t get water out.

“They had to run hoses down from Lochee High Street, outside Woolworths, and pipe the water from there.

“We were standing across the road because they had a cordon up.

“We could only stand there watching the house burning down with my mother inside.

“We were also unable to have a proper funeral because of Covid.

“There would have been hundreds there but we were restricted to 30 people.

“None of the pubs would let us have a do afterwards either.

“We weren’t able to have a wake until May or June.”

Dropped cigarette likely cause of Stewart Street blaze

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service investigated the fire.

“A carer was in at 9am on Thursday, and they said my mother complained that she felt unwell,” Derek said.

“The carer had volunteered to call 101 but my mother just said that as I would be in tomorrow I would call someone if she still didn’t feel well.

“I can only assume she took a turn for the worse later that day at 1am.

“She may have taken a bit too much morphine and lit a cigarette, fell asleep, dropped the cigarette that ignited – and that was it.”

Derek McEwan seeking damages in court

With his home seriously damaged and uninhabitable, Derek moved into his weekday accommodation in Broxburn full-time.

In April 2021, he claims he agreed a £168,000 quote with Fintry businessman Jamie Shankland to rebuild the interior and roof of the fire-damaged Lochee property.

Six months later, the job had allegedly not been completed and Derek accused Mr Shankland of failing to return to finish it off.

The aftermath of the fire on Stewart Street. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

Derek is pursuing Mr Shanklin in court for damages.

The civil case began in May 2022 and still hasn’t concluded.

The situation has left Derek in limbo.

“For two and a half years I was living in one small room with a toilet, sink and shower,” he said.

“That had a serious effect on my health.

“I was going to work, finishing work, going back and sitting in this room, watching TV.

“It became tedious and tiresome.”

Jamie Shankland court case began in May 2022

Derek has now found more suitable accommodation elsewhere.

But due to the lengthy court case, he is unlikely to return to the family home in Lochee, which remains uninhabitable.

Jamie Shankland.
Jamie Shankland’s companies allegedly failed to complete a repair job. Image: Supplied

“I won’t be returning to Dundee – not after everything that has happened,” he said.

“I was hoping to buy my sisters out and keep the family home after 42 years but there is absolutely no chance of that now.

“I couldn’t bear living in Dundee, passing the house thinking someone else was living in it. as it was our family home.

“I haven’t really had chance to grieve my mother’s death as there has been so much going on.

“The court case has been going two and a half years and it is not even finished yet.

“When it’s going to end, I don’t know.”

Mr Shankland said: “At this time, this case is under active legal dispute and ongoing, and we are unable to provide any comments or details regarding the proceedings.”

More from Dundee

Stephen Barr
Dundee banker targeted 81-year-old customer with dementia in £18k fraud
Sean Townsley, Dundee Sheriff Court
Bogus gardener smashed into Dundee woman's home to steal Playstation
A police officer carrying a helmet during the raid on Rosebank Street, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Police in riot gear raid Dundee home
Former Dundee Post Office.
Former Dundee Post Office back on market for £500k as flats plans fail to…
The takeaway on Strathmore Avenue would be across the road from St John's RC High School. Image: Google Street View
Pizza and dessert takeaway planned across road from Dundee high school
3
The National Lottery.
'Mystery' man from Tayside celebrates £1 million Lottery win
Elders Court sign
Crack-fuelled attacker battered man with wood plank in Dundee multi
camperdown wildlife park decline
Visitors hit out at state of Camperdown Wildlife Centre in Dundee with 'rats' and…
12
Harestane Road, Dundee
Man tries to steal car after being refused lift by Dundee driver
Football restricted parking sign in Dundee near Dens Park and Tannadice
Dens Park and Tannadice parking: Full details as rules return for second season
3