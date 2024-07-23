Dundee businessman taken to court over £168k job to repair fire-hit home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee businessman taken to court over £168k job to repair fire-hit home

Fintry man Jamie Shankland is being pursued for damages.

By Stephen Eighteen
Jamie Shankland.
Jamie Shankland's companies allegedly failed to complete a repair job. Image: Supplied.

A Dundee businessman has been taken to court over a £168,000 job to repair a fire-hit home.

Fintry man Jamie Shankland, 35, is being pursued for damages after two of his companies allegedly failed to complete work at a property in the city.

The legal action was taken by Derek McEwan, who was forced out of his home for 14 months after the fire in early 2021.

The two parties agreed a £168,000 quote to fix the roof and internal damage in early April 2021.

By October 2021 the job had allegedly not been completed and Mr Shankland was accused of failing to return to finish it off.

Jamie Shankland’s pursuer ‘repeatedly changed the specification’

A preliminary hearing in the civil case was heard by Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown in Dundee.

Mr McEwan said the job was jointly given to Mr Shankland’s firms Tayfix and New Roof Dundee Limited. The latter was struck off in August 2022.

Mr McEwan said he paid Mr Shankland £161,000, as invoiced, between April 2021 and January 2022.

According to the court paper: “The pursuer [Mr McEwan] repeatedly changed the specification to his own personal taste, criticised the tradesmen and micromanaged them before terminating the contract.”

The hearing only dealt with Mr Shankland’s preliminary pleas about claims made by Mr McEwan.

Mr Martin-Brown ruled these should be admitted to probation, so will be put before a sheriff at a future hearing.

Businessman’s tech start-up firm struck off

The Courier reported in 2018 that Mr Shankland founded tech start-up Just Venue to make booking venues for events easier via a new platform.

The following year the company received investment from Edinburgh-based tech giant Seed Haus, having previously gained a £50,000 award from the Scottish EDGE competition.

Just Venue, registered in Dudhope Crescent Road, was struck off in April 2023.

Regarding the ongoing case, Mr Shankland said: “At this time, this case is under active legal dispute and ongoing, and we are unable to provide any comments or details regarding the proceedings.”

Mr McEwan also declined to comment.

More from Dundee

Cameron Craig and Ben Johnston
Aberdeen fans who were part of masked 'disorderly crowd' in Dundee appear in court
The Lawton Road Sheltered Housing Complex. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee sheltered housing bus service set for axe next week as charity funding bid…
Slice N Eazy pizza shop could move into the former Little Green Larder unit in Dundee. Image: Shutterstock/Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
New York-style pizza takeaway planned for Dundee's Perth Road
Simon Tierney
Fife business owner faces jail for vicious Rewind Festival assault
Reece Stewart
Dundee car thieves snared by Ring doorbell footage
Carpetright at Kingsway West Retail Park in Dundee.
Nearly 30 jobs lost as 6 Carpetright shops close in Tayside, Fife and Stirling
Mhairi Edwards, Evening Telegraph, General view of Morrisons on the Forfar Road. Picture shows; General view of Morrisons on Forfar Road. Friday 9th September.
Expansion plans lodged for Dundee Morrisons petrol station
Hockey player Charlotte Watson in Scottish hockey kit ahead of Olympics.
Dundee's Charlotte Watson took up hockey to be like big brother - now he'll…
Police on Lorne Street
Trio convicted over Dundee cannabis farms worth millions
Front of The Whip Inn.
Dundee's Whip Inn closing due to rising costs