Dundee businessman taken to court over £168k job to repair fire-hit home

A Dundee businessman has been taken to court over a £168,000 job to repair a fire-hit home.

Fintry man Jamie Shankland, 35, is being pursued for damages after two of his companies allegedly failed to complete work at a property in the city.

The legal action was taken by Derek McEwan, who was forced out of his home for 14 months after the fire in early 2021.

The two parties agreed a £168,000 quote to fix the roof and internal damage in early April 2021.

By October 2021 the job had allegedly not been completed and Mr Shankland was accused of failing to return to finish it off.

Jamie Shankland’s pursuer ‘repeatedly changed the specification’

A preliminary hearing in the civil case was heard by Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown in Dundee.

Mr McEwan said the job was jointly given to Mr Shankland’s firms Tayfix and New Roof Dundee Limited. The latter was struck off in August 2022.

Mr McEwan said he paid Mr Shankland £161,000, as invoiced, between April 2021 and January 2022.

According to the court paper: “The pursuer [Mr McEwan] repeatedly changed the specification to his own personal taste, criticised the tradesmen and micromanaged them before terminating the contract.”

The hearing only dealt with Mr Shankland’s preliminary pleas about claims made by Mr McEwan.

Mr Martin-Brown ruled these should be admitted to probation, so will be put before a sheriff at a future hearing.

Businessman’s tech start-up firm struck off

The Courier reported in 2018 that Mr Shankland founded tech start-up Just Venue to make booking venues for events easier via a new platform.

The following year the company received investment from Edinburgh-based tech giant Seed Haus, having previously gained a £50,000 award from the Scottish EDGE competition.

Just Venue, registered in Dudhope Crescent Road, was struck off in April 2023.

Regarding the ongoing case, Mr Shankland said: “At this time, this case is under active legal dispute and ongoing, and we are unable to provide any comments or details regarding the proceedings.”

Mr McEwan also declined to comment.