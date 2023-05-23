Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Councillors demand flooding action on 200-home Perth golf course plan

'Genuine concern' about flooding issues if the Craigie Hill Golf Club plan gets the go-ahead.

By Kathryn Anderson, Local Democracy Reporter
Craigie Hill Golf Club's clubhouse
Craigie Hill Golf Club.

A councillor has suggested Craigie Hill Golf Club considers connecting the drainage pond to the course’s watering system as part of its plans for a major development.

The Perth club is proposing to halve its 18-hole golf course and build 200 homes and a sports hub to secure the historic club’s future.

Craigie Hill Golf Club submitted a Proposal of Application Notice (PAN) for its plans in March with the pre-application report going before councillors last week.

Councillors on Perth and Kinross Council’s Planning and Placemaking Committee raised concerns about flooding when they met on Wednesday, May 17.

Irrigation concern at Craigie Hill

Bailie Mike Williamson said: “I would assume there is going to be some sort of SUDS put in place for the development and I was just wondering if there is an opportunity there for the developers to connect that SUDS to the irrigation system on the golf course so it doesn’t go back into the main system.

Bailie Mike Williamson.
Bailie Mike Williamson. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“And hopefully just reduces the potential flood risk further downstream perhaps.”

The SNP councillor also had a safety concern.

He said: “If houses are going to be running alongside the golf course, just to make sure there is suitable safety netting in place so people don’t get hit by golf balls.”

‘Knock-on effect’

Liberal Democrat Bailie Claire McLaren said: “We’re all quite aware of the site and some of the issues that already exist around it – access and flooding risk.

“I would like to see that given some attention.”

Craigie Hill Golf Club plans.
Craigie Hill Golf Club plans. Image: Kilmac.

Conservative councillor Bob Brawn added: “I think this is one of the things of most concern in the area.”

Mr Brawn said he had met with a lady from Cherrybank the other day – about a separate issue – who then raised concerns about the development.

The Blairgowrie and Glens councillor said: “From what she was saying, there is a genuine concern across the community about the knock-on effect of flooding to them and not just the site itself.”

Public exhibition for Craigie Hill plans

A public exhibition was held at the club over three days last month.

A second series of events will be held but the dates have yet to be confirmed. The pre-application report said all four Perth City South councillors, Jim Fairlie MSP and Pete Wishart MP had been notified.

The not-for-profit community club has previously said it “simply cannot continue to lose around £30,000 a year” and the major development plans are a “bid to secure the future of a golf club which dates back more than 100 years”.

