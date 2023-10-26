Methven solar farm plan shrinks after local outcry

Plans for one of Scotland’s biggest solar farms at Methven have been scaled back after protests about the potential impact on people living nearby.

The Kinnon Park scheme could now be about 25% smaller than previously suggested.

The intention now is for 96,684 panels, rather than 134,000.

Developers say they will also site some of the solar panels further from landmarks such as Methven Castle and the Gloagburn farm shop.

It comes after critics hit out at the scale of the project – and the effect on the local landscape.

The original proposal was for a 12-hectare site, covering 12 fields, on arable land between Methven and Tibbermore.

Revised plans were set out at a consultation event in Methven this week.

Methven solar farm developer responds to community

Planning agent Neil Gray said the firm had taken people’s comments on board and come up with the revised proposals.

“It’s reducing in size by about a quarter,” he said.

“It will also be less visible from the roads around Tibbermore. The community asked if it could be put back a bit. So that should make a difference to the views from Methven Castle.

“There’s no plan to take out any trees either, but they will be adding more.”

He said comments from the latest consultation would now be taken into account before a planning application is submitted to Perth and Kinross Council towards the end of 2023/start of 2024.

“An application this size will go to committee,” he added.

“So people will still be able to make representations throughout the planning process.”

Residents urged to have their say

Dozens of people attended the consultation event on Tuesday afternoon.

It was Namene Solar’s second session in the Perthshire town.

The developer’s representatives also attended a recent community council meeting.

Mr Gray said 2,500 leaflets had been distributed to homes and businesses in the area after locals complained the plans had come as a shock.

Community council member Sarah Fergusson urged everyone with an interest in the proposal to make their views known.

“The developers appear to have taken on board what people have said previously,” she said.

“The plans have changed quite a bit. It’s looking smaller and it won’t have the same impact on views of Methven Castle.”

She said there was a lot of anxiety about the scheme when it was first unveiled and many people still had concerns.

“The plans can still change before the application goes to the council, so it’s important that people take part in the consultation,” she said.

Namene Solar says the Kinnon Park solar farm would have a life span of up to 40 years.

Electricity generated on the site could power up to 190,000 family homes.