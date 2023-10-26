Dundee city centre shop on sale for £325,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee city centre shop on sale for £325,000

The shop, which benefits from "high level of passing footfall" has been empty since the beginning of this year.

By Gavin Harper
Inside the Murraygate store. Image: DM Hall.
A shop in Dundee city centre that has been vacant since the start of this year is now on sale.

The unit on Murraygate was formerly home to mobile phone company O2.

It has been empty since January this year, according to The Courier’s High Street tracker.

It is now on sale through DM Hall for offers over £325,000.

The sales brochure states the shop extends to 2,058 sq ft over two floors.

It says: “The subjects comprise retail premises arranged over the ground and first floors.

“The building is of traditional stone construction, beneath a pitched and slated roof.

“The property benefits from an excellent retail frontage with two large display windows and double entrance doors.

“Internally, the property provides an open plan retail space at both ground and first floor levels.”

The Dundee city centre shop is on sale for £325,000 Image: DM Hall.

It also describes Murraygate as a “prominent pedestrianised retail pitch” and says the shop benefits from a “high level of passing footfall”.

Anyone interested in the Murraygate shop should contact DM Hall’s Dunfermline office for more information, or to arrange a viewing.

The store neighbours hardware shop Home Choice, which sparked controversy when it opened in the summer by running a free vape promotion for its first customers.

Meanwhile, DM Hall is also selling the former Victoria Wine premises on Reform Street.which has been vacant for more than 13 years

