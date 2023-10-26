Dundee city centre shop on sale for £325,000

A shop in Dundee city centre that has been vacant since the start of this year is now on sale.

The unit on Murraygate was formerly home to mobile phone company O2.

It has been empty since January this year, according to The Courier’s High Street tracker.

It is now on sale through DM Hall for offers over £325,000.

The sales brochure states the shop extends to 2,058 sq ft over two floors.

It says: “The subjects comprise retail premises arranged over the ground and first floors.

“The building is of traditional stone construction, beneath a pitched and slated roof.

“The property benefits from an excellent retail frontage with two large display windows and double entrance doors.

“Internally, the property provides an open plan retail space at both ground and first floor levels.”

It also describes Murraygate as a “prominent pedestrianised retail pitch” and says the shop benefits from a “high level of passing footfall”.

Anyone interested in the Murraygate shop should contact DM Hall’s Dunfermline office for more information, or to arrange a viewing.

The store neighbours hardware shop Home Choice, which sparked controversy when it opened in the summer by running a free vape promotion for its first customers.

Meanwhile, DM Hall is also selling the former Victoria Wine premises on Reform Street.which has been vacant for more than 13 years