Controversial Auchterarder A9 slip road ruling branded ‘kick in the teeth’ for locals

A controversial slip road off the A9 at Auchterarder looks set to go ahead after the Scottish Government overturned Perth and Kinross Council’s previous decision to refuse it.

One community leader has branded the move “a kick in the teeth” for local residents.

Councillor Crawford Reid said it would “without doubt increase road safety risks in and around Auchterarder” if the scheme goes ahead.

Housebuilders Stewart Milne and Muir Homes are behind the plan for Shinafoot, to the east of the town.

They’ve been told they can’t build any more homes in the area unless they provide a new slip road and junction.

However, Perth and Kinross Council refused an application for this proposal two years ago.

It wanted a junction that included on and off slip roads.

The developers appealed against that decision.

And now the Scottish Government’s planning appeals division has ruled the council was wrong to reject it.

Safety concerns central to Auchterarder slip road plan

In his appealing ruling, Scottish Government reporter Andrew Sikes writes: “While the omission of the on-slip road from the Shinafoot junction design would lead to an increase in westbound traffic movements through Auchterarder, the evidence does not support the council’s contention that it would have a detrimental impact on the local road network when compared to a junction design that includes both on and off slip roads.”

The proposed single slip road will be for westbound vehicles exiting the A9 at Auchterarder.

Traffic heading east, towards Perth, from Auchterarder, will continue to join the A9 at Aberuthven.

All other traffic will have to pass through Auchterarder to access the A9 at the Gleneagles end of the town.

Traffic modelling suggests there could be an increase of 1,040 vehicles from 7am to 7pm.

Perth and Kinross Council and Auchterarder and District Community Council both warned this poses a safety risk.

But Mr Sikes found: “The actual number of additional vehicle movements passing through the town centre would not be so significant as to change its character or function.”

He also notes that the developers have offered £100,000 towards road safety measures.

A stranger has come into our village and decided what is good for us without any understanding of the impact on the local community

Mr Sikes goes on: “I agree that the circumstances in which the proposed development is being promoted are unusual.

“Despite its many facets, it is important not to lose sight of the main purpose of the proposed development, that is, to address long-standing road safety concerns associated with right turn manoeuvres across the A9 in the vicinity of Auchterarder and Aberuthven.

‘Distraught and shattered’ at Auchterarder slip road decision

Critics say the Shinafoot location – between Auchterarder and Aberuthven – is the wrong design in the wrong place.

Others argue that the area is already reeling under the impact of recent house-building, and the pressures this is putting on schools and health services.

Last November, Perth and Kinross Council said no more new homes would be permitted until a satisfactory slip road was built.

Mr Reid, the Conservative councillor for Strathallan said he was “absolutely distraught and shattered” by the decision to overturn the planning refusal.

“It’s a complete kick in the teeth for residents in the communities of Auchterarder and Aberuthven,” he said.

“The location is inappropriate. And the consequences of this report will reverberate around the town for years to come unless common sense prevails.”

Mr Reid went on: “I feel violated and sick to the stomach that a stranger has come into our village and decided what is good for us without any understanding of the impact on the local community.

“Auchterarder and Aberuthven deserve better.”

Move will allow Auchterarder expansion to go ahead

A spokeswoman for Stewart Milne Group said the two housebuilders welcomed the decision.

And she insisted that the scheme was all about improving road safety.

She added: “It is the culmination of many years of discussion over the design of the junction.

“The reporter highlighted the significant and clear benefits which the junction will deliver by addressing the Scottish Government’s long-standing road safety concerns associated with hazardous southbound right turn manoeuvres onto and off the A9 in the vicinity of Auchterarder and Aberuthven.

“In addition to allowing Transport Scotland to close the central reserve gaps on the trunk road and improve the safety of those using the A9, construction of the junction will also enable the planned expansion of Auchterarder to continue.

“Stewart Milne Group and Muir look forward to working with the council and the community to deliver much needed homes and community facilities within the town.”

Perth and Kinross Council said it noted the decision.