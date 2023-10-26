From Fife kitchen to 30 UK stores for healthy food business

A personal trainer from Fife who launched her own food business from her kitchen is now selling in 30 outlets across the UK.

Megan Murrie, from Leven, has more than a decade’s experience as a personal trainer and runs her own training business, MeganM Method.

The 32-year-old also suffers from endometriosis, a condition where tissue similar to the lining of the womb grows in other places, such as the ovaries and fallopian tubes.

Megan said managing her diet helps to keep the symptoms at bay.

Bare Baked: The free-from Fife food firm

This led her to create Bare Baked last year. She makes her own free-from granola made from natural and healthy ingredients, while also considering a range of allergens.

Megan said: “I was always cooking recipes for the fitness company.

“I had issues with my endometriosis, and I’ve got a nut allergy, so I can’t eat certain foods. I love granola but I couldn’t eat it because of my nut allergy. I thought there was nothing on the market like this available.

“I said to my family and they asked to try it. When they did, they loved it so I thought I’d turn it into a business and see what happens.

“I built a website, did my own branding and packaging, and it’s gone from there.”

Megan reached out to Business Gateway Fife who helped her secure a development grant.

That allowed her buy ingredients in 50kg bags so she could start on bulk orders, which opened the door to a much wider market.

“I didn’t have any more money to spend but going to Business Gateway really helped kick start the business.

“They also helped me get my kitchen in Methil which I’ve been in for about six or seven months.

“I had to move from my previous kitchen because I needed more ovens.”

New products and future plans

Megan is currently working on another product which she hopes to launch soon.

She also has her sights set on taking on staff to help her run the business. She currently relies on family and friends to help out.

Megan said the business has grown far quicker than she ever would have imagined when she launched Bare Baked last year.

She adds: “I still have to pinch myself every day.

“Everyone keeps saying how amazing it is and I’m just happy it’s helping other people.

“I was in their position where I couldn’t get anything to eat and it was so frustrating so to be able to help is amazing.

“That’s what helps drive me.”