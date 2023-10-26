From Fife kitchen to 30 UK stores for healthy food business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

From Fife kitchen to 30 UK stores for healthy food business

Megan Murrie's struggles in coping with endometriosis inspired her to launch the business.

By Gavin Harper
Megan Murrie, who runs Bare Baked. Image: Bare Baked.
Megan Murrie, who runs Bare Baked. Image: Bare Baked.

A personal trainer from Fife who launched her own food business from her kitchen is now selling in 30 outlets across the UK.

Megan Murrie, from Leven, has more than a decade’s experience as a personal trainer and runs her own training business, MeganM Method.

The 32-year-old also suffers from endometriosis, a condition where tissue similar to the lining of the womb grows in other places, such as the ovaries and fallopian tubes.

Megan said managing her diet helps to keep the symptoms at bay.

Bare Baked: The free-from Fife food firm

This led her to create Bare Baked last year. She makes her own free-from granola made from natural and healthy ingredients, while also considering a range of allergens.

Megan said: “I was always cooking recipes for the fitness company.

“I had issues with my endometriosis, and I’ve got a nut allergy, so I can’t eat certain foods. I love granola but I couldn’t eat it because of my nut allergy. I thought there was nothing on the market like this available.

“I said to my family and they asked to try it. When they did, they loved it so I thought I’d turn it into a business and see what happens.

“I built a website, did my own branding and packaging, and it’s gone from there.”

Lyndsay Murrie helps her sister Megan with the business. Image: Bare Baked.

Megan reached out to Business Gateway Fife who helped her secure a development grant.

That allowed her buy ingredients in 50kg bags so she could start on bulk orders, which opened the door to a much wider market.

“I didn’t have any more money to spend but going to Business Gateway really helped kick start the business.

“They also helped me get my kitchen in Methil which I’ve been in for about six or seven months.

“I had to move from my previous kitchen because I needed more ovens.”

New products and future plans

Megan is currently working on another product which she hopes to launch soon.

She also has her sights set on taking on staff to help her run the business. She currently relies on family and friends to help out.

Megan said the business has grown far quicker than she ever would have imagined when she launched Bare Baked last year.

Some of Bare Baked’s products. Image: Bare Baked.

She adds: “I still have to pinch myself every day.

“Everyone keeps saying how amazing it is and I’m just happy it’s helping other people.

“I was in their position where I couldn’t get anything to eat and it was so frustrating so to be able to help is amazing.

“That’s what helps drive me.”

More from Business

A former model is suing Abercrombie & Fitch (Bebeto Matthews/AP)
Ex-model sues Abercrombie & Fitch over ‘sex trafficking by former boss’
NatWest said its performance is likely to have been affected by more customers looking for better returns on their savings (Matt Crossick/PA)
FTSE 100 slides to two-month low as NatWest drags on banks
Sainsbury’s is to update investors next week (Michael McHugh/PA)
Cost of living in focus as Sainsbury’s set to reveal sales rise
The figures come after last year’s record numbers (Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP)
Exxon Mobil’s third quarter profit down compared with last year’s record figure
NatWest also owns Royal Bank of Scotland and Coutts (Matt Crossick/PA)
NatWest sees customers switch to savings accounts as interest rates rise
The British Airways owner said revenue rose 18.0% (Steve Parsons/PA)
IAG profits up 56% due to ‘strong demand across all routes’
NatWest Group’s decision to shut down Nigel Farage’s Coutts account showed ‘serious failings’ in its treatment of the politician (Gareth Fuller/PA)
NatWest showed ‘serious failings’ in Nigel Farage account closure, probe finds
A flooded River Street in Brechin
Storm Babet: Brechin businessman Kevin Mackie wants more support in flooding aftermath
Elon Musk has laid off more than half the company’s staff, changed its name and been embroiled in a string of controversies (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Elon Musk’s first year at Twitter ‘hugely damaging’
(PA)
Timeline: Elon Musk’s chaotic first year in charge of Twitter

Conversation