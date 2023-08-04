Dundee city centre premises vacant for 5,000 days

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee city centre premises vacant for 5,000 days

The former Victoria Wine shop on Reform Street has been empty for more than 13 years.

By Rob McLaren
The former Victoria Wine premises in Reform Street, Dundee has been empty for 5,000 days. Image: DC Thomson.
The premises of a former off-licence in Dundee city centre has been vacant for exactly 5,000 days.

Victoria Wine left its Reform Street unit on November 25 2009 after parent company First Quench went into administration.

For more than 13 years since then, the shop, situated on the corner with Bank Street, has been empty.

It is the premises that has been empty longest of the streets surveyed by The Courier’s high street tracker.

Signs for Victoria Wine and sister company Threshers are still visible on the building, with offers including bulk discounts, free glass loans and a delivery service.

Inside there is still shelving used for wine bottles, with a price tag for a £6.49 bottle of cabernet sauvignon visible through the window.

Why has Dundee premises been vacant for so long?

Quite why the double-fronted shop, just 300 metres from the Overgate Shopping Centre, has been empty for so long is a mystery.

Following the opening of V&A Dundee and before Covid hit, Reform Street went through a resurgence as businesses such as Project Pizza, German Donor Kebab, Coffee & Co, Dai Pai Asia Street Food and Blend coffee house opened up.

Victoria Wine when it was still trading in Reform Street, Dundee in 2009. Image: Google Maps

Taco Bell and Fridays and Go followed last year – but the number of empty units has also increased.

Blend closed last month while the units which once contained clothes shop Cooper and McKenzie, Hynds Amusement Arcade and Amplifon have been vacant for more than four years.

Currently The Courier high street tracker shows that almost a quarter of the street’s 34 units are vacant.

Victoria Wine building offered for sale

DM Hall had been marketing the Victoria Wine property for rent for offers of around £20,000 a year.

It is now offering the property for sale for offers in the region of £160,000.

As well as the 79 square metre retail space, it also has a 115 sq m basement.

The sales brochure describes Reform Street as “one of the main commercial thoroughfares” in Dundee city centre.

The vacant premises is on a corner site in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson

It adds: “The property benefits from an excellent retail frontage to both Reform Street and Bank Street comprising four full height timber/ glazed display windows with a recessed, double timber/glazed entrance door.

“Internally, the property provides an open plan retail space at ground floor level with rear store and a staircase leading to a large basement.”

DM Hall declined to comment on the sales process.

Threshers, Victoria Wine and Threshers collapse

The Reform Street premises was one of several First Quench premises in Tayside and Fife which closed after the administration. All the other units are currently occupied.

Victoria Wine in Broughty Ferry’s Brook Street is now Scott Brothers butchers.

The Dunfermline East Port branch is now Dunfermline Nails & Spa while its Forfar Castle Street shop is a Greggs.

How the Victoria Wine news was covered by The Courier in 2009.

The Crieff branch at James Square has remained an off-licence, becoming Ellies Cellar. In Blairgowrie, the High Street outlet is now Cateran Café.

Haddows in Leonard Street, Perth, is now a Ladbrokes. The Dunfermline Haddows, in Abbey View, is now iSee Opticians.

Conversation