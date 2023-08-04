Developer gives locals first look at Arbroath Abbey factory site housing plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Developer gives locals first look at Arbroath Abbey factory site housing plans

First Endeavour hope to build on the former Abbey Works site close to the historic landmark where the Declaration of Arbroath was signed.

By Graham Brown
A draft drawing of the Abbey Works development plans.
A draft drawing of the Abbey Works development plans. Image: First Endeavour LLP/Yeoman Macallister Architects

Developers have given Arbroath residents their first look at plans which could transform a historic factory site in the heart of the town.

First Endeavour LLP has lodged a bid with Angus Council for affordable homes on the empty site of the one-time Abbey Works.

The old gasworks sit beside town allotments and were demolished around 2010.

It was once home to Abbey Leather Works, a 19th century shoe factory with a store capable of holding 50,000 pairs of boots at the height of its success.

An aerial view of the Arbroath Abbey Works housing site
An aerial view of the old factory site. Image: First Endeavour LLP/Yeoman Macallister Architects

The site is allocated for residential development of around 75 homes in the Angus local plan.

A previous scheme for 75 flats was approved by the council back in 2008 but never went ahead.

Fife and Aberdeen-based First Endeavour lodged a proposal of application notice for the land last month.

Arbroath Abbey works housing site.
The site looking towards Ernest Street. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

First Endeavour staged a public consultation event in Abbey Bowling Club to showcase the projects early designs.

A follow-up community event will take place later in the year.

The new housing plans at Abbey Works Arbroath

First Endeavour’s presentation included draft designs for the ground.

The firm say their proposals aim to reflect the character and identity of the surrounding area.

Arbroath Abbey works housing site layout plan.
An indicative site layout of the new housing plans for Abbey Works Arbroath. Image: First Endeavour LLP/Yeoman Macallister Architects

This includes:

  • Higher density flats along Ernest Street
  • Positive frontage/improved public realm
  • Pedestrian and cycle access/connectivity
  • Vehicular access from Palmer Street
  • Looped road pattern in line with designing streets
  • Back gardens onto allotments to minimise overshadowing
  • Parking located internally at one space per dwelling
  • Potential to extend into adjacent sites to the west and south.

“We will then collate all the comments received and incorporate any amendments within the design ahead of submitting a formal planning application for the site to Angus Council,” said the firm.

“We have a track record of completing a number of developments in the north east of Scotland and are looking to expand this success to Angus and Tayside.”

Locals can still contribute to the consultation by emailing info@ym-architects.com or visiting the project website www.arbroathplanning.com

