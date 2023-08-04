Developer gives locals first look at Arbroath Abbey factory site housing plans

Developers have given Arbroath residents their first look at plans which could transform a historic factory site in the heart of the town.

First Endeavour LLP has lodged a bid with Angus Council for affordable homes on the empty site of the one-time Abbey Works.

The old gasworks sit beside town allotments and were demolished around 2010.

It was once home to Abbey Leather Works, a 19th century shoe factory with a store capable of holding 50,000 pairs of boots at the height of its success.

The site is allocated for residential development of around 75 homes in the Angus local plan.

A previous scheme for 75 flats was approved by the council back in 2008 but never went ahead.

Fife and Aberdeen-based First Endeavour lodged a proposal of application notice for the land last month.

First Endeavour staged a public consultation event in Abbey Bowling Club to showcase the projects early designs.

A follow-up community event will take place later in the year.

The new housing plans at Abbey Works Arbroath

First Endeavour’s presentation included draft designs for the ground.

The firm say their proposals aim to reflect the character and identity of the surrounding area.

This includes:

Higher density flats along Ernest Street

Positive frontage/improved public realm

Pedestrian and cycle access/connectivity

Vehicular access from Palmer Street

Looped road pattern in line with designing streets

Back gardens onto allotments to minimise overshadowing

Parking located internally at one space per dwelling

Potential to extend into adjacent sites to the west and south.

“We will then collate all the comments received and incorporate any amendments within the design ahead of submitting a formal planning application for the site to Angus Council,” said the firm.

“We have a track record of completing a number of developments in the north east of Scotland and are looking to expand this success to Angus and Tayside.”

Locals can still contribute to the consultation by emailing info@ym-architects.com or visiting the project website www.arbroathplanning.com