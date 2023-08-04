Canoeists kicked off Perthshire slalom course after concrete ‘rocks’ appear in River Tay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Canoeists kicked off Perthshire slalom course after concrete ‘rocks’ appear in River Tay

The Scottish Canoe Association's lease has been terminated and an investigation is under way.

By Morag Lindsay
rocks joined with concrete in middle of River Tay at Grandtully in Perthshire.
An investigation is under way after concrete was used to make unauthorised obstacles in the River Tay at Grandtully. Image: Scottish Canoe Association.

Canoeists have been told to quit a stretch of the River Tay in Perthshire after someone built an unauthorised concrete obstacle course in the water.

The Scottish Canoe Association has leased the section, known as the Grandtully rapids, from the Pitcastle estate for many years.

It was allowed to erect slalom gates, which have been used by everyone from groups of youngsters to Olympians for training and competing.

However the group was made aware of a number of unauthorised structures in the water this week.

The rogue barriers, fashioned from concrete and stone, have prompted environmental and safety concerns.

line of rocks, joined with cement in middle or River Tay at Grandtully.
Some of the unauthorised work on the River Tay at Grandtully . Image: Scottish Canoe Association.

And the association’s lease agreement with the Pitcastle estate has now been terminated while an investigation is carried out.

It said two British Canoeing slalom events, planned for the end of August at Grandtully, have been called off. One has been moved to another location.

Scottish Canoe Association ‘had no part in construction’

On Thursday, the Scottish Canoe Association said: “Even though it is recognised that the SCA, as an organisation, had no knowledge of and played no part in the construction of these new structures, the act of their construction has been determined to be a breach of the terms of the site lease, which has consequently been terminated.”

It went on: “The SCA deeply regrets the loss of use of the canoe slalom infrastructure and the impact that this has on events and people’s daily training.”

rocks covered in cement at Grandtully on River Tay.
Cement appears to have been poured onto the rocks at Grandtully on the River Tay. Image: Scottish Canoe Association.

The group had previously warned members about the obstacles.

In a statement on its website earlier this week, it said: “There are several safety concerns based on their location, the rough concrete and stones that have been used, the unknown quality of construction and the fact that they are new and unexpected.

“Depending on the river level, some of them may be beneath the water.

“Anyone descending the Tay or just paddling at Grandtully is advised to exercise extreme caution.”

Hopes new lease arrangement can be struck

A spokesman for the Pitcastle Estate confirmed the lease had been terminated as a result of the barriers.

River Tay at Grandtully.
The Grandtully stretch of the River Tay is popular with canoeists and other enthusiasts. Image: David Wear.

“Someone decided to go into the water and cement rocks onto existing boulders,” he said.

“That did not go down well with SEPA (the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency) and other public authorities. And it did not go down well with the management of the Scottish Canoe Association.”

The spokesman said the estate could not be seen to be condoning such activity. And the intention now is to draw up clearer rules for what is and is not permitted on the River Tay.

“The Scottish Canoe Association agreed that we have to terminate the lease,” he said.

“I am very happy to enter into a new lease – one which is a bit more specific in terms of what is and is not allowed.”

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “We are aware and are investigating.”

SEPA has also been approached for comment.

