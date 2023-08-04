Canoeists kicked off Perthshire slalom course after concrete ‘rocks’ appear in River Tay

Canoeists have been told to quit a stretch of the River Tay in Perthshire after someone built an unauthorised concrete obstacle course in the water.

The Scottish Canoe Association has leased the section, known as the Grandtully rapids, from the Pitcastle estate for many years.

It was allowed to erect slalom gates, which have been used by everyone from groups of youngsters to Olympians for training and competing.

However the group was made aware of a number of unauthorised structures in the water this week.

The rogue barriers, fashioned from concrete and stone, have prompted environmental and safety concerns.

And the association’s lease agreement with the Pitcastle estate has now been terminated while an investigation is carried out.

It said two British Canoeing slalom events, planned for the end of August at Grandtully, have been called off. One has been moved to another location.

Scottish Canoe Association ‘had no part in construction’

On Thursday, the Scottish Canoe Association said: “Even though it is recognised that the SCA, as an organisation, had no knowledge of and played no part in the construction of these new structures, the act of their construction has been determined to be a breach of the terms of the site lease, which has consequently been terminated.”

It went on: “The SCA deeply regrets the loss of use of the canoe slalom infrastructure and the impact that this has on events and people’s daily training.”

The group had previously warned members about the obstacles.

In a statement on its website earlier this week, it said: “There are several safety concerns based on their location, the rough concrete and stones that have been used, the unknown quality of construction and the fact that they are new and unexpected.

“Depending on the river level, some of them may be beneath the water.

“Anyone descending the Tay or just paddling at Grandtully is advised to exercise extreme caution.”

Hopes new lease arrangement can be struck

A spokesman for the Pitcastle Estate confirmed the lease had been terminated as a result of the barriers.

“Someone decided to go into the water and cement rocks onto existing boulders,” he said.

“That did not go down well with SEPA (the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency) and other public authorities. And it did not go down well with the management of the Scottish Canoe Association.”

The spokesman said the estate could not be seen to be condoning such activity. And the intention now is to draw up clearer rules for what is and is not permitted on the River Tay.

“The Scottish Canoe Association agreed that we have to terminate the lease,” he said.

“I am very happy to enter into a new lease – one which is a bit more specific in terms of what is and is not allowed.”

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “We are aware and are investigating.”

SEPA has also been approached for comment.