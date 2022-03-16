‘World first’ Fridays takeaway’s grand opening in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
‘World first’ Fridays takeaway’s grand opening in Dundee

By Caroline Spencer
March 16 2022, 1.49pm Updated: March 17 2022, 9.01am

Global restaurant giant Fridays made its ‘world first’ debut in Dundee, in a grand opening filled with jugglers, unicyclists and acrobats.

Formerly known as ‘TGI Fridays’, the Reform Street branch of the chain officially opened on a wet Wednesday morning, marking the first ‘Fridays and Go’ Quick Service Restaurant (QSR).

Punters braved the dreary weather to attend the opening ceremony and check out the menu.

Lord Provost Ian Borthwick cut the ribbon alongside Fridays’ CEO Robert B Cook.

Fridays chicken is one of the most popular items.
Opening the restaurant, Mr Cook said: “This is a world first for Dundee.

“We had two dummy runs on Monday and Tuesday and it was really well responded to.

“The interest of people people going up and down the street has been enormous.”

Curious punters looking into the restaurant.

He added: “Dundee seems to have really grabbed it.

“We’re really excited to have opened the first one in the world in Dundee.

The Fridays and Go menu left some disappointed as cocktails are not available but this did not stop customers queuing to enter at the 11am opening time.

Stilt walkers welcoming customers into the restaurant.

There are plans to expand up to 30 QSR sites across Scotland and the UK.

It is hoped Fridays will bring success to the Reform Street unit, which has been plagued with closures in recent years.

The unit has been empty since Fatburger closed in 2019, less than 12 months after opening.

Opening the restaurant, Mr Borthwick said: “I think it is an excellent addition to the city and I genuinely wish them every success.”

Lord Provost Borthwick, right, tries a burger with Fridays CEO Robert B Cook, left.
He added: “Reform Street has been up and down, closures and opening and so on, but I think there will be an increased number of people walking in from local offices and it is important to have a facility here for them.”

One of the many performers at the opening.

