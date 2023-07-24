Popular Dundee coffee house to close after five years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Popular Dundee coffee house to close after five years

The manager says "we tried our best" as she thanks customers for supporting the business.

By Rob McLaren
The business has operated in Dundee city centre for almost five years. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson
The business has operated in Dundee city centre for almost five years. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson

Dundee city centre coffee shop Blend will close after almost five years in Reform Street.

The business has announced it will close on Sunday.

The decision follows attempts over the last six months to cut costs and negotiate with the property landlord.

Message to customers

Manager Melanie Ward said she knows the news will be a “shock” to some customers but highlighted the cost-of-living crisis and “many local businesses shutting down right and left”.

In a video to customers she said: “We have tried our best over the past six months or so to cut back cost, to work with suppliers and to work with our landlord.

Blend manager Melanie Ward outside the shop in Reform Street, Dundee. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

“But sadly sometimes these things don’t want to work back with us.

“We’ve held on as long as we could because we really love serving you guys, creating an atmosphere and place for people to gather around the campfire of coffee.”

Future of Blend Dundee

Melanie said she is hopeful that Blend will return in a different form in Dundee.

She also paid tribute to the shop’s customers, urging them to come in its final week.

“While we are all really sad that Blend on Reform Street is closing, we are also hopeful that a new opportunity will arise soon to partner with someone else so we can continue to serve you,” she said.

“Amongst the bad news there is still some hope.

“It’s not goodbye for us – you’ll still see us in some shape or form. WE are hopeful about what‘s to come.

Melanie Ward of Blend Coffee Lounge in Reform Street, Dundee. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

“One of the things that Blend has taught me is that Blend is not about a space, it’s not about a building or premises. Blend is the community of people.

“Thanks so much for hanging out with us over the last five years. Please come in over the next week to celebrate with us.”

Blend also has branches in Perth High Street and in Dunfermline’s Abbot House and also recently started selling coffees at Baxter Park in Dundee.

The Reform Street shop was located in the former ML Men clothing store.

The Courier’s high street tracker shows several empty units in Reform Street. These include Hynds Amusement Arcade, Cooper and McKenzie and Victoria Wine.

