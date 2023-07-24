Popular Dundee coffee house to close after five years

Dundee city centre coffee shop Blend will close after almost five years in Reform Street.

The business has announced it will close on Sunday.

The decision follows attempts over the last six months to cut costs and negotiate with the property landlord.

Message to customers

Manager Melanie Ward said she knows the news will be a “shock” to some customers but highlighted the cost-of-living crisis and “many local businesses shutting down right and left”.

In a video to customers she said: “We have tried our best over the past six months or so to cut back cost, to work with suppliers and to work with our landlord.

“But sadly sometimes these things don’t want to work back with us.

“We’ve held on as long as we could because we really love serving you guys, creating an atmosphere and place for people to gather around the campfire of coffee.”

Future of Blend Dundee

Melanie said she is hopeful that Blend will return in a different form in Dundee.

She also paid tribute to the shop’s customers, urging them to come in its final week.

“While we are all really sad that Blend on Reform Street is closing, we are also hopeful that a new opportunity will arise soon to partner with someone else so we can continue to serve you,” she said.

“Amongst the bad news there is still some hope.

“It’s not goodbye for us – you’ll still see us in some shape or form. WE are hopeful about what‘s to come.

“One of the things that Blend has taught me is that Blend is not about a space, it’s not about a building or premises. Blend is the community of people.

“Thanks so much for hanging out with us over the last five years. Please come in over the next week to celebrate with us.”

Blend also has branches in Perth High Street and in Dunfermline’s Abbot House and also recently started selling coffees at Baxter Park in Dundee.

The Reform Street shop was located in the former ML Men clothing store.

The Courier’s high street tracker shows several empty units in Reform Street. These include Hynds Amusement Arcade, Cooper and McKenzie and Victoria Wine.