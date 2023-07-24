Bank of Scotland branch in Dundee to close later this year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bank of Scotland Fairmuir branch to close later this year

Bank of Scotland branch in Dundee to close later this year

The bank's decision has been labelled 'outrageous'.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Fairmuir branch of the Bank of Scotland in Clepington Road.
Fairmuir branch of the Bank of Scotland in Clepington Road. Image: Google Maps

The Fairmuir Road branch of the Bank of Scotland in Dundee is to close later this year.

The bank says the decision to close on November 1 has been taken due to falling customer numbers at the branch in Clepington Road.

It says there has been a 62% drop in personal customers using the facility in the past five years.

Business customers are also said to have dropped by 68% during the same period.

Coldside councillor Helen Wright is calling on the bank to reverse the decision.

Bank says decision ‘not taken lightly’

A letter from the bank to Coldside councillor Helen Wright says the decision has not been taken lightly.

Signed by Robert Cooper, senior manager, group public affairs for Lloyds Banking Group, it confirms that the branch will close on November 1.

In his letter Mr Cooper says: “Our customers are increasingly using online, mobile and telephone banking to manage their money.

“Visits to some branches have fallen by as much as 73% over the last five years.

“The majority of customers are now choosing to bank with us in different ways and visit our branches less often. ”

Mr Cooper added: “Only 314 people are using this branch on a regular monthly basis, and we have to respond to this changing behaviour.

“All customers who regularly use the branch will receive a letter with details of alternative ways they can bank with us.”

Mr Cooper also says in his letter that staff in the branch will be offered to move to another branch or part of the business.

Deeply disappointed

Councillor Wright said she was deeply disappointed at the decision to close the branch.

It is one of 26 branches to be closed in the coming months.

She said: “It will be very sad if another important service is lost to the area.

“Coming after the loss of the TSB this is a double blow to local people.”

She continued: “The bank is essential to many people in Coldside, especially elderly people.

“A sheltered housing complex is directly across the street from the bank and there are others nearby at Wedderburn, Fleming Gardens and Moncur Crescent.

Helen Wright, Labour, Coldside. Image: DC Thomson

“The suggestion they have given to use Murraygate or Broughty Ferry as alternatives is ridiculous.

“In addition, many people in the area will not have access to an online banking alternative especially older people who are not used to new technology.”

Mrs Wright added: “The bank is also across the street from some shops and I am concerned about the potential negative impact on them too – many people go to the bank and cross the road to shop.

“The Bank of Scotland must reconsider. We must do what we can to save this important service.”

Local resident Joe Hughes, who lives in nearby sheltered housing said: “This is outrageous.

“Lots of pensioners and carers use this bank,  how are they going to manage to get their money now.”

