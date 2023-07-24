Bank of Scotland branch in Dundee to close later this year

The Fairmuir Road branch of the Bank of Scotland in Dundee is to close later this year.

The bank says the decision to close on November 1 has been taken due to falling customer numbers at the branch in Clepington Road.

It says there has been a 62% drop in personal customers using the facility in the past five years.

Business customers are also said to have dropped by 68% during the same period.

Coldside councillor Helen Wright is calling on the bank to reverse the decision.

Bank says decision ‘not taken lightly’

A letter from the bank to Coldside councillor Helen Wright says the decision has not been taken lightly.

Signed by Robert Cooper, senior manager, group public affairs for Lloyds Banking Group, it confirms that the branch will close on November 1.

In his letter Mr Cooper says: “Our customers are increasingly using online, mobile and telephone banking to manage their money.

“Visits to some branches have fallen by as much as 73% over the last five years.

“The majority of customers are now choosing to bank with us in different ways and visit our branches less often. ”

Mr Cooper added: “Only 314 people are using this branch on a regular monthly basis, and we have to respond to this changing behaviour.

“All customers who regularly use the branch will receive a letter with details of alternative ways they can bank with us.”

Mr Cooper also says in his letter that staff in the branch will be offered to move to another branch or part of the business.

Deeply disappointed

Councillor Wright said she was deeply disappointed at the decision to close the branch.

It is one of 26 branches to be closed in the coming months.

She said: “It will be very sad if another important service is lost to the area.

“Coming after the loss of the TSB this is a double blow to local people.”

She continued: “The bank is essential to many people in Coldside, especially elderly people.

“A sheltered housing complex is directly across the street from the bank and there are others nearby at Wedderburn, Fleming Gardens and Moncur Crescent.

“The suggestion they have given to use Murraygate or Broughty Ferry as alternatives is ridiculous.

“In addition, many people in the area will not have access to an online banking alternative especially older people who are not used to new technology.”

Mrs Wright added: “The bank is also across the street from some shops and I am concerned about the potential negative impact on them too – many people go to the bank and cross the road to shop.

“The Bank of Scotland must reconsider. We must do what we can to save this important service.”

Local resident Joe Hughes, who lives in nearby sheltered housing said: “This is outrageous.

“Lots of pensioners and carers use this bank, how are they going to manage to get their money now.”