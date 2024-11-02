Chance of 8% council house rent rise for Angus tenants in 2025

Council house rents in Angus could be hiked by 8.2% next year.

The figure is one of the options revealed to tenants in the authority’s stock of around 5,000 homes as part of a rent-setting survey ahead of next year’s budget.

And it’s set against the already bleak forecast Angus folk might be hit with a double-figure council tax increase just to keep vital council services afloat.

Three rent increase options have been proposed by the housing revenue account tenants group.

It is made up of council housing and finance officials as well as tenant representatives.

And the suggested increases are:

5.2%

6.7%

8.2%

The 6.7% figure is the same as that agreed by councillors in February when they set the 2024/25 budget.

It took the average Angus council house rent through the £80 barrier for the first time.

And it was the biggest increase in more than a decade.

In 2022, councillors pegged the rise at 1% to help tenants struggling through the cost of living crisis.

However Angus rents still rank as the fifth lowest among Scottish local authorities. They are also the lowest social rent in the district.

Angus Council seeking tenants’ feedback

“We’re inviting all our tenants to have their say in the annual rent review to ensure their voices are heard,” said the council.

“Through this consultation, tenants can offer their views on how their rent money is spent in an open and transparent way and hold the Council accountable for maintaining and improving essential services.

“Rent funds nearly all of Angus Council’s housing services.

It covers the cost of essential repairs, new housing, home improvements and energy efficiency upgrades.

“The proposed rent increase factors in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation measure plus an additional percentage, balancing affordability with the need to maintain and enhance services,” added the authority.

The consultation was launched on Friday and closes on November 30.

“We want our tenants to review information on how their rent is used and how the proposed increase may impact on future services,” say the council.

But tenant feedback in past years has been poor.

Last year a paltry 3% of renters offered their view.

There is the incentive of a £50 shopping voucher prize draw for those who take part.

The survey is available on the council’s Engage Angus website.

Face-to-face consultation events are also being held.

Those are taking place across the are between now and November 25.