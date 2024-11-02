Chance of 8% council house rent rise for Angus tenants in 2025

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chance of 8% council house rent rise for Angus tenants in 2025

The proposals come after this year's average Angus council rent broke the £80-a-week barrier for the first time.

By Graham Brown
A minimum rent rise of more than 5% is being proposed for Angus Council tenants in 2025. Image: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire
A minimum rent rise of more than 5% is being proposed for Angus Council tenants in 2025. Image: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Council house rents in Angus could be hiked by 8.2% next year.

The figure is one of the options revealed to tenants in the authority’s stock of around 5,000 homes as part of a rent-setting survey ahead of next year’s budget.

And it’s set against the already bleak forecast Angus folk might be hit with a double-figure council tax increase just to keep vital council services afloat.

Three rent increase options have been proposed by the housing revenue account tenants group.

It is made up of council housing and finance officials as well as tenant representatives.

And the suggested increases are:

  • 5.2%
  • 6.7%
  • 8.2%

The 6.7% figure is the same as that agreed by councillors in February when they set the 2024/25 budget.

It took the average Angus council house rent through the £80 barrier for the first time.

And it was the biggest increase in more than a decade.

In 2022, councillors pegged the rise at 1% to help tenants struggling through the cost of living crisis.

However Angus rents still rank as the fifth lowest among Scottish local authorities. They are also the lowest social rent in the district.

Angus Council seeking tenants’ feedback

“We’re inviting all our tenants to have their say in the annual rent review to ensure their voices are heard,” said the council.

“Through this consultation, tenants can offer their views on how their rent money is spent in an open and transparent way and hold the Council accountable for maintaining and improving essential services.

“Rent funds nearly all of Angus Council’s housing services.

It covers the cost of essential repairs, new housing, home improvements and energy efficiency upgrades.

“The proposed rent increase factors in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation measure plus an additional percentage, balancing affordability with the need to maintain and enhance services,” added the authority.

The consultation was launched on Friday and closes on November 30.

“We want our tenants to review information on how their rent is used and how the proposed increase may impact on future services,” say the council.

But tenant feedback in past years has been poor.

Last year a paltry 3% of renters offered their view.

There is the incentive of a £50 shopping voucher prize draw for those who take part.

The survey is available on the council’s Engage Angus website.

Face-to-face consultation events are also being held.

Those are taking place across the are between now and November 25.

