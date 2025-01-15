Dundee domestic abuser placed on curfew for drunkenly terrorising woman

A violent domestic abuser from Dundee who beat up his former partner during more than two years of abuse has been placed on a curfew.

James McVicar admitted drunkenly terrorising the woman over multiple incidents between June 1 2021 and December 2 2023 at an address in Dundee.

The city’s sheriff court heard how McVicar demanded that the woman beg him to remain in a relationship with him.

McVicar, of Scott Court, admitted repeatedly making derogatory remarks, repeatedly punching her on the head, seizing her body and pinning her on the floor and acting in a controlling and aggressive manner.

He accused her of infidelity, made threats, knocked her to the floor and knocked the glasses off her face, as well as dragging her through the house by her hair.

McVicar also grabbed the woman’s neck, spat at her and kicked her on the body, all to her injury.

The 41-year-old also admitted a separate charge of failing to provide a specimen of breath to police who suspected he was drink-driving on December 2 2023 at Balmoral Terrace.

McVicar returned to the dock following the preparation of reports.

Solicitor Jim Laverty said his client had undertaken significant work to address his alcohol addiction, including a residential stay at Murray Royal Hospital in Perth.

Mr Laverty told the court: “He continues to engage with alcohol services.

“It’s clear that Mr McVicar is concrete in his wishes and attempts to resolve the issues he has been suffering from.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael told him: “The crimes that you committed are serious enough that a prison sentence must be considered.

“This means I must also look at whether other options can be followed instead.

“You do not have previous convictions for similar behaviour and alcohol addiction was at the root of your behaviour and you are taking steps to address that problem.”

As an alternative to custody, McVicar was placed on supervision for 18 months, ordered to perform 200 hours of unpaid work and made subject to a five-month long restriction of liberty order designed to keep him indoors between 7pm and 7am.

A non-harassment order lasting three years was also imposed and McVicar was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.