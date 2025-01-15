Dundee domestic abuser placed on curfew for drunkenly terrorising woman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee domestic abuser placed on curfew for drunkenly terrorising woman

James McVicar also admitted a driving offence when he appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.

By Ciaran Shanks
Jimmy MCVicar
A violent domestic abuser from Dundee who beat up his former partner during more than two years of abuse has been placed on a curfew.

James McVicar admitted drunkenly terrorising the woman over multiple incidents between June 1 2021 and December 2 2023 at an address in Dundee.

The city’s sheriff court heard how McVicar demanded that the woman beg him to remain in a relationship with him.

McVicar, of Scott Court, admitted repeatedly making derogatory remarks, repeatedly punching her on the head, seizing her body and pinning her on the floor and acting in a controlling and aggressive manner.

He accused her of infidelity, made threats, knocked her to the floor and knocked the glasses off her face, as well as dragging her through the house by her hair.

McVicar also grabbed the woman’s neck, spat at her and kicked her on the body, all to her injury.

Jimmy McVicar
The 41-year-old also admitted a separate charge of failing to provide a specimen of breath to police who suspected he was drink-driving on December 2 2023 at Balmoral Terrace.

McVicar returned to the dock following the preparation of reports.

Solicitor Jim Laverty said his client had undertaken significant work to address his alcohol addiction, including a residential stay at Murray Royal Hospital in Perth.

Mr Laverty told the court: “He continues to engage with alcohol services.

“It’s clear that Mr McVicar is concrete in his wishes and attempts to resolve the issues he has been suffering from.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael told him: “The crimes that you committed are serious enough that a prison sentence must be considered.

“This means I must also look at whether other options can be followed instead.

“You do not have previous convictions for similar behaviour and alcohol addiction was at the root of your behaviour and you are taking steps to address that problem.”

As an alternative to custody, McVicar was placed on supervision for 18 months, ordered to perform 200 hours of unpaid work and made subject to a five-month long restriction of liberty order designed to keep him indoors between 7pm and 7am.

A non-harassment order lasting three years was also imposed and McVicar was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

