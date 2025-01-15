Disabled and elderly council tenants face £300 rise in Perth and Kinross grass cutting charge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Disabled and elderly council tenants face £300 rise in Perth and Kinross grass cutting charge

The council has warned the cost could rise 266% from £123.76 a year to £453.96.

By Morag Lindsay
A man in orange hi vid gear trimming a hedge
Tenants with hedges will be charged even more if the proposal goes ahead. Image: Shutterstock.

Council tenants in Perth and Kinross are facing a whopping 266% rise in the cost of having their grass cut and removed.

Pensioners and people with disabilities currently pay £2.38 a week for the garden maintenance scheme.

But Perth and Kinross Council is now warning residents it wants to increase the cost to £8.73 a week.

That works out at £453.96 a year, compared to £123.76 at present.

The council is also proposing an additional charge of £46.80 for a single annual hedge trim.

Hedges are currently managed at no extra charge.

The top-up will mean tenants with hedges have to pay more than £500 a year for a service that currently costs them less than £124.

One resident told The Courier the proposed rise would put the scheme beyond the means of the people who depend on it.

“I cannot see how any pensioner or disabled person will be able to afford this in future,” he said.

“Cynically I am thinking that is what the council want, so they can close the scheme completely.”

Perth and Kinross Council logo on wall of council HQ in Perth
Perth and Kinross Council runs the garden maintenance scheme. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Perth and Kinross Council says the current charge doesn’t cover the cost of providing the service.

And it says that’s unfair on other tenants, who are having to make up the shortfall through the money they pay in rent.

Grass cutting changes fairer for all, says Perth and Kinross Council

The garden maintenance scheme is open to Perth and Kinross Council tenants aged 65 and over.

Tenants who are under 65 and physically disabled also qualify, so long as they are in receipt of the right benefits and there is no one who is over 16 and able-bodied in their home.

The payment entitles them to have their grass cut, bagged and removed every fortnight between April and October.

Regular strimming and hedge-cutting is also included.

The changes will be considered by Perth and Kinross Council’s housing and social wellbeing committee next week.

Lawn mower next to strip of long grass with yellow flowers
Perth and Kinross Council is proposing a huge rise in the cost of its garden maintenance scheme. Image: Shutterstock.

A council spokesperson said the service had been subsidised by the housing revenue account – the pot of money that pays for all housing services – for some years.

However, this account is now said to be facing “significant financial pressures”.

The spokesperson added: “As a result, we are proposing a new approach which would recover the full cost of the garden maintenance scheme through the charge we pass on to tenants who use the service.

“This would see the cost of the garden maintenance scheme increasing significantly for 2025/26.

“This would ensure fairness for all of our tenants and help ease financial pressure on the housing revenue account.”

If councillors approve the change, tenants will be informed of the next steps by letter.

