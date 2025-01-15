University of St Andrews supporting student who accused best-selling author of sexual assault

The University of St Andrews says it is supporting a student who alleges she was sexually assaulted by best-selling author Neil Gaiman.

Gaiman’s accuser worked for the writer as a nanny for his son before attending the historic institution.

She claims, in an interview with New York Magazine released this week, she was attacked on several occasions by Gaiman, 64, whom she was introduced to in February 2022.

The author – whose book Stardust was made into a Hollywood movie starring Robert De Niro, Sienna Miller and Ricky Gervais – has denied several allegations of sexual misconduct since they first emerged in July 2024.

The Courier has asked his representatives for comment.

University of St Andrews monitoring Neil Gaiman case

It is claimed his accuser reported Gaiman to the police while living in New Zealand in January 2023 but that officers have dropped the investigation.

She also says that last month she asked University of St Andrews principal Dame Sally Mapstone to strip Gaiman of the honorary degree he was given in Fife in 2016.

Ms Mapstone’s response was described as “sympathetic but indecisive”.

It is alleged she said the university would need evidence of prosecution before making a decision.

A spokesperson for the University of St Andrews told The Courier: “We applaud the courage of all survivors of sexual abuse, and especially those who have felt able to speak out about it.

“Our priority is the welfare of our student, to whom we are providing support and counselling.

“We will continue to monitor this case with concern and close interest.”

Gaiman – whose works include Good Omens, The Sandman and Coraline – has been accused of sexual assault by eight women.

Several of his film and TV projects have been affected since the allegations surfaced.

Season three of Good Omens, made for the small screen by Amazon Prime and starring David Tennant and Michael Sheen, will now end with one 90-minute episode while Gaiman is no longer involved in the production.

Disney has also paused production on its film adaptation of another one of his titles, The Graveyard Book.

Neil Gaiman denies allegations

Harry Potter author JK Rowling this week slammed “the literary crowd” for what she claimed was a “strangely muted” response to the allegations against Gaiman.

News website Tortoise Media says Gaiman “did not provide any on-the-record response to multiple detailed requests for comment” after four women came forward in 2024.

Its original report says the author “strongly denies any allegations of non-consensual sex”.

Gaiman’s representatives, responding to this week’s accusations, said they were “false, not to mention, deplorable”.