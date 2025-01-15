University of St Andrews supporting student who accused best-selling author of sexual assault

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

University of St Andrews supporting student who accused best-selling author of sexual assault

Neil Gaiman has been accused of sexual misconduct by eight women.

By Ellidh Aitken
Neil Gaiman. Image: Shutterstock/Lev Radin
Neil Gaiman. Image: Shutterstock/Lev Radin

The University of St Andrews says it is supporting a student who alleges she was sexually assaulted by best-selling author Neil Gaiman.

Gaiman’s accuser worked for the writer as a nanny for his son before attending the historic institution.

She claims, in an interview with New York Magazine released this week, she was attacked on several occasions by Gaiman, 64, whom she was introduced to in February 2022.

The author – whose book Stardust was made into a Hollywood movie starring Robert De Niro, Sienna Miller and Ricky Gervais – has denied several allegations of sexual misconduct since they first emerged in July 2024.

The Courier has asked his representatives for comment.

University of St Andrews monitoring Neil Gaiman case

It is claimed his accuser reported Gaiman to the police while living in New Zealand in January 2023 but that officers have dropped the investigation.

She also says that last month she asked University of St Andrews principal Dame Sally Mapstone to strip Gaiman of the honorary degree he was given in Fife in 2016.

Ms Mapstone’s response was described as “sympathetic but indecisive”.

It is alleged she said the university would need evidence of prosecution before making a decision.

A spokesperson for the University of St Andrews told The Courier: “We applaud the courage of all survivors of sexual abuse, and especially those who have felt able to speak out about it.

“Our priority is the welfare of our student, to whom we are providing support and counselling.

St Andrews principal Dame Sally Mapstone. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

“We will continue to monitor this case with concern and close interest.”

Gaiman – whose works include Good Omens, The Sandman and Coraline – has been accused of sexual assault by eight women.

Several of his film and TV projects have been affected since the allegations surfaced.

Season three of Good Omens, made for the small screen by Amazon Prime and starring David Tennant and Michael Sheen, will now end with one 90-minute episode while Gaiman is no longer involved in the production.

Disney has also paused production on its film adaptation of another one of his titles, The Graveyard Book.

Neil Gaiman denies allegations

Harry Potter author JK Rowling this week slammed “the literary crowd” for what she claimed was a “strangely muted” response to the allegations against Gaiman.

News website Tortoise Media says Gaiman “did not provide any on-the-record response to multiple detailed requests for comment” after four women came forward in 2024.

Its original report says the author “strongly denies any allegations of non-consensual sex”.

Gaiman’s representatives, responding to this week’s accusations, said they were “false, not to mention, deplorable”.

Conversation