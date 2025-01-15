When Wimpy brought its ‘wonderful, Wimpyful world’ to Arbroath

Wimpy was where thousands of people in Arbroath tasted their first hamburger from its red leather booths.

Many even remember having their first job in the burger joint.

Arbroath’s first Wimpy opened its doors in 1970 and brought the taste of American fast food to the new shopping development in High Street.

It was built on the site of the old Oriental Bar in 1969.

Wimpy’s signature dish was the Bender in a Bun, which was a length of frankfurter wrapped into a classic cheeseburger shape.

All washed down with knickerbocker glories dished up in huge glasses.

These were the days before kids were at real risk of obesity, and when a burger was a rare treat – and not the staple diet of children the world over.

When fast food meals, happy or otherwise, were a one-off treat.

A hamburger-loving Popeye character

Inspired by Popeye character J. Wellington Wimpy, the burger brand was founded by American Eddie Gold back in 1934.

Twenty years later Mr Gold sold the licence to a British firm and the UK’s first Wimpy opened its doors in London’s bustling Coventry Street.

Wimpy’s empire exploded across the north-east of Scotland and beyond.

The Wimpy chain was comprised entirely of franchises.

Hamburger lovers were licking their lips when Wing Commander John Alexander Smith and his Danish wife Henny brought the “Wimpy way of life” to Arbroath.

He was an unlikely pioneer to bring fast food to the masses.

Wing Commander Smith served with Dundee City Police from 1933 to 1942 when he enlisted with the RAF and took part in the D-Day landings of 1944.

He retired to Carnoustie in 1970 and got the franchise.

These were heady days.

Wimpy proudly sported 500 outlets across the UK.

They explained how the arrangement worked with Wing Commander Smith.

He was self-employed and owned the restaurant, which was designed and completed by the Knightsbridge Shopping Organisation from London.

All the profits would go to Wing Commander Smith.

This would give him the biggest incentive to make it a success.

Staff of 10 worked at Wimpy in Arbroath

He would also have the “massive support” of Pleasure Foods behind him.

They handled the franchise operations for Wimpy and would pick up the bill for training schemes and local advertising and promotions.

In return he signed a contract with Pleasure Foods to buy from them all his hamburgers, ice cream, milk shakes and other specialities.

Potato merchants Heather Prepacks Ltd from Newton Farm in Carnoustie were chosen to supply the fresh fruit and vegetables on the menu.

There was a staff of 10 working in two shifts at Arbroath.

Wimpy in Arbroath was launched in a blaze of publicity.

The message was simple: “It’s a wonderful Wimpyful world in here!”

It brought a touch of glamour to post-war Arbroath.

It was one of the few places where your burger came with a knife and fork.

The meal took a wee while but was always worth the wait.

The opening advertising feature urged people to “come and enjoy a sizzling meal in dishy surroundings in the new Wimpy bar”.

“The hamburger is inexpensive and nourishing,” it read.

“With a cup of coffee it is a perfectly satisfying, quick and complete meal.

“Protein, carbohydrate, fat, fat soluble vitamins, plus calcium and phosphorous supply the basic nutritional requirements.

“Modern food technology, refrigeration and the use of prime beef ensure that every Wimpy comes to the table in the peak of condition.”

What was on the menu at Wimpy in 1970?

Opening hours were 9.15am to 10.45pm Monday to Saturday.

Sunday opening was 12pm to 7pm.

The restaurant had its own mascot.

Mr Wimpy, dressed as a rather loose imitation of a Beefeater guard, was available for appearances at children’s parties.

People loved the American diner experience.

It was a roaring success.

The Wimpy Brunch – a burger and fries – could be yours for 36p while its famed cheeseburgers could be bought for 21p.

The Wimpy cheese eggburger was 27p.

Wimpy hamburger was 16p.

Wimpy Grill, Shanty Brunch and Delta Grill would all set you back 36p.

A Wimpy Special Grill with fried egg and tomato cost 42p.

Wimpy International, complete with steak and all the trimmings, was priced at 51p.

The chips were crinkle cut.

Farmhouse grill was 55p and eggs and bacon 25p.

Dessert?

Knickerbocker Glory was 25p and the legendary Brown Derby 17p.

Whippsy – the brand’s own milkshake – was priced 17p

Wing Commander Smith died in 1984

Wimpy was next door to the Hydro Electric shop and also in the High Street was Ladbrokes, Templeton’s Grocery Store and James Scott and Co.

Wimpy enjoyed decades of dominance in Arbroath.

There was even a Mr Wimpy computer game on the ZX Spectrum.

“You’ll get a good bite from a Wimpy” was part of an advertisement campaign for the 1980s where there was a new menu for a new decade.

The menu featured all the old favourites as well as new items which were launched including the Wimpy Hawaiian Burger and Wimpy Kingsize Burger.

The Super Wimpy was a “gigantic 110g beef Wimpy hamburger patty”, served in a bun with French fries, hamburger dressing and garnish.

You could even get a beef curry.

Tragedy struck.

Wing Commander Smith died suddenly at home in Carnoustie in January 1984.

He was 71.

Mrs Smith continued.

Wimpy was a franchise in decline in the late-1980s following the emergence of McDonald’s but it was still the go-to burger joint in Arbroath.

Jessie Murray was manageress by 1991.

Arbroath Wimpy was given a makeover

There always seemed to be a competition happening.

Elaine Bews won a colour TV in a prize draw.

Greg Nicol won a Sega Master System in a competition.

Wimpy was refurbished in 1992 and became “spacious and brighter than ever”.

Food was still cooked fresh to order with table service.

Espresso and cappuccino coffee was added to the drinks menu.

A carry out service was available and telephone orders.

Opening times were 10am-5.30pm Monday to Saturday and 11am-4pm Sunday.

However, the number of Wimpy restaurants continued to drop over the years.

A Wimpy bar was a rare sight, having been pushed out of the convenience food market by its US high-street competitors like McDonalds and Burger King.

It was still going strong in Arbroath at the turn of the millennium.

What were you eating in 2000?

Wimpy’s hamburger with lettuce, onion and their special Wimpy sauce?

Chicken in a bun?

All ready in a flash and delivered to the table on proper plates – with cutlery.

Talk about retro.

End of an era for Wimpy in Arbroath

But eventually, the bubble burst for Wimpy in Arbroath.

It simply could not compete with the other fast food giants.

The High Street branch closed in 2010.

Residents of Fraserburgh, Dingwall, and Kilmarnock can still experience the blast from the past and sample its famous cuisine.

For most people, though, it’s a meal that can only be enjoyed as a happy memory.