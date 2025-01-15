When Wimpy brought its ‘wonderful, Wimpyful world’ to Arbroath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Past Times
Past Times

When Wimpy brought its ‘wonderful, Wimpyful world’ to Arbroath

Did you enjoy a Bender in a Bun, Wimpy Grill, Shanty Brunch or Wimpy cheese eggburger in the High Street eatery during the glory days of Wimpy? Graeme Strachan
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
Wimpy staff in Arbroath in 2005. Image: Supplied.
Wimpy staff in Arbroath in 2005. Image: Supplied.

Wimpy was where thousands of people in Arbroath tasted their first hamburger from its red leather booths.

Many even remember having their first job in the burger joint.

Arbroath’s first Wimpy opened its doors in 1970 and brought the taste of American fast food to the new shopping development in High Street.

It was built on the site of the old Oriental Bar in 1969.

Wimpy’s signature dish was the Bender in a Bun, which was a length of frankfurter wrapped into a classic cheeseburger shape.

All washed down with knickerbocker glories dished up in huge glasses.

These were the days before kids were at real risk of obesity, and when a burger was a rare treat – and not the staple diet of children the world over.

When fast food meals, happy or otherwise, were a one-off treat.

A hamburger-loving Popeye character

Inspired by Popeye character J. Wellington Wimpy, the burger brand was founded by American Eddie Gold back in 1934.

Twenty years later Mr Gold sold the licence to a British firm and the UK’s first Wimpy opened its doors in London’s bustling Coventry Street.

Wimpy’s empire exploded across the north-east of Scotland and beyond.

an elevated view showing work starting at the site of the Oriental Bar in 1969, as people walk by
Work starting at the site of the Oriental Bar in 1969. Image: Supplied.

The Wimpy chain was comprised entirely of franchises.

Hamburger lovers were licking their lips when Wing Commander John Alexander Smith and his Danish wife Henny brought the “Wimpy way of life” to Arbroath.

He was an unlikely pioneer to bring fast food to the masses.

Wing Commander Smith served with Dundee City Police from 1933 to 1942 when he enlisted with the RAF and took part in the D-Day landings of 1944.

He retired to Carnoustie in 1970 and got the franchise.

These were heady days.

a newspaper advert promoting Wimpy opening in Arbroath High Street in 1970.
Wimpy opened in Arbroath High Street in 1970. Image: Supplied.

Wimpy proudly sported 500 outlets across the UK.

They explained how the arrangement worked with Wing Commander Smith.

He was self-employed and owned the restaurant, which was designed and completed by the Knightsbridge Shopping Organisation from London.

All the profits would go to Wing Commander Smith.

This would give him the biggest incentive to make it a success.

Staff of 10 worked at Wimpy in Arbroath

He would also have the “massive support” of Pleasure Foods behind him.

They handled the franchise operations for Wimpy and would pick up the bill for training schemes and local advertising and promotions.

In return he signed a contract with Pleasure Foods to buy from them all his hamburgers, ice cream, milk shakes and other specialities.

Potato merchants Heather Prepacks Ltd from Newton Farm in Carnoustie were chosen to supply the fresh fruit and vegetables on the menu.

There was a staff of 10 working in two shifts at Arbroath.

Wimpy in Arbroath was launched in a blaze of publicity.

The inside of Arbroath Wimpy in 1970, showing booths and the service area
How Arbroath Wimpy looked in 1970. Image: Supplied.

The message was simple: “It’s a wonderful Wimpyful world in here!”

It brought a touch of glamour to post-war Arbroath.

It was one of the few places where your burger came with a knife and fork.

The meal took a wee while but was always worth the wait.

The opening advertising feature urged people to “come and enjoy a sizzling meal in dishy surroundings in the new Wimpy bar”.

“The hamburger is inexpensive and nourishing,” it read.

“With a cup of coffee it is a perfectly satisfying, quick and complete meal.

“Protein, carbohydrate, fat, fat soluble vitamins, plus calcium and phosphorous supply the basic nutritional requirements.

“Modern food technology, refrigeration and the use of prime beef ensure that every Wimpy comes to the table in the peak of condition.”

What was on the menu at Wimpy in 1970?

Opening hours were 9.15am to 10.45pm Monday to Saturday.

Sunday opening was 12pm to 7pm.

The restaurant had its own mascot.

Mr Wimpy, dressed as a rather loose imitation of a Beefeater guard, was available for appearances at children’s parties.

three Wimpy beefeater mascots
Wimpy conquered fast food-hungry hearts and minds. Image: Supplied.

People loved the American diner experience.

It was a roaring success.

The Wimpy Brunch – a burger and fries – could be yours for 36p while its famed cheeseburgers could be bought for 21p.

The Wimpy cheese eggburger was 27p.

Wimpy hamburger was 16p.

Wimpy Grill, Shanty Brunch and Delta Grill would all set you back 36p.

A Wimpy Special Grill with fried egg and tomato cost 42p.

Wimpy International, complete with steak and all the trimmings, was priced at 51p.

The chips were crinkle cut.

Wimpy standing alongside Templeton's Grocery Store, as pedestrians walk by
Wimpy standing alongside Templeton’s Grocery Store. Image: Supplied.

Farmhouse grill was 55p and eggs and bacon 25p.

Dessert?

Knickerbocker Glory was 25p and the legendary Brown Derby 17p.

Whippsy – the brand’s own milkshake – was priced 17p

Wing Commander Smith died in 1984

Wimpy was next door to the Hydro Electric shop and also in the High Street was Ladbrokes, Templeton’s Grocery Store and James Scott and Co.

Wimpy enjoyed decades of dominance in Arbroath.

There was even a Mr Wimpy computer game on the ZX Spectrum.

“You’ll get a good bite from a Wimpy” was part of an advertisement campaign for the 1980s where there was a new menu for a new decade.

The menu featured all the old favourites as well as new items which were launched including the Wimpy Hawaiian Burger and Wimpy Kingsize Burger.

A Wimpy advert from 1982 offering season's greetings
A Wimpy advert from 1982. Image: Supplied.

The Super Wimpy was a “gigantic 110g beef Wimpy hamburger patty”, served in a bun with French fries, hamburger dressing and garnish.

You could even get a beef curry.

Tragedy struck.

Wing Commander Smith died suddenly at home in Carnoustie in January 1984.

He was 71.

Mrs Smith continued.

Wimpy was a franchise in decline in the late-1980s following the emergence of McDonald’s but it was still the go-to burger joint in Arbroath.

Jessie Murray was manageress by 1991.

Arbroath Wimpy was given a makeover

There always seemed to be a competition happening.

Elaine Bews won a colour TV in a prize draw.

Greg Nicol won a Sega Master System in a competition.

Greg Nicol and sister Lynne with manager Jessie Murray and their Sega
Greg Nicol and sister Lynne with manager Jessie Murray. Image: Supplied.

Wimpy was refurbished in 1992 and became “spacious and brighter than ever”.

Food was still cooked fresh to order with table service.

Espresso and cappuccino coffee was added to the drinks menu.

A carry out service was available and telephone orders.

Opening times were 10am-5.30pm Monday to Saturday and 11am-4pm Sunday.

However, the number of Wimpy restaurants continued to drop over the years.

four Flintstones prize-winners hold their new rucksacks with Jessie Murray in 1995.
Flintstones prize-winners with Jessie Murray in 1995. Image: Supplied.

A Wimpy bar was a rare sight, having been pushed out of the convenience food market by its US high-street competitors like McDonalds and Burger King.

It was still going strong in Arbroath at the turn of the millennium.

What were you eating in 2000?

Wimpy’s hamburger with lettuce, onion and their special Wimpy sauce?

Chicken in a bun?

All ready in a flash and delivered to the table on proper plates – with cutlery.

Talk about retro.

End of an era for Wimpy in Arbroath

But eventually, the bubble burst for Wimpy in Arbroath.

It simply could not compete with the other fast food giants.

seating inside Arbroath Wimpy in 2007
Arbroath Wimpy in 2007 when its days were numbered. Image: Supplied.

The High Street branch closed in 2010.

Residents of Fraserburgh, Dingwall, and Kilmarnock can still experience the blast from the past and sample its famous cuisine.

For most people, though, it’s a meal that can only be enjoyed as a happy memory.

More from Past Times

No 43085 City of Bradford at Barnhill, pulling British Rail's InterCity 125 service in March 1985, with an embankment on one side and a fence on the other.
Pictures of Dundee trains emerge from the snowy winters of the 70s and 80s
2
Sergio fires the ball through a crowd of players to score for Dundee United against Hearts in the Scottish Cup quarter-final.
Dundee United got 'Romario in disguise' when they signed first Brazilian to play in…
a car turns a corner in front of a row of houses, with the Dryburgh multis rising in the background
The story of Dundee's Dryburgh multis is a tall tale with a happy ending
People at the bus stop on Lochee Road, at the foot of Dudhope Terrace, in January 1965, with a high-rise block inn the distance and lorries on the road.
Take the road back to Dundee in 1965 with our nostalgic picture gallery
10
Perth darts players line up for a picture behind a table holding trophies
21 Perth darts scene photos show pub players plus arrows icons Eric Bristow and…
Skiing on the slopes of Keptie Pond in January 1993. Image: Supplied.
Photos show winter snow days in and around Arbroath through the decades
Project Safe Haven HMS Unicorn visitor centre plans. Image: LDN Architects
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee’s HMS Unicorn and the £30 million race against time to save Scotland’s…
11
Forbes Court at 85 Dundee Road was the official residence for the Bishop of Brechin. Image: Supplied.
Through the Keyhole: New book tells the forgotten tales of Broughty Ferry mansions
Simeon Stewart and customers toast the 80p quarter gill at the Dundee bar
Let's raise a glass to memories of Dundee's Hogmanay in 1994
A Lancaster bomber crew in 1944. Image: Shutterstock
Can you help find families of Broughty Ferry and Lochore RAF war heroes?

Conversation